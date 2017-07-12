It’s Time to Submit Your Entry for HUMP! 2017! Hurry Gp and Get Sexy for HUMP! 2017

Amateur filmmakers, actual filmmakers, sex-positive singles/couples/throuples/quads, wannabe porn stars, kinksters, and other creative types are hereby invited to submit short porn films—five minutes max—for the HUMP! 2017 film festival! Your film can be hardcore, softcore, live action, stop action, animated, musical, kinky, vanilla, straight, gay, lez, bi, trans, genderqueer. Your film can be anything because everyone and everything is welcome at HUMP! (Well, not everything is welcome at HUMP! No poop, no animals, no minors.)

HUMP! films are not released online or in any other form. Filmmakers retain all rights. HUMP! is the dirty little film festival that allows you and your friends and lovers to be porn stars for a weekend in a movie theater without having to be porn stars for the rest of your life on the internet!

PRIZES

And yes! You can win a LOT of money! Our audiences will vote for the best films in four categories: Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, and Best In Show. And the prizes are...

Best Sex: $2,000 First Prize, $1,000 Runner-up

Best Kink: $2,000 First Prize, $1,000 Runner-up

Best Humor: $2,000 First Prize, $1,000 Runner-up Best In Show: $5,000

There is also a $1,000 Jury Award!

EXTRA CREDIT

Every year we encourage filmmakers to include one or two special props in their movies. Filmmakers don’t have to use these props—that’s why we call it extra credit—but creatively including these props is a fun way to let the HUMP! audience know you made your film just for them! This year’s extra credit props are...

• A Planned Parenthood T-shirt

• The Statue of Liberty

• Ping Pong Balls

SUBMISSION DUE DATE

All HUMP! Submissions are due September 15, 2017 by 3 pm. For more info on technical stuff and entry forms, hurry over to humpfilmfest.com!

SUBMIT TO HUMP!: AMERICA’S SWEETEST LI’L PORN FESTIVAL!