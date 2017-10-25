Don’t Miss Your Chance to See HUMP! 2017! Tickets Are Going Fast!

Look, you’re a sex-positive person. That’s why if you haven’t attended the annual HUMP! film festival, you are really missing out! Created by sex advice columnist Dan Savage, HUMP! features five-minute homemade porn flicks from the Northwest and elsewhere that run the gamut of sexual expression: gay, lesbian, bisexual, straight, transgender, kink, and crazy stuff you never thought existed! It’s sexy, hot, and often weirdly sweet and hilarious. And the crowd gets CRAZY!

BUT HERE’S THE THING. Almost every show sells out quick, so if you want to get in on the sexy, smart fun, GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AT PORTLANDMERCURY.COM/HUMP FOR THE FOLLOWING SHOWS (all screenings at the beautiful and spacious Revolution Hall).

Thurs Nov 2, 6:30 pm & 9 pm

(Hosted by Wm. Steven Humphrey) Fri Nov 3, 6:30 pm & 9 pm

(Hosted by Caitlin Weierhauser) Sat Nov 4, 3 pm, 5:30 pm, 8 pm, 10:30 pm

(Early shows hosted by Wm. Steven Humphrey, later shows Caitlin Weierhauser) Thurs Nov 9, 6:30 pm & 9 pm

(Hosted by Dan Savage) Fri Nov 10, 6:30 pm & 9 pm

(Hosted by Dan Savage) Sat Nov 11, 5:30 pm, 8 pm, 10:30 pm

(Hosted by Dan Savage)

Again, THESE TICKETS ARE GOING QUICK and the more popular showtimes may already be sold out. So get off that cute butt and go to portlandmercury.com/hump to get your tickets now!

Don’t Miss HUMP! 2017—“America’s Sweetest Li’l Porn Festival.”