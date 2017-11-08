New Column! Hey Pen Lovers! Don’t Miss... The Portland Mercury’s BALLPOINT PEN WEEK!

You love the Mercury’s Burger Week! You’re less interested, but enjoy the Mercury’s Veg Week! And the Mercury’s Wing Week is sort of okay, too. But now, we’re proud to introduce the best Mercury Week ever!

The Portland Mercury’s BALLPOINT PEN WEEK!

Seven action-packed days of one-of-a-kind specialty ballpoint pens for only $5 EACH... all from your favorite local stationery and office supply stores. Here are just a few of the 78 amazing ballpoint pens you’ll find at Portland pen purveyors this coming week:

Portland Rubber Stamp and Stationery Supply’s

HAND -CARVED ARTISAN RECLAIMED WOOD PEN

If you love the feel of wood, you’ll adore this artisanal, meticulously handcrafted pen made from lumber reclaimed from actual, demolished Portland homes. Perfect for millennials, the creative class, and hip business professionals!

Business Solutions Inc.’s

MASTERWORKS CLASSIQUE PLATINUM PEN

Elegant, polished, rare: These words aptly describe the luxury of holding Business Solutions’ Classique Platinum Pen. The ink, made from only the finest propylene glycol, propyl alcohol, and glyco-ethers, glides across the page with a lustrous, rich sheen. Behold, a pen that simply reeks of ostentatious dignity!

Pizzazz Paper & Gift’s

BUBBLE -GUM SCENTED BALLPOINT BLINGER BLASTER

BAM! What up, losers? Up your scribble game with a pen that’s juicy AF! This ink-slinger is maxing with bling, bling, bling to make your term papers sing, sing, sing! Not only is it tasty, it’s capacitive with all your touch screen devices! If you’re sick of salty writing implements, this pen is hundo-p turnt up, lit, bangin’, woke, and has got ALLLL the aesthetic! Much respek, fam!

Office Depot’s

PAPER MATE MEDIUM -POINT PEN, 36 COUNT

Retractable ballpoint pen, medium-point 1.0mm tip. Steady, dependable flow of black or blue ink. Dimensions: 6.000 inches long by .500 centimeters wide. Clear, plastic barrel with comfort grip. 36 count, packaging/style may vary. Certified non-toxic, ages 10 and up.

And that’s just the tip of the ballpoint! Hit up portlandballpointpenweek.com for more info, and check the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (use #portlandballpointpenweek) for the latest ballpoint pen updates!