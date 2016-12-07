In Other News 2016’s First Fatal Police Shooting. Reading Frenzy Is Closing.

A PORTLAND POLICE officer killed an apparently armed man on Tuesday morning in East Portland’s Glenfair neighborhood, marking the first death at the hands of Portland cops since a “suicide by cop” 13 months ago.

Information about the incident was scant as of press time. According to the Portland Police Bureau, a 52-year-old man emerged from a residence near East Burnside and 148th armed with a rifle, causing an officer to open fire. The man had been a suspect in an earlier shooting.

The PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (essentially a SWAT unit) and Crisis Negotiation Team were on the way, but weren’t set up by the time the unidentified man emerged from the house with the rifle, cops said.

No one else was hurt. DOUG BROWN

CHLOE EUDALY knew after she was elected to Portland City Council that she was probably done with bookselling. What she hadn’t realized was that she’s required to be.

Portland law prohibits elected officials from holding other jobs, meaning Eudaly would have to sever ties with Reading Frenzy, the well-regarded book shop she founded in 1994.

Now it appears the shop—located on North Mississippi—won’t survive without her. Eudaly announced Monday night that Reading Frenzy will close on January 1, the day she assumes the role of city commissioner.

“The truth is it’s taken an extraordinary amount of work, along with support from friends and community members to keep it open off and on for the last several years,” Eudaly wrote in a statement. “And I realized that it really cannot stand on its own two feet without me and well, it can’t have me anymore.” DIRK VANDERHART