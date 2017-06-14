Wuvable Oaf Battle Zone

Ed Luce is the San Francisco-based creator of Wuvable Oaf, a two-time Ignatz-nominated series of comics and winner of the 2017 Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Graphic Novel. The first seven years of Oaf comics have been collected into two volumes by Fantagraphics Books: Wuvable Oaf, Wuvable Oaf: Blood & Metal, and Wuvable Oaf: What the Fuzz Edition. Luce has also created covers, comics and illustrations for VICE, Slate, Image Comics, Heavy Metal magazine, Oni Press, IDW, Dark Horse, Decibel magazine and the Eisner-nominated No Straight Lines Anthology.