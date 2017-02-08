From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of February 8–14

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters march on the National Mall. Getty / Spencer Platt

Welcome to the inaugural installation of From Slacktivism to Activism, a brand-new weekly roundup of select social justice-oriented events around town. Consult this guide (and the Mercury’s Resistance & Solidarity calendar at portlandmercury.com) for ways you can take action against the Trump administration this week.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Eight That Can’t Wait Discussion Series: Systemic Racism

In 2016, the Women’s Foundation of Oregon conducted interviews with thousands of women living in the state to determine how to best support them. After publishing their findings in the report Count Her In, the organization identified eight crucial areas of concern. As part of their ongoing discussion series tackling each of these, Eight That Can’t Wait: Systemic Racism will provide a platform for learning about the intricacies of racism and the age-old systems that perpetuate it. Hear from a diverse selection of panelists including Carma Corcoran (Lewis & Clark Law), Se-ah-dom Edmo (Western States Center), Shadiin Garcia (Shoreline Consulting), and Zeenia Junkeer (NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon). Women’s Foundation of Oregon, 221 NW 2nd, Suite 302, 4:30–6:30 pm, $15 suggested donation

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Friday@4: Sista in the Brotherhood

Sista in the Brotherhood is a short film that explores the effects of workplace discrimination through the eyes of Laneice, a black apprentice carpenter navigating the white, male-dominated world of trade. Inspired by producer Dr. Roberta Hunte’s dissertation on her experiences as a black tradeswoman and director Dawn Jones Redstone’s past as a carpenter, the award-winning film tells the shared stories of women of color in trade. Fellow Mercury contributor Kjerstin Johnson co-wrote the script. A discussion with Dr. Roberta Hunte, Dawn Jones Redstone, and Rhonnda Parsons Edmiston (Diversity and Business Equity Director at Howard S. Wright Construction) will follow the screening. Portland State University, Shattuck Hall Annex, SW Broadway & Hall, 4 pm, free

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Teaching in a Time of Trump: Saturday Teach-In

A self-organized crew of teachers called Critical Educators Collective is fighting for continued inclusivity and access to education by educating one another. This half-day teach-in will provide an opportunity for educators of all disciplines to connect and strategize together in the face of an apocalyptically bleak future of public education (we’re looking at you, Betsy DeVos). An undisclosed panel of local leaders will talk about economic and racial justice, climate change, and protecting the rights of our marginalized communities. For those unable to attend, KBOO will reportedly livestream the event. Lincoln High School, 1600 SW Salmon, 8:30 am–1 pm, $5-15 suggested donation, RSVP at tinyurl.com/TTTRSVP

Las Elecciones y el Impacto a las Familias Inmigrantes

Creciendo Juntos, a partnership comprising 13 organizations working to combat childhood poverty in local Latinx communities, will host a Spanish-language workshop for immigrant families to learn about their rights. With the assistance of immigration lawyers and activists, an overview of local and national immigration laws will be provided as well as support for creating emergency plans in case of deportation. Free breakfast, lunch, and childcare will be provided for families attending. English translators available with notice. Lincoln Street Elementary, 801 NE Lincoln, Hillsboro, 9:30 am–3 pm, free

Sweet Bites for Civil Rights

Seize the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth by snacking on baked goods and supporting the ACLU at the same time. After raising nearly $2k at their last bake sale, organizers are coming together for a second time to give back. With matching donations up to $5,000 already pledged, your financial impact can be doubled. Bring a container from home to fill up with treats and rest easy knowing that your desserts will undoubtedly taste better when sprinkled with the protection of civil liberties. Books with Pictures, 1100 SE Division, 10 am–3 pm, free entry with baked goods for sale, cash only

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Revolution Comedy Presents: Stand up for Don’t Shoot PDX

Twice a month, comedian Andie Main hosts Revolution Comedy, a stand-up show generating laughs (and dollars) for change. This week’s fundraising efforts are cohosted by Jason Lamb and benefit Don’t Shoot Portland. Former Portlander Curtis Cook is headlining the show with an extended set and is joined by budding local comics including Jake Silberman and Jon Washington. All profits from ticket sales go to Don’t Shoot Portland and tips for performers are encouraged! Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE MLK, 7–9 pm, $10-15

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

To Standing Rock with Love from PDX

Leave the romantic industrial complex behind and spend your Valentine’s Day snuggled up with strangers raising funds for the water protectors fighting for #NODAPL. Your donation will be reciprocated with homemade baked goods and ink for making your own screen-printed shirts—just be sure to bring your own blank T-shirt and a plate to reduce waste. Check the Facebook event page for other ways you can help. 522 N Thompson #5, 6–9 pm, $10-20 suggested donation

