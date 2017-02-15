From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of Feb 15 – 21

Malcom X with reporters in I Am Not Your Negro magnolia pictures / herman hiller

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Prisoner Correspondence Night

Dedicated to abolishing our society’s reliance on prisons as a solution for safety, the Portland chapter of the Critical Resistance movement hosts monthly mailing nights to help out folks currently in prison. Every third Wednesday, come together to pen a letter, archive correspondence, and educate yourself in the process of packaging up and shipping off the organization’s materials for political education. Donations for stamps and stationary supplies are always welcome. In Other Words Feminist Community Center, 14 NE Killingsworth, 5–8 pm, free

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Justice for Quanice Hayes Rally and March

A rally and march to remember Quanice Hayes, the black teenager shot last week by Portland Police (see page 7 for details). “The police have not provided information as to why shots were fired and are withholding information,” organizers say. They are calling on police to release the pertinent details, and this rally/march is intended to “hold the Portland Police Bureau accountable.” South Park Blocks, 800 SW Market, 5:30-8 pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

General Boycott & Strike: #DivestPDX

The Direct Action Alliance and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario is calling on Portlanders to take to the telephones for a week beginning on February 13 and urge our councilmembers to cut ties with big banks profiting from the North Dakota Access Pipeline. After daily phone calls, a march will take place on Friday supporting participants as they close their bank accounts. Further disrupt the economy by not working or purchasing anything for the day. For a sample script when making calls, check the Facebook event page. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th, noon–6 pm, free

I Am Not Your Negro

You’d have to live under a rock (or in a conservative bubble, perhaps) to not have heard the hype, but Raoul Peck’s latest film, I Am Not Your Negro, is a must-see for social justice and silver screen enthusiasts alike. Weaving the words from revolutionary writer James Baldwin’s final, unfinished book with archival footage chronicling the lives and assassinations of Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, and Martin Luther King, Jr., the documentary retraces what it means to be black in America. From civil rights to Black Lives Matter, the film is a reportedly sobering reminder of the grave disparities that have been created and upheld in this country, and the work we must still undertake to attain equal liberation. Daily screenings go through February 23. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st, various times, $6.50–9.50 and Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy, various times, $7–9

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Community Feed-In

Roll up your sleeves and lend a hand at cooking community meals for folks in need. Happening every third Saturday, the feed-in is led by a coalition of eight local grassroots groups fighting for black lives. The morning will be spent receiving donations and prepping meals for delivery to the houseless community. Dry and canned goods, clothing, personal hygiene bags, blankets, and warm jackets are always needed. Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 NE Failing, 10 am–1 pm, free

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Queer Dance Party

Radicalism, like resistance, takes many shapes and this time it’s happening in the form of a queer dance party. In a nod to the inspirational group of protestors who danced a January night away outside Mike Pence’s house, the party will double as a rally and host a roster of speakers. Grassroots security efforts are in place, ASL interpreters are in the works, and the only thing that’s missing is your existence and bitchin’ dance moves. BYOGlitter. Peninsula Park, 700 N Rosa Parks, 3–6 pm, free

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

We the People: Marching United in Resistance & Be Heard, Be Indivisible #NotMyPresidentsDay Protests

What better way to counter celebrations of President’s Day than to use a clever hashtag and stand up together in solidarity? Exercise that First Amendment right by participating in a statewide day for protest. Two marches will be occurring simultaneously, one led by Oregon’s Union Movement and another by Don’t Shoot Portland, though there’s no word yet if they plan to combine marches. Oregon’s Union Movement at Director Park, 815 SW Park, noon–4 pm, free; Don’t Shoot Portland at Edith Green–Wendell Wyatt Federal Building, 1220 SW 3rd, 11 am, free

Not My President’s Day – Bloc[k] Party

Philanthropically roam the Water Avenue Commerce Center and sample fare from a slew of Portland’s favorite chefs and spirit makers for the first installation of a soon-to-be recurring fundraising event known as #DeliciousResistance. Kate McMillen of Loretta Jean’s, Earl Ninsom of Hat Yai, and Angel Teta of Ataula are just a few of the noteworthy culinary community members who will attend and share their gifts in gastronomy. Those who can afford to drop the pair of Tubmans on the evening will rest easy with full bellies and the knowledge that 100 percent of ticket sales go directly to Planned Parenthood. Water Avenue Commerce Center, 1028 SE Water, 8:30–11:30 pm, $40

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Mukasa Speaks: Why White People Were Kicked Out of SNCC

Founded in 1960, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) was one of the most important mobilizing groups during the Civil Rights Movement, leading sit-ins against segregation, freedom rides, and voter registration initiatives. By 1966, the SNCC helped birth the Black Power movement and asked white organizers to leave. Mukasa Dada, an African elder and frontline organizer for SNCC, will speak about the importance of this decision and reflect on its significance today for African organizing. PSU’s Smith Memorial Student Center, 1825 SW Broadway, #338; 6–8 pm, free

