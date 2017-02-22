From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of Feb 22–28

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Our Community Can End Homelessness: Here’s How

The Central Library will be hosting three local advocates to provide a history of houselessness in Portland. As libraries provide access to information, the internet, and reference services for folks of all backgrounds, it’s the perfect setting to come together and expand your own knowledge. Marc Jolin of the newly minted Joint Office of Homeless Services and the A Home for Everyone Coalition will moderate a panel featuring Jes Larson of Welcome Home, Israel Bayer of Street Roots, and Shannon Singleton of JOIN. Central Library, 801 SW 10th, 6–7:30 pm, free

Slavery, Capitalism, & Citizenship: An Evening with Erious Johnson

A middle school in Northeast Portland has invited Erious Johnson, Director of Civil Rights for the Office of the Attorney General, to speak about the crossroads of slavery, capitalism, and citizenship at an event that’s free to students and the public. Johnson assists the attorney general on civil rights issues and investigates discrimination cases as reported by those targeted on the basis of ability, age, immigration status, race, gender, or sexuality. The Ivy School is a Montessori-based charter school currently taking lottery applications for the upcoming school year. Reserve your spot by emailing info@theivyschool.com or calling 288-8553. The Ivy School, 4212 NE Prescott, 6:30–8 pm, free

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Black History in Action: Past, Present, & Future

Trek over state lines to celebrate Black History Month by eating delicious food catered by Black-owned Po’Shines Café De La Soul and witnessing a magical dance performance by Kúkátónón, a troupe of traditional African dancers and drummers. The keynote address is “History in CPT: Our Historical Burden to Recharge the Radical Tradition of Black Liberation,” and will be delivered by Dr. Sky Wilson. The event is technically free, but bringing friends, family, and a contribution for the student-run Cougar Food Pantry is recommended! Washington State University Library, 14204 NE Salmon Creek, Vancouver, WA, 5–7:30 pm, free

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

PDX Hip-Hop 4 Standing Rock

Raise funds for the water protectors at Standing Rock and local group Cypher CURE by stimulating your body and mind during a night overflowing with creativity and community. For $10, you’ll hear hip-hop and spoken word performances by artists including Serge Severe, Blacque Butterfly, Burial Ground Society, and Marie Knight, plus a ceremonial showcase by the Danza Azteca troupe. Elder speakers John Sanchez, Patrick Eagle Staff, and Rose Looking will share their experiences with attendees, and participants of the evening will be invited to take part in a silent art auction. And if all that wasn’t sweet enough, you’ll also walk away with a dope compilation CD of music you’ll have heard throughout the evening. Disjecta, 8371 N Interstate, 7 pm–midnight, $10 suggested donation

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Multnomah County Town Hall: Senator Ron Wyden

It turns out that town hall meetings are very real and still happen! Capitalize on the chance to ask our senator, Ron Wyden, hard-hitting questions IRL. If it’s your first time, be sure to prepare ahead. Consult the online guide that Indivisible Oregon—the local branch of a nationwide grassroots organization dedicated to resisting Trump’s agenda—has put together, with tips on how to maximize your time in attendance. Suggested questions in the guide touch on hot topics like Russia, the Muslim ban, ICE sweeps, and the Cheeto’s tax returns. Parking is limited, so public transportation and carpooling is strongly suggested. David Douglas High School, 1001 SE 135th, noon–3 pm, free

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Dine for Animal Aid

Sample foods from all around the globe at this family-owned Hillsdale neighborhood restaurant and give back to furry friends. For the evening, 20 percent of all dinner sales will be donated to Animal Aid, a nonprofit fighting to help find homes for all animals while preventing overpopulation. In addition to dishes from Latin America to Asia, Salvador Molly’s draws in patrons who are up for the challenge of consuming five spicy AF habanero cheese fritters to get their photos on the Hall of Flame. Tonight could be your night. Salvador Molly’s, 1523 SW Sunset, 3:30–9 pm, free

Latinx Rally

In the latest display of solidarity among likeminded, action-oriented nonprofits, power couple Milenio and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario will be peacefully protesting to protect all refugees and immigrants regardless of documentation status. Local organizers will call upon state and national officials to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Action (DACA) and will announce our demands as a city. Speeches can be expected to incorporate Spanish as well as English. #LaResistencia Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, 364 SW Madison, 5–7:30 pm, free

