From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of March 1–7

#Protest Michelle Mruk

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

A Home for Adelante Mujeres: Party for a Good Cause

Adelante Mujeres is a non-profit based in Forest Grove that serves Latina women and their families in Washington County through educational programming for adults and children, ongoing youth development, microenterprises, and self-empowerment. They’re in the process of purchasing a new, permanent home for their operation, but need your help in raising the funds to do so. See the new space in the flesh at their festive fundraising campaign launch tonight and relish in the dancing, photo booth, free snacks and drinks, and live music by Son de Cuba. Urban Decanter, 2030 Main, Forest Grove, 4–7 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Portland Oregon Women’s Film Festival (POWFest)

Support women filmmakers and their craft at POWFest as they celebrate an entire decade of festival-throwing. Spanning four days at the Hollywood Theatre, this year’s showcase boasts over 60 shorts and full-length films from directors of all skill levels and age—many of whom will be in attendance throughout the festival. This year’s guest of honor, award-winning director Cheryl Dunye, will lead a Q&A on Saturday evening after screenings of her films The Watermelon Woman, Black Is Blue, and The Owls, which explore queer and trans identities, Blackness, and love. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy, various screenings from Thurs March 2-Sun March 5, passes from $9-60

#JustCauseBecause Rally & Legislative Day

Stable Homes for Oregon Families is a coalition of several outlets organizing for the protection of renters in Oregon (nearly half of all households!). The alliance is taking to Salem and calling on the public to speak to legislators about the need to strip the state of no-cause evictions and the ban on rent stabilization. They’ll provide attendees with free food, childcare, transportation, and translation with the option to participate in five hours of lobby trainings and visits with legislators, three hours of housing hearings and testimonies, or all three for a full day of action. Register at ow.ly/pdXi309sq31. First Congressional Church, 700 Marion St NE, Salem, 12:30–8 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

De Colores Cabaret

Intersectional feminists rejoice: There’s a sexy new variety revue in town that is fighting invisibilization and colonized standards of beauty at once! De Colores Cabaret is a production by local burlesque performer Ruby Rounds that will highlight the talent of an entirely Latinx cast hailing from as far as Chicago. Named in honor of the diverse identities within Latinx communities, De Colores will be headlined by award-winning entertainers, Egypt Blaque Knyle and Lola Coquette. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut, 8:30–11:30 pm, $20-30

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Counter Protest the “March 4 Trump”

The only good thing about a march for Drumpf is the counter protest we all knew would follow. If protesting the march isn’t enough incentive to show up, here are a few other reasons: One of the original event organizers, Kevin Kerwin, forgoes casual racism in favor of overt racism and was found peppering Facebook posts with the N-word; remaining organizer Carol Pressnall Leek infuriatingly enjoys sharing quotes by Martin Luther King Jr. and memes falsely attributing words to Mahatma Gandhi on the event page; Oregon State Representative Mike Nearman had reportedly agreed to speak at the event, though has been removed from the description; and last but not least, it’s in LAKE OSWEGO. George Rogers City Park, 611 N State, Lake Oswego, noon–4 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Putting the T in Equality

Basic Rights Oregon has partnered with Portland Underground Grad School to provide a free workshop to educate allies of trans folks. The class aims to strengthen the knowledge of attendees about trans issues and terminology so that they can best support loved ones directly and beyond. Register online. Portland First Christian Church, 1314 SW Park, 6:30-9 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

Learning the GayBC’s

Cozy up in the Queer Resource Center at PCC Cascade for an educational evening learning your GayBC’s. The introductory-level workshop will provide a safe space to explore LGBTQ+ terminology from pansexual to intersex, the importance of respecting pronouns, unconscious bias, and what it means to be a true queer and trans ally. You even get to eat free snacks! Registration required so send an email to virginia.martin1@pcc.edu if you plan to attend. Queer Resource Center: PCC Cascade, Student Union Building Room 212, 705 N Killingsworth, 5-7 pm, FREE

Reel Feminism Presents a Reproductive Justice Night

Every month, In Other Words Feminist Community Center and the Clinton Street Theater join forces for an evening of feminist films and discussion. This month, reproductive rights take center stage during the screening of two short, powerful documentaries. The first, Jane: An Abortion Service, recounts the history of an underground women’s health group that provided safe, illegal abortions in Chicago. And A Girl Like Her tells the story of pregnant women in the 1950s and ’60s who were forced to live together in maternity homes before giving their babies up for adoption. All donations over $5 directly fund In Other Words. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7-9 pm, suggested donation $5-10