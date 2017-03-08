From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of March 8–14

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

International Women's Day—Portland State University

Kick off a day dedicated to the amazing womxn in your life by remembering those who have paved the way before us. This event will encourage folks to dig deeper into the history of legendary figures like Rosa Parks and Dolores Huerta by painting a more vivid picture of their expansive contributions. Loteria (the classic Mexican childhood staple and bingo game) will be reimagined to include iconography of these leaders and a community altar will be up through the week. You'll also be fed a free meal and receive a hand-drawn button so you can get people in public to ask you all you know about Arundhati Roy. Portland State University, Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, 11 am-1 pm, free

International Women's Day—Holocene

For those who are able to take the day off and participate in A Day Without a Woman, you're invited to participate in workshops, a film screening of Mary Dore's She's Beautiful When She's Angry, and letter writing led by Portland Woman Against Hate and PDX Democratic Socialists of America. Bring stamps, friends, and enthusiasm. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison, 12-4 pm, free

International Women's Day—University of Portland

Veronica Porter and MaryAnne Villanueva of GABRIELA, the international militant women's movement alliance of the Philippines, will be presenting historical background on International Women's Day and share stories of the Filipina migrant experience. Tasty Filipino fare will be provided. University of Portland, Shiley Hall 301, 5000 N Willamette, 6-7 pm, free

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Stand with Native Nations National Solidarity Gathering Oregon

March 10 has been designated as a national day of solidarity for native nations and allies as thousands march through Washington, DC, for indigenous rights. Especially crucial in light of the abuse and exploitation at Standing Rock, speakers will be sharing stories and building community. A peaceful walk to the waterfront, prayer ceremony, and traditional performances by dancers, musicians, and singers will follow. #NODAPL #MINCONI Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, 364 SW Madison, 3:30-6 pm, free

NXT LVL 2.0 – Native Nations March Official After Party

After the nonviolent gathering detailed above, organizers are taking to the clerb for a night celebrating native artists through DJ sets, performance, and dance. Proceeds will go to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, Water Protector Legal Collective, and the Portland State University Native American Student Community Center. Bring your signs from the waterfront march for the photo booth and unopened products for the tampon drive. Jade Club, 315 SE 3rd, 9 pm-2 am, $5-20 sliding scale, cash only

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Body. Love. Movement.

A two-day event, celebrating body positivity led by community group Fat Girls Hiking, begins with an afternoon full of presenters, workshops, and class samplings. Shilo George, a Southern Cheyenne-Arapaho and Scottish activist and artist, will speak about her experiences transgressing Eurocentric standards of beauty and healing through a lens of decolonization. Louise Green, author of Big Fit Girl, will give a boxing workshop and participants can also try out Zumba, modern ballet, and contemporary jazz. Day two is a free hike in the Gorge, but spots are all booked up. This fat-friendly space is open to all shapes and sizes, so body shaming or diet/weight loss talk isn’t acceptable. PulsePDX, 3602 NE Sandy, 1-4 pm, $30-40

ACLU Launches People Power

Volunteers around the country are hosting livestream parties as the ACLU reveals their newest endeavor, People Power. The event will focus on the first installment of free "resistance training" and is currently slated to air in nearly 40 locations in Portland alone. Sign up at go.peoplepower.org. Nationwide, 1:30 pm, free

Women are the Proletariat: Working Women Hold Up Half the Sky

Two local chapters of international militant women's groups are partnering together for music, food, and a family-friendly cultural showcase for youth in the name of solidarity. The All African Women's Revolutionary Union and GABRIELA are both dedicated to anti-capitalist teachings with the struggles of working class women at their core. This event is inclusive of all womxn-identified folks and their families. Kuya's Cuisine, 8917 SE Stark, 2-6 pm, free

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Poor People's Rally

A group known as Concerned Humans Against Poverty (CHAP) will rally to Vancouver City Hall and take turns speaking against the city's no-camping ordinance. In addition to advocating for shortened hours, they're calling on councilmembers to establish a "Human Sanctuary" zone where ordinances won't apply and, if established, would offer portable restrooms and hygienic resources for houseless folks. City Hall, 415 W 6th, Vancouver, WA, 6-6:30 pm, free

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Policy Network—Mass Incarceration and Deportations

What’s one thing that mass incarceration and deportation have in common? Many things, in fact, but Policy Network will be focusing on how people of color are targeted by both and the effects that these have on communities of color. Speakers will then tie these issues to the systematic structures of power and oppression that perpetuate their existence. This event will also provide time for networking with other community activists and give guidance on how to strategize against these forces.Gilda’s Italian Restaurant and Lounge, 1601 SW Morrison, 7-9 pm, free