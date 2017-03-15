From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of March 15–21

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Statewide Ethnic Studies Hearing HB 2845

A Roosevelt High School senior and Momentum Alliance activist named Alexis Cannard will testify in support of a new bill calling on the Department of Education to implement ethnic studies as an added component to the social studies standards in Oregon public schools. Endorsed by nearly 50 organizations, HB 2845 was conceived by the newly-formed Ethnic Studies Coalition. They’re looking for about 10 more folks to show their support in the hearing room, but stay tuned for the lobby days planned in April. More information at emily@momentumalliance.org. Oregon State Capitol Building, Hearing Room F, 900 Court St NE, Salem, 3 pm, free

Race Talks Presents: Engaging Democracy

Struggling with how to navigate and make real change in the capitalist democratic system that we live in? Race Talks, a free monthly series started in 2013, will provide you with steps on how to bridge the gap between grassroots organizing and congressional action during a panel with elected officials and community leaders. All ages welcome. Make democracy work for you. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd, 7–9 pm, free

Think & Drink: The Future of Development in Portland

While it’s hip to blame California transplants for all of New Portland’s problems, this installment of Oregon Humanities’ Think & Drink series will examine the bigger picture of land, real estate, and development trends. Listen to civic leaders and developers discuss what’s to come for housing and urban planning in the City of Roses. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta, 6:30–8 pm, $7.50

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Creating a Social Justice Giving Plan

Ready to dive into philanthropy, but aren’t sure where to start? Social Justice Fund NW will lead a discussion to guide donors of all experiences and denominations about when, how much, and to whom to give. Dinner and child care provided. Secure your spot here. Multnomah Friends Meeting House, 4312 SE Stark, 6–8 pm, free, registration required

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Portlanders Stand with Refugees and Immigrants

Take a break from organizing to break bread with your neighbors. Dance the night away, watch Bollywood, African, and Middle Eastern performances, and enjoy plenty of culture, as well as delicious authentic cuisine. No admission fee, but bring dough for all the food cart fare! East Portland Community Center, 740 SE 106th, 6– 9 pm, free

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Tour of Right 2 Dream Too

Every night for the past five years, Right 2 Dream Too has provided a safe, quiet space for houseless people to sleep. Tour the sanctuary with ambassadors from the Right 2 Survive project, a group providing opportunities for housed Portlanders to learn directly from the houseless. Caffeine and conversation to follow at Floyd’s Coffee Shop. Right 2 Dream Too, 319 W Burnside, 1:30–3 pm, free

MONDAY, MARCH 20

No! to ICE: Community Letter Writing, Zine Swap, and Raffle

Members of No! to Rape Culture are now also raising funds for local immigrant youth and families. Pen a love letter to the folks they support, or buy a few raffle tickets for a chance to win an acoustic guitar. Bring your own zine to share and receive a copy of No! Borders, the collective’s zine on immigration education and resources. By the way, No! is seeking punk and hardcore bands to contribute songs about the intersections of rape culture for a forthcoming benefit compilation. Drop them a line at notorapeculturepdx@gmail.com by April 2 if you fit the bill. Black Water, 835 NE Broadway, 8–11 pm, free

Basic Rights Oregon Lobby Day

Bravely state your support at the state capitol for the protection of LGBTQ rights in healthcare and name/gender changes alongside Basic Rights Oregon and fellow activists. You’ll receive training, transportation, and lunch for the lobby visits, just be sure to sign up online first. Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill SE, Salem, 9:30 am–4:15 pm, $10 (scholarships available)

Town Hall Meetings with Commissioner Amanda Fritz

Two days of town hall meetings are scheduled with Amanda Fritz and you’re invited to show up. In 2014, Portlanders voted to fund park improvements via the Parks Replacement Bond and it’s up to you to decide how they’ll spend the remaining $20 million in phase two. Monday, March 20 at Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol, 6–7:30 pm, free; Tuesday, March 21 at East Portland Community Center, 740 SE 106th, 6–7:30 pm, free

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Coffee with Elected Officials

If the idea of speaking with your elected officials sounds scary, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly are inviting Portlanders to keep things casual and chat over a cup of joe. Though only an hour long, they hope to provide space for conversation and a Q&A session. City Hall, 1221 SW 4th, 8-9 am, free

Environmental Justice 101—People’s Climate Movement Kickoff

In light of the climate deniers who have infiltrated the White House, a nationwide day of action called the People’s Climate Movement is set to flood Washington, DC and beyond on April 29. This free, kid-friendly workshop led by OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon and 350PDX will provide an overview of the work already happening in Portland and inform attendees on how to get involved. Multnomah Friends Meeting House, 4312 SE Stark, 6–8 pm, free