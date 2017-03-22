From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of March 22–28

In addition to the weekly resistance events you’ve come to love, each installment of From Slacktivism to Activism will now conclude with a spotlight on reccurring volunteer opportunities—because true systematic change takes time and commitment.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

#HeretoStay: Portland Hearing

Causa Oregon is leading a rally from City Hall to the Portland Building for a hearing urging our city council members to pass a resolution explicitly stating that Portland refuses to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Join them and stand up for immigrant rights.

Portland City Hall, 1220 SW 5th, 1-4 pm, free

Race & Place: Old Town’s Chinatown and Japantown, Part I

Chinese and Japanese American community elders will share stories of the past and give insight into what it was like living in Old Town/Chinatown— originally called New Chinatown and Japantown—from the 1920s through 1960s. The panelists will discuss how their communities interwove and diverged throughout history. This is the first in a series of free public discourses about Old Town’s multicultural past.

Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, 75 NW Couch, 5:30 pm-7:30 pm, free

13th Screening and Teen-Moderated Discussion

Marrow PDX, a youth-oriented activist outfit in North Portland, will show Ava DuVernay’s film 13th followed by an optional teen-moderated discussion. This teen-prioritized event is an excellent opportunity to learn about the parallels between the US criminal system and North American slavery while giving space to youth and building social literacy.

Marrow PDX, 7025 N Lombard, 6 pm-8:30 pm, free

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Decolonize: the Mapuche Struggle for Land and Language

While fights for indigenous land rights and cultural preservation have become commonplace, we must resist becoming desensitized, and retain the notion that each struggle is unique. This double feature of Zuguleaiñ: We Will Speak and Weichanmu: We Are Going to War will close with a Q&A with filmmaker, Kelly Baur.

Portland State University, ASRC Building, Room 230, 1800 SW 6th, 6:30-8:30 pm, free; also Friday, March 24 at Reed College, Performing Arts Building, Rehearsal Room 320, 3202 SE Woodstock, 6:30-9 pm, free

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA)

Take advantage of the thoroughly trained volunteers who will provide counseling and guidance to seniors looking to begin or revise Medicare plans while they can. Hour-long appointments tackling paperwork and comparing insurance options amongst other topics can be scheduled by calling the Multnomah County Helpline at 503-988-3646.

Hillsdale Library, 1525 SW Sunset, 5:45-7:45 pm, free

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Resistance Talks: The Rise of Corporate Rule

Learn about local organizations fighting against financial elites at this discussion with members from Portland Tenants United, People’s Food Co-op, XRAY.FM">http://XRAY.FM">XRAY.FM, and Direct Action Alliance. Divestment, real estate, mainstream media, and the food industry will be covered. Secure tickets ASAP as this event is expect to sell out. Donations benefit Know Your City.

People’s Food Co-op, 3029 SE 21st, 5:30-8 pm, $10 suggested donation

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Teachers Needed to Teach Citizenship Classes

The road to becoming a US citizen is long and grueling, but you can help make this path a little less daunting by volunteering your time to lead citizenship classes. Voz Hispana is undergoing a massive training initiative by providing methodology, materials, and assigned locations for prospective teachers to assist Green Card holders in passing the civics and English language components of their exams. More info at vozhispana.woregon@gmail.com.

Jason Lee United Methodist Church, 820 Jefferson St NE, Salem, 10 am-noon, free

Allied Arts: A Social Justice Social

Art and activism share a rich, thriving history together and this event highlights their combined power. Talented visual artists and performers will come together to raise funds for the Social Justice Fund via donated works that will be raffled throughout the evening. Door fee earns you entry, a drink ticket, and a raffle ticket.

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 237 NE Broadway, Suite 300, 7-10 pm, $12

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Charity on Tap: 10 Barrel + Community Warehouse

A whopping 100 percent of profits from beers and bites will go to Community Warehouse, a furniture bank that distributes donated household goods to low-income folks, at this fundraising event hosted by 10 Barrel Brewing. Every last Tuesday of the month is dedicated to a new organization,, so check back in April if you aren’t able to make it to this one.

10 Barrel Brewing Company, 1411 NW Flanders, 4-9 pm, free

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization (IRCO)

IRCO has supported immigrant and refugee populations in Portland through self-sufficiency and community integration since 1976. They boast over 150 culturally specific social services including employment opportunities, parent education, English classes, and youth support.

Opportunities: Various, but primarily tutoring and youth mentoring at the moment.

Typical commitment: Up to two shifts per week for one month to one year.

Apply at irco.org/support/volunteer and email any questions tooliviak[at]irco[dot]org