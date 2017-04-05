From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of April 5-11

Sun April 9 Sweet Bites for Civil Rights

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

PDX Divest

Several groups will gather in a demonstration against a proposal initiated by Portland Treasurer Jennifer Cooperman that would change the city’s current investment policy. Critics contend that the proposal contradicts Portland’s declaration as a sanctuary city and are calling on council members to cut all financial ties with Wells Fargo, Caterpillar, Nestlé, and Amazon. Wear orange. Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th, 2-5 pm, free

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

March con Nosotrxs

Two PNCA students are coordinating a short march in honor of the womxn in their lives for fellow femmes of immigrant, underrepresented, and/or Latinx backgrounds. Poems, portraits, and signs are encouraged, and the march closes with an installation and performance from the organizers. PNCA, 511 NW Broadway, 5:15-8 pm, free

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Morpheus Youth Project (MYP) Fundraiser

Since 2011, MYP has supported underserved and incarcerated youth through creative programming in Portland metro schools and juvenile correctional facilities. Workshops include radio journalism, breakdancing, and feminist allyship. Get down for a good cause and an evening of games, raffles, and music. Beers are only two bucks before 7 pm! Lagunitas Taproom, 237 NE Broadway, 6-9 pm, $5

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

That’s What She Said Presents: A Pride Foundation Benefit

Feminist comedy collective That’s What She Said is giving back with the gift of solid joke-making at a night that embodies the mantra of live, laugh, love. All ticket proceeds will help to back the Pride Foundation, a Seattle-based group advocating for LGBTQ financial support through policy making, educational scholarships, and grant funding in the Northwest states. Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis, 7:30-10 pm, $12

Direct Action Training for Groups

Portland Rising Tide is hosting a full-day training session for activists of all levels interested in developing non-violent direct action strategies. Groups must comprise a minimum of three participants, but can be as informal as you, your neighbor, and best friend. Topics include de-escalation, security, and rapid decision making. Address emailed to attendees after registration, 10 am-7 pm, free, RSVP at actionnetwork.org or email trainings@portlandrisingtide.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Sweet Bites for Civil Rights: ACLU Benefit Bake Sale

There is likely no sweeter deal in the world than eating treats made with love by community members and backing the ACLU of Oregon in the process. In the third installation of this budding event, desserts from more than 50 bakers will be available to purchase with cold hard cash. Woonwinkel, 935 SW Washington, 10 am-3 pm, free, cash only

Citywide Clothing Swap

Re-up your digs right in time for spring at this inclusive clothing swap open to all sizes and genders in support of Planned Parenthood. Showing up with a bag full of attire will shave $2 off the door fee, but rest assured that 100 percent of all proceeds will be donated. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison, noon-3 pm, $8-10

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Community Pints for Store to Door

Every month Deschutes Brewery selects a different nonprofit to support. Any time you order a pint of beer on a Tuesday in April, one dollar will be donated to Store to Door, a provider of low-cost grocery shopping and delivery services for seniors and people with disabilities. April 11, April 18, and April 25 at Deschutes Brewery, 210 NW 11th, 11 am-10 pm

Portland Books to Prisoners

Books provide a vital form of connection and self-empowerment for people in prisons. Spare a couple of hours packaging and mailing requested materials to incarcerated folks around the country at this weekly drop-in event. In Other Words, 14 NE Killingsworth, 5-7 pm, free

Spiritual Activism, Activation, and the Saints

Consider this workshop an exercise in agitation and immerse yourself in an understanding of saints from a decolonized framework. Mexican folk herbalist Letty Martinez will lead attendees through an evening of altar building, knowledge sharing, and food offering. Sea Grape Bath + Body, 319 NE Wygant, 6-8 pm, $15-40 (sliding scale)

Portland Public School Candidate Forum

The act of voting can and must exist beyond the presidential election every four years. Make an informed decision before casting your ballot for the Special District Election on May 16, and hear directly from candidates in the running for Portland Public Schools Board of Directors positions in zones 4, 5, and 6. Multnomah County Office, 501 SE Hawthorne, 7-9 pm, free

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

City Repair

Approaching community building through art- and ecologically-based projects, City Repair is an organization composed almost entirely of volunteers. They’ve facilitated the undertaking of countless earthen buildings, street paintings, and community gardens around Portland. Now they’re designing and building sleeping pods through a network called Village Coalition that will support houseless communities, and they need your help in doing so.

Opportunities: Houseless advocacy, fundraising, event planning/execution, garden work-parties, designing, administrative support, and their annual Village Building Convergence from June 2-11.

Typical commitment: Weekly and monthly opportunities for volunteers and internships from three months to one year. Contact kirk@cityrepair.org to get involved.

For more events, see our Resistance & Solidarity calendar.