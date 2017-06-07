From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of June 7-13

Pitch a Tent

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Protecting Immigrant and Refugee Rights: What Can We Do?

An assembly of immigration attorneys and executive directors from Unite Oregon and El Programa Hispano Catolico will speak on a panel to discuss ways we can support refugee and immigrant communities better. Local orgs like APANO and Causa will be tabling as well. PCC Southeast Campus, 2305 SE 82nd, 6:30-8 pm, FREE

United Against Hate

Hear music by three bands, including death metal outfit World of Lies, and stories sandwiched between sets from community members who’ve been harassed or targeted by hate. Funds raised will benefit the five victims of the MAX attacks, including the two Black girls who survived. Twilight Cafe and Bar, 1420 SE Powell, 8 pm-midnight, FREE

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Belonging: Village Building Convergence Group Art Show

Local artists will explore the idea of home and belonging as it relates to gentrification and displacement at this activist art show curated by City Repair’s 17th annual Village Building Convergence. Expect a range of mediums including visual work, poetry, dance, comics, and more. Drug- and alcohol-free space. Emerson Street House, 1006 NE Emerson, Unit A, 6-9 pm, FREE

Intro to the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW)—IWW 101

The IWW is an organization founded in 1905 that focuses on the advancement of working class folks in labor struggles. Their Portland chapter has helped unions organize for the past 20 years and have been pivotal with the Burgerville Workers Union. Learn about direct action, solidarity unionism, and how IWW differs from other unions. Portland IWW, 2249 E Burnside, 6:30-8 pm, FREE

KBOO Presents: A Night on the Border

Treat yourself to three tasty cinematic treats in collaboration with KBOO and the Clinton Street Theater. Jornaleros is a short about the creatives working at Voz, while Chulas Fronteras (Beautiful Borders) and Del Mero Corazón (Straight from the Heart) are Les Blank flicks exploring the music heard on each side of the Tex-Mex border. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7-9 pm, $7-10 suggested donation

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Pitch a Tent 2017

For the seventh year in a row, Pitch a Tent is leading a direct action demonstration, which highlights the discrimination houseless communities face for survival by setting up hundreds of tents along permitted Rose Festival parade routes. To volunteer, sign up online to attend the training session a day prior to the event. SW 4th & SW Washington, June 9-10, 10:30 am, FREE

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

March Against White Nationalism

For those needing community in light of the tragic MAX hate-crime stabbings, this is the place. Hear from a selection of speakers, partake in a peaceful march, and end with a healing vigil. Hollywood Transit Center MAX Station, 1410 NE 42nd, 1 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Mental Health Care, Not Policing

Instead of turning to Portland police as first responders for people experiencing mental health crises, Critical Resistance PDX is creating a campaign to interrupt this cycle and provide effective alternatives. Learn how you can get involved and support their work at this community coalition meeting. In Other Words Feminist Community Center, 14 NE Killingsworth, 10 am-1 pm, FREE

Reading, It’s a Drag!

The Portland Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be indulging literacy lovers and the youth at this reading by drag queen Bolivia Carmichaels and local authors Geeta Lewis and Joseph D. Carriker. Kids are encouraged to get glam and the first 30 families get a free LGBT family-friendly queer-penned book! Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi, noon-2 pm, FREE

MONDAY, JUNE 12

PULSE Anniversary: Honor Them with Action

One year ago, we lost 49 beloved members of the LGBTQIA and Latinx community in the wake of the Orlando mass shooting, marked as the deadliest public mass shooting in modern US history. Beginning with a collective moment of silence for the victims, the organizers have invited the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety to offer information on gun reform and responsible gun ownership in Oregon. Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi, 6-7:30 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

XRAY.FM

Community radio stations provide a platform for the voices and stories of people from all walks of life to be heard. XRAY.FM has held up that mic since 2014, and now boasts a wide lineup of shows with distinct programming from over 80 DJs. Like most nonprofits, they rely on the goodwill of volunteers to keep thriving and connecting!

Opportunities: Current needs include filling positions for XRAY In the Morning news writers, and general operations internships. Ongoing general needs are varied and include roles like voice-overs, grant writing, and videography.

Typical commitment: General opportunities are flexible. Internships require a few hours per week for six months minimum.

Sign up online at xray.fm/info/get-involved to get started.