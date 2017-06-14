From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of June 14-20

Happy Pride week! With so many excellent events to choose from, the Volunteer Spotlight is on break and will return next week. Want to sign up for an ongoing opportunity? Check out the very first listing.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

OPAL Volunteer Onboarding

Organizing People Activating Leaders (OPAL) has been ardently advocating for communities of color with an environmental justice platform since they were founded in 2006. In light of many folks seeking to get involved with antimilitarist public transit efforts, they’re hosting two workshops to equip forthcoming volunteers. RSVP online. OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon, 3202 SE 82nd, Suite B, 5-7 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Art by Tarts: The Third Annual Sex Worker Art Party

Opt to support sex workers directly by purchasing their original artwork and donating to STROLL, the Sex Traders Radical Outreach & Liberation Lobby, at this showcase of work from an array of local and international artists. Pieces include comics prints, miniature replicas of strip clubs, and textile art. PCC Cascade, 705 N Killingsworth, 6-9 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Pride Party & Art Show: W+K Gay Club x Wildfang

Kickstart your Pride weekend by snagging the perfect painting at this silent auction benefiting the Q Center. Other perks include a performance by Chanti Darling, food truck fare, an open bar, and giveaways. Wieden + Kennedy, 224 NW 13th, 4:30-8 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Community Service and Feed-in

Prep and deliver warm meals to houseless communities at this monthly event hosted by Don’t Shoot PDX. Bring clothing and shelf-safe food donations. You can also sign up for family- oriented self-defense basics for $10 starting at 11 am. Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 NE Failing, 10 am, FREE

Introductory Community Bystander Intervention Training

If you’ve ever wanted to stand up to protect folks targeted by hate but aren’t sure where to start, this three-hour introductory training is for you. Study and apply proven tactics for de-escalation and widen the reach of this course by sharing what you’ve learned with others afterward.

Oregon Peace Institute, 3315 N Russet, 10 am- 1 pm, FREE

Black Liberation Ride 2017

Celebrate Black Liberation and the emancipation of Black slaves on the eve of Juneteenth. This solidarity ride exclusively for people of color will weave through North Portland on a nine-mile loop with pit stops at POC-owned establishments. Irving Park, 875 NE Fremont, 11 am-2 pm, FREE

Portland Trans Pride March 2017

The fourth annual installment of this pride march invites all trans, nonbinary, two spirit, and intersex people and allies to stand loud and proud. Mobile accessibility vehicles and ASL interpretation will be readily available. Security is of utmost importance, so check out Greater Portland Trans Unity’s post on community safety info. North Park Blocks, 300 NW Park, 2-6 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Portland Pride Parade

In the 43 years since the inaugural Portland Pride, the event has grown from its humble 200-person beginnings to include tens of thousands of visitors over the span of several days. March in the name of love for all LGBTQIA+ communities near and far and consider joining a local org to participate in the heart of the parade action. North Park Blocks, NE 8th & NW Davis, 11 am-1 pm, FREE

Citizen Advocacy 101

Learn the basics for becoming an active and engaged citizen in your community. Find out what the best tools for being heard are, how to narrow your focus, and how to stay in the loop on current civic and political issues. Hillsdale Library, 1525 SW Sunset, 1-2:30 pm, FREE

Self-Defense for Women of Color

Local artivist Jodi Darby is hosting a free workshop for women of color focusing on verbal and physical self-defense strategies. This event is sold out but the demand should encourage more workshops like it. Unite Oregon, 700 N Killings-worth, 5-8 pm, FREE

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Take Action Happy Hour with the Portland Cello Project

What better way to make change than to write letters to legislators urging the support of foreign aid and refugees while being sustained by loads of tasty snacks and alcoholic beverages? If that isn’t sweet enough, the Portland Cello Project will provide live tunes. Space is limited, so register online to save your spot. Mercy Corps Action Center, 28 SW 1st, 5:30-7:30 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Brews with Brown

Nasty women can come together over cold ones at this meet-and-greet with Governor Kate Brown in Northwest Portland! RSVP required for event details, so be sure to shoot a line to jess.anne4321 [at] gmail for the scoop. Address sent upon RSVP, 5:30-8:30 pm, FREE