From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of June 21-27

Out to Pasture Sanctuary photo by beth redwood

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Roses for Portland

Commemorate your time in the City of Roses by tattooing a blossom onto your skin. (That’s what I did!) Choose from 30 pieces of rose flash and get inked by the fine folks at TigerLily for a fundraiser entirely benefiting Unite Oregon. TigerLily Tattoo, 4620 NE Sandy #7, 10:30 am-8 pm, $100

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Good in the Hood Multicultural Music, Arts, and Food Festival

In the face of hate, Good in the Hood has organized to create community for the past 25 years. Despite recent white supremacist threats, this year is no different. Fear doesn’t have to win out, so consider showing up for lots of fun activities including live music, comedy, a Saturday morning parade, and more! Lillis Albina City Park, 2451 N Flint, Kickoff Party on Friday at 6-10 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 11 am-10 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Paint the Community

Upkeep for homes is expensive, especially when your resources are limited. Women-led repair teams will spend a day making pro-bono safety and cosmetic repairs as a way to give back to vulnerable communities. Event is open to all skill levels and includes breakfast, lunch, and childcare if needed. Mobile Home Corral, 3737 SW 117th, Beaverton, 8 am-3 pm, FREE

Queer Rock Camp Fundraiser: Rummage Sale, Bake Sale, and Block Party

Support the right to rock at this triple-threat benefit for Queer Rock Camp, an annual summer camp for musically-inclined LGBTQ youth. Clothing and baked goods are still needed, so check the Facebook event page for details on how to drop off donations. Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi, 11 am-4 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

NW Animal Foundation’s First Pop-Up Thrift Shop

Decorate your digs in the most animal-friendly way by shopping second-hand at this pop-up thrift store experience set up by NW Animal Foundation, with all proceeds furthering the efforts of Out to Pasture Sanctuary. Items for sale are cash only and include clothing, electronics, pet items, and tons more. Food Fight! Grocery, 11155 NE Halsey, noon-5 pm, FREE

Bystander Intervention Workshop

Teressa Raiford will lead a three-hour introductory training to provide participants with tools for being an ally in the face of threats while teaching tactics for keeping yourself safe as you protect others. Proceeds go to Don’t Shoot Portland. Living Room Realty, 1401 NE Alberta, 2-5 pm, $5-20 sliding scale donation

MONDAY, JUNE 26

Free Renters’ Rights Workshop

The Community Alliance of Tenants is hosting a workshop for renters to learn their rights. Topics include best practices for communicating your needs to landlords, your responsibilities as a renter, and an overview of what your landlord must repair and replace. Workshop offers free childcare, Spanish interpretation, and snacks. Wood Village City Hall, 2055 NE 238th, Troutdale, 6-8 pm, FREE

History Pub: The Rise of the KKK in Southern Oregon

Find out how Oregon’s already-racist laws became exacerbated when a Ku Klux Klan recruiter arrived in Southern Oregon in the early 1920s. This free lecture is hosted by Jeff LaLande, a historian, author, and retired US Forest Service archaeologist. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd, 7-9 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Food Workers Resist: Storytelling about Race, Food, and Identity

Don’t miss this one-time storytelling event hosted in collaboration with several local organizations including the Portland Underground Graduate School and the Racist Sandwich podcast. Folks will share tales about the intersections of race, class, ethnicity, gender, and food in the style of the Moth Story Slam. Even better, all proceeds will go to the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut, Suite 9, 6-9 pm, $10

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

YGB Portland and DUG

Young Gifted and Black/Brown (YGB) Portland and Deep UnderGround (AKA DUG) are two local, community-driven groups founded in 2015 that create spaces for creatives of color through open mic events, the arts, and more. The powerhouses have come together to form Young Gifted Artists, which connects artists of color with youth.

Opportunities: Young Gifted Artists will run for two hours bimonthly from June 28 through August 23. Artists of color are needed to lead workshops and performances during this time.

Typical commitment: Flexible, with one-time drop-ins to long term stints available. Email dugoutreach@gmail.com to get involved.