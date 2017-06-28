From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of June 28-July 4

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Mail Night: CR PDX, Call to Safety, Stroll PDX

Critical Resistance (CR PDX) has partnered with two local organizations focusing on the empowerment of sex workers. CR PDX holds monthly letter-writing campaigns to incarcerated folks with this event focusing on imprisoned sex workers across the country, since they are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system. In Other Words Feminist Community Center, 14 NE Killingsworth, 5-8 pm, FREE

Rising Waters: A Community Dialogue on Displacement

Explore the causes and effects of community displacement in the context of Portland at this interactive event funded by APANO Jade/Midway Placemaking Initiative. Hosted by Living Stages, Ignorant/Reflections, and Laquida Landford, you can expect to engage in games, performance, and conversation. The Rosewood Initiative, 16126 SE Stark, 6:30-8:30 pm, FREE

Taco for Tenants!

Dig into a plate of tacos at this daylong benefit for the Community Alliance of Tenants. Fifteen percent of all food sales will be donated to fighting for renters’ rights and protections. La Bonita, 2710 N Killingsworth, 10 am-10 pm, FREE

Senator Ron Wyden Discusses Net Neutrality

Net neutrality is the concept that internet access is akin to a utility and should be available for equal consumption by all. Senator Ron Wyden, a longtime advocate of net neutrality, will highlight the implications of the FCC’s vote to roll back the legal basis of net neutrality, allowing cable companies to engage in it voluntarily. Sentinel Hotel, 614 SW 11th, 12:15-1:15 pm, $15-30

Queer Migration Stories and Panel

Unite Oregon’s Last Friday event will kick off with a panel featuring members of Resilient Connections, a program for refugee, immigrant, and trans queer people, as they illuminate the effects colonization and white supremacy have on the migration of queer people of color. Unite Oregon, 700 N Killingsworth, 5:30-7:30 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Community Event for Immigrant Justice

The Burgerville Workers Union is calling for the protection of immigrant workers through new demands for Burgerville to opt out of E-Verify screenings used to check the immigration status of applicants and establish a policy that would require ICE agents to present warrants to access the kitchen areas of restaurants. Join the campaign and learn how you can help at this event featuring food and music. Holy Cross/Santa Cruz Episcopal Church, 17405 NE Glisan, 2-5 pm, FREE

Adoption Meet and Greet with Underdog Railroad

The Underdog Railroad (URR) rescues pups from high-kill shelters in Southern California days before they’re set to be put down. If you’re not able to make it to the in-store adoption meet and greet, consider donating to their doggie care wish list available on the URR website. Hip Hound, 610 NW 23rd, 12-2 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Impeachment March Portland

In case you’ve missed the past dozen protests, you have yet another chance to call for the impeachment of the fascist Cheeto at this nationwide march. Feel free to peruse the event page for details on the six bids for impeachment. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 1020 SW Naito, 1-3 pm, FREE

MONDAY, JULY 3

American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive

While patriots claim to bleed blue, white, and red, the American Red Cross is only interested in the latter, and donating a pint of your own blood can save lives. Don’t forget to bring your ID, drink up all the water, and eat well before showing up. Summit Court at Washington Square, 9585 SW Washington Square, 10 am-8 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Fourth of the Lie

The All African People’s Revolutionary Party of Oregon will be hosting an afternoon chock-full of international solidarity, inspiring speeches, and anti-imperialist spirits at this family and pet-friendly community event that substitutes flag burning for waving. BYOBlanket for grass-sitting and a dish to share. Peninsula City Park, 700 N Rosa Parks, 12-3 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

HOLLA Mentors

After Pastor Eric Knox moved back to Portland after a hiatus and found that families of color had been mostly pushed out of the historically Black Northeast neighborhoods, he decided to create HOLLA. Named in homage to Tupac Shakur’s song “Holler If You Hear Me,” HOLLA partners with schools and local organizations to create culturally responsive programming for students of color through advocacy and mentorship.

Opportunities: Current need for 2017-18 school year mentors. Ongoing needs for field trip and arts/sports workshop hosts. Attend the next volunteer info session from 6-7 pm on July 11 at Benson Polytechnic High School.

Typical commitment: One-year minimum for student mentorships. Once or twice per year typically for workshop and field trip hosts but flexible.

Sign up at hollamentors.org to get involved.