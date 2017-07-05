From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of July 5-11

Doug BRown

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Voices from the Front Lines: The State of Community-Driven Media in Portland

Like community-driven media platforms, zines provide a space for marginalized voices to be heard. This panel featuring notable public media advocates Zahir Janmohamed, Melanie Stevens, Andre Middleton, and Israel Bayer will entirely benefit the 16th annual Portland Zine Symposium and their need for port-o-potties. Taborspace, 5441 SE Belmont, 6:30 pm, $7-10 sliding scale

SATURDAY, JULY 8

No Ban! No Wall!

With the second iteration of the Islamophobic travel ban in effect, the Portland Women’s Revolution and Oregon Students Empowered are organizing a demonstration to stand in solidarity with those affected. March starts at the Airport MAX station. Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way, 3 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Big Brothers Big Sisters Day: Portland Timbers 2 (T2)

For over a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has fostered meaningful mentorships between adult volunteers and youth. You can support the livelihood of this organization by attending a Timbers 2 (reserves roster) game and resting easy with the knowledge that 50 percenr of sales will be donated. Snag your seats online at timbers.com/BBBS. Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison, 2-4 pm, $10

Queer Babes Brunch: A Pop-up

Join the fine folks at Kind Coffee for what’s sure to be the brunch to end all brunches. The food will be lovingly prepared by Katie Hoyt and other bonuses include curated tunes, an on-site photobooth, and proceeds benefiting Outside In. Bring along the family (human and canine) and make some new homies. Kind Coffee, 4255 SE Belmont, 2-5 pm, FREE

Arresting Power Benefit Screening

For those who want an in-depth examination of Portland’s history with police violence, the 2015 documentary Arresting Power is a must-see. The film weaves 50 years of conflict with personal stories of families who have lost loved ones to the Portland Police Bureau and archival newsreels to provide a humanizing account of resistance. 100 percent of ticket fees will be donated to the Portland chapter of the NAACP. Leaven Community, 5431 NE 20th, 7:30-9:30 pm, $10

MONDAY, JULY 10

Workshop: Racial Microagression in Clinical Practice

Studies have found that in clinical settings, the racial bias of practitioners contributes to health and wellness disparities when comparing white and minority clients. To combat these effects, three one-day trainings will be offered to those working in clinical practice. Certificates of Continuing Educational Units (C.E.U.) through the National Association of Social Workers will also be offered. Catholic Charities of Oregon, 2740 SE Powell, July 10-12, 9 am-3 pm, $150

Citizenship Classes

Don’t believe the hype! Libraries aren’t just for books. They offer tons of free resources and programming for our community. This volunteer-led six-part citizenship class series begins on July 10 and repeats every Monday. Topics include an overview of US history and government as well as advice for how to prepare for the citizenship interview. No library card required, but you should really consider one anyway. Register by calling 503-577-9984. Holgate Library, 7905 SE Holgate, Mondays July 10-August 14, 5:45-7:45 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Discussion: The Rise & Relevance of Participatory Journalism

Browse the multitude of works by various artists currently on display in the Newspace Center for Photography after joining in on a roundtable discussion in support of participatory journalism. Speakers include Andrew DeVigal, Kat Meow Garcia, Sara Quinn, and Cameron Whitten. The exhibition, In Response: Revisiting the DOCUMERICA Photography Project, will be on display through July 16 and documents the intersections of environmental issues with race, gender, class, and more. Newspace Center for Photography, 1632 SE 10th, 6:30-8 pm, FREE

Protecting Yourself Physically and Emotionally in Trying Times

With the significant rise of hate crime since the election and recent MAX attacks, concerns for personal safety have become similarly elevated. This Race Talks event will focus on the experiences of women of color and explore strategies for dealing with threats of violence, assessing dangerous situations, and developing self-empowerment. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd, 6:45-9 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

One Tail at a Time

With roots in Chicago since 2008, One Tail at a Time (OTAT) made the move to Portland in 2014 and has expanded their dedication to reducing dog euthanasia rates locally. The all-breed, no-kill rescues gives pups a second chance by providing safe, loving foster homes until they find their forever homes.

Opportunities: Foster homes for pets (everything you need is provided! Yep, that means food, toys, and more.) Ongoing membership for sustainment starting at $10 per month. Follow @OTATpdx on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with available adoptees as well.

Typical commitment: Foster periods are typically 2-4 weeks but vary.

Sign up at OTATpdx.org/foster to get involved.