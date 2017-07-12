From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of July 12-18

Born Free

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Breweries for Books

Drink in the name of children’s literacy at this fundraiser for First Book Portland, the local chapter of a nationwide organization granting low-income families access to books at home. Meet Kate Berube, local author of My Little Half-Moon; opt in for trivia from 6:30 to 7:30 pm; and close out with raffle prizes. Ten percent of all Migration Brewing’s sales will be donated! Kids are welcome until 8 pm. Migration Brewing Company, 2828 NE Glisan, 4-8 pm, FREE

Body-Positive Open Swim Fun for Women, Femmes, Non-Binary, Queer, and Trans Folks

If you identify with any of the above groups, you’re invited to take over the public open-swim time with the comfort and backing of an entire crew. This family-friendly event is part of a series hosted by No!, a grassroots organization that fights rape culture and seeks to carve out safer spaces within the punk and metal scene. Youth save $1 on entry. Columbia Pool, 7701 N Chautauqua, 7-8:30 pm, $4.25

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Debunking Planned Parenthood Myths: The Game Show!

Did you ace every pop quiz in sex ed? If so, this is the game show for you. Flex your Planned Parenthood knowledge against other contestants and debunk myths for the chance to win special swag and gift certificates from local businesses. Psst... here’s a freebie: No, Planned Parenthood does NOT sell baby parts. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside, 6:30-8:30 pm, $5

Portland EcoFilm Festival Screening: Born Free

The 1966 classic Born Free is the coming-of-age tale of a lion cub whose human parents contemplate the tough decision of letting her live in the wild. A Q&A with Steven Wise, animal rights lawyer and founder of the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), will follow. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to NhRP. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy, 7:30-9 pm, $7-10

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Seize the Summer: A Picket for Fast Food Justice

The Burgerville Workers Union will lead a short march and picket outside of Burgerville at Southeast 92nd and Powell to demand sit-down negotiations with the restaurant’s administration. Platform requests include health care for all employees, living wages, and childcare programs for parents. March will start at the nearby Park and Ride. Park and Ride, 3618 SE 92nd, 5:30-8 pm, FREE

A Benefit for Trans Assistance Project: Meringue, the Bedrooms, and Petite

Support two great causes while soaking in the sounds of dream pop, new wave, and punk. A $5 entry fee doubles as a donation to Trans Assistance Project and a portion of all bar sales benefits Freeform Portland, the newest of the city’s slew of excellent community-driven radio stations. Pop Tavern, 825 N Killingsworth, 8-11 pm, $5

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Community Service and Feed-In

It’s that time of the month again! Every third Saturday, the Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church and Don’t Shoot Portland host a community meal featuring collaborative food prep and distribution, as well as a donation drop-point for hospitality kits for the houseless. As an added bonus, this month’s event coincides with a community-building festival hosted by the church. Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 NE Failing, 10 am, FREE

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Charity on Tap Kickoff Party

That’s right, you’ve got two chances to drink for a good cause this week! Celebrate Call to Safety’s selection as one of Oregon Public House’s (OHP) six charity partners from July to December 2017. Call to Safety will be partying in the Village Ballroom and they want to see you there. For those not yet familiar, OHP is the first not-for-profit pub in the world and they donate a percentage of all sales to a handful of local organizations every month for six months. Village Ballroom, 700 NE Dekum, 5-8 pm, FREE

MONDAY, JULY 17

Clinton Resistance Series Screening: Stop Making Sense

Revel in the rock ’n’ roll wonder of Stop Making Sense, a Talking Heads concert film masterpiece by the late great director Jonathan Demme. Following the lead of nationwide screenings in remembrance of Demme, who died in April, the Clinton Street Theater will present the film alongside a pre-recorded intro and Q&A featuring Demme, David Byrne, and journalist Janet Maslin. Ticket sales benefit youth recovery center 4th Dimension. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7-10 pm, FREE (suggested donation)

Gay Skate

Lace up your skates and glide around Oaks Park’s roller rink during the Gay Skate series hosted in collaboration with PQ Monthly. It happens every third Monday of the month year-round and is open to all ages, letters, and colors. Oaks Park Roller Rink, 7805 SE Oaks Park, 7-9 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

One Tail at a Time PDX

With roots in Chicago going back to 2008, One Tail at a Time (OTAT) made the move to Portland in 2014 and has expanded their dedication to reducing dog euthanasia rates locally. The all-breed, no-kill rescues give pups a second chance by providing safe, loving foster homes until they find their forever homes.

Opportunities: Foster homes for pets. (Everything you need is provided! Yep, that means food, toys, and more.) Ongoing sustaining membership starts at $10 per month. Follow @OTATpdx on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date on available adoptees.

Typical commitment: Foster periods are typically two to four weeks, but can vary. Sign up at OTATpdx.org/foster to get involved.