From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of July 19-25

Saturday, July 22 Portland Zine Sympsium

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Eat Pizza for Music Education

Vibe of Portland formed in response to budget cuts that have left PPS students stripped of creative programming. Offering music and arts education for a decade now, the 1905 pizza joint is donating 10 percent of all sales to support Vibe’s student summer camp scholarship fund. Tunes will be provided by local jazz favorites the Christopher Brown Quartet. The 1905, 830 N Shaver, 4-10 pm, FREE

Rally for Wages and Fairness

Show up in support of the District Council of Trade Unions (DCTU) as they negotiate a raise in their newest contract. The DCTU represents approximately 1,600 Portland city workers making it the largest group of union employees. They’re citing sluggish bargaining efforts on the city council’s end as one of a slew of reasons for this gathering. Chapman Square, SW 4th & Main, 4:30-6:30 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Ice Cream for Planned Parenthood

We won’t judge you for downing extra pints of ice cream so long as it’s in the name of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon (PPAO). Okay, we won’t judge you either way—but 10 percent of most What’s the Scoop? in-store goodies benefit PPAO during this fundraiser featuring the genius limited-edition flavor IM/PEACH/MINT, described as “fresh peach ice cream with ‘tiny fingers’ of mint chocolate.” What’s the Scoop?, 3540 N Williams, 5-8 pm

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Blood Drive at Bilal Mosque

Roll up your sleeves and flex those veins at this American Red Cross blood drive in partnership with the Bilal Mosque Association. All donors receive a free T-shirt and a sense of accomplishment. Bilal Masjid, 4115 SW 160th, Beaverton, 2-7 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Portland Zine Symposium

You can directly support marginalized voices and small press outfits by purchasing zines and other goods at the 17th annual Portland Zine Symposium (PZS). For the first time in PZS history, the majority of tablers are trans, nonbinary, and folks of color. In addition to two days of tabling, PZS is also packing each day with engaging programming including workshops and panels like “Comics as Resistance” and an intro to Shrinky Dinks. Jade/APANO Multicultural Space, 8114 SE Division, 9 am-6 pm, FREE

Suds and Studs Charity Carwash

Rev your engines and cruise on over in your filthiest ride to this carwash benefitting the Oregon Bears and Q Center. For a mere 10 bucks, members of the Oregon Bears (the largest bears club in the country!) will happily provide each attendee with the ultimate rubdown. Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi, 11 am-3 pm, $10 suggested donation

Portland’s World Refugee Day Celebration

In honor of our city’s budding community of refugees and recent immigrants, nearly a dozen local organizations have come together to host a family-friendly party in the park. Highlights include free food for the first 500 guests, a job fair, and the ninth annual 30-team world cup tournament. Delta Park, 10774 N Union, noon-4 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Pueblo Unido Volunteer Meeting

If you’ve been looking for a way to get more deeply and consistently involved with the community, the brand-new grassroots organization Pueblo Unido is seeking volunteers of all experience levels to join its roster. Pueblo Unido dedicates its time to helping immigrants in East County through resource referral and political advocacy. Rockwood Library, 17917 SE Stark, noon-2 pm, FREE

MONDAY, JULY 24

Humanitarian Aid for Venezuela and Latino Student Scholarship Fundraiser

Donate and dine out at this event for fiscal aid and scholarship funds organized by Venezuela’s Voice in Oregon, a small group founded in 2014 by Venezuelans in the state seeking to celebrate culture and community. Fifteen percent of Teote sales will also be funneled into shipping medical supplies to a children’s hospital in Caracas. Teote, 1615 SE 12th, 5-10 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, JULY 25

American Revolutionary: A Free Community Film Screening

Grace Lee Boggs was a Chinese American writer, activist, feminist, and icon of racial solidarity. This award-winning documentary provides an overview of Lee Boggs’ extraordinary lifetime of radical work and involvement with the Black Power movement. The screening will conclude with a panel discussion with members of local activist orgs like Black Lives Matter Portland, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party, Washco Solidarity, and Portland Asians4BlackLives. Registration is required, so check the Facebook event for the ticket link. North Portland Library, 512 N Killingsworth, 5:30-8 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Audubon Society of Portland

Our local Audubon Society chapter has been inspiring people to love and protect nature (and native birds) since 1902. Through ecological conservation, environmental education, and wildlife rehabilitation and sanctuaries, the Audubon Society of Portland provides a comprehensive and sustainable approach to advocacy.

Opportunities: A variety of roles such as sanctuary work parties, Wildlife Care Center volunteers, and youth-focused roles for those between the ages of 10 and 14. Interested in taking the next step? Attend the new volunteer orientation at the Audubon Society of Portland on August 16 at 6-8:30 pm.

Typical commitment: Depends on the gig, but ranges from a few times per year for special events to ongoing weekly shifts.

For more info, visit audobonportland.org or call Deanna Sawtelle, Volunteer Manager, at 503-292-6855 ext. 108.