From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of October 4-10

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Pinta y lucha: El muralismo y la lucha en Chile/Paint and Struggle: Muralism and Radical Politics in Chile

UMLEM is a group of radical muralists who document the struggles of their communities by creating vivid paintings in public spaces. This event includes a screening of a short documentary about the movement with the filmmaker and a conversation with Camilo Diaz about unification between students and labor organizers in pursuit of access to free higher education. People’s Food Co-op, 3029 SE 21st, 7-9 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Capitalism in Crisis and the Socialist Alternative

Portland Socialist Students and Socialist Alternative Portland will hold a panel discussion exploring ways to build the movement for socialism and begin preparations for National Day of Action on November 16. Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, 7-9 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

IPRC Screenprinting Studio Fundraiser

The IPRC is an invaluable resource that provides access to low-cost printing and specialty machinery for many Portland creatives. Support their endeavors for a new screenprinting studio by mingling and purchasing a print to take home. Fruit Salad Club, 1704 NE 16th, 6-10 pm, $10-30 suggested donation

The Black Panthers: The Vanguard of the Revolution Screening and DJs

Delve into the history of the Black Panther Party from inception to decline at this screening and Q&A with the newest iteration of the movement, Black Riders Liberation Party. DJs Dispissed and Soul Survivor will spin political reggae, soul, hip hop, and “antifascist oi.” Bring canned food donations for their winter drive. Cider Riot, 807 NE Couch, 6:30-11 pm, FREE

Benefit for Earthquake and Hurricane Victims in Mexico & Puerto Rico

When the government doesn’t do enough, it’s up to the community to pick up the pieces and support one another. This benefit for disaster relief efforts in Mexico and Puerto Rico will do just that, featuring the sounds of Suculima and some special guest performers. Aztec dancers will open up the evening and showgoers can purchase raffle tickets throughout the event for an additional way to give back. Black Water, 835 NE Broadway, 7 pm, $7 suggested donation

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

LGBTQ Foster Youth and You (AM and PM Sessions)

For LGBTQ kids, coming out can mean losing their homes in the face of hate. In Oregon and across the nation, they’re overrepresented in the foster care system and face discrimination when seeking placement. Learn about the need for LGBTQ-affirming families and hear directly from foster youth, foster parents, and care partners. A light lunch for socializing with DHS workers will spilt up the two identical sessions. Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi, 9-11:30 am & 12:30-3 pm, FREE

Disabled Community Care Night

In lieu of advocating for self care, these organizers are calling for inclusive community care in support of disabled folks. All people with self-identified physical and mental disabilities are encouraged to attend this scent-free evening packed with activities for getting glam and loving your body, including acupuncture, massage, hair coloring and cuts outside, and reiki. See Facebook event for detailed accessibility info. The Equi Institute in the Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi, 2:30-8 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Art Work Rebels Tattoos for Harvey Relief

Pick your next tattoo from a fresh sheet of well-priced flash designs in support of the Texas Organic Farmers & Gardener’s Association, a volunteer-run nonprofit supporting sustainable agricultural workers. Scope designs in advance on the Facebook event page. Can’t make it? Give back at tofga.org/donate. Art Work Rebels, 528 SW 3rd, noon-8 pm, $100-200 flash

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

Instead of paying homage to a colonizer, opt to join in on the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day by attending a panel discussion featuring local activists at the Native American Student and Community Center. Dinner is provided and all are invited to join! Native American Student Community Center at Portland State University, 710 SW Jackson, 5:30-8:30 pm, FREE

Know Your Rights Night

Benson High School will host an informative Know Your Rights training open to all students and community members in partnership with Causa Oregon. Event is bilingual and dinner will be provided by ¿Por Que No? taqueria. Benson Polytechnic High School, Room 125, 546 NE 12th, 6-8 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Know Your City’s Youth Print PDX

Youth Print PDX (YPP) is one of Know Your City’s many engaging programs. The largely volunteer-operated initiative provides an outlet for youth to amplify their stories through the creation of physical publications. As YPP gears up for another year of work, they’re in need of mentors to work in classroom sessions from six weeks up to three months. People should apply if they’re comfortable working in classrooms and can connect with diverse youth to discuss real issues.

Opportunities and commitment: YPP needs five mentors to begin training as soon as possible. Fall and spring sessions are available and require one classroom visit per week. Limited stipends are available for low-income and historically unpaid people. Ready to apply or have questions? Reach out to lydia [at] knowyourcity [dot] org

