From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of October 18-24

Crazywise Phil Borgez

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

“No Muslim or Refugee Ban Ever” Rally

Unite Oregon is living up to its namesake by hosting a permitted rally in support of Muslim and refugee communities. Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, 431 SW Madison, 5-6 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Portland State of Mind: Health Care Reform Forum

Hear from Dr. Bruce Goldberg, John McConnell, and Cyreena Boston Ashby as they tackle conversations around “unspoken” public health issues. Each panelist will have 10 minutes to deliver a speech à la a TED Talk. Lucky Lab, 1945 NW Quimby, 5:30-7 pm, FREE

Pa’Puerto Rico-Mexico: Noche d’Galería Auction

Latinos Unidos PDX is teaming up with Milenio.org to kick off a series of events in support of disaster relief efforts in Mexico and Puerto Rico. The inaugural event will introduce you to Latinx artists in the community and provide an opportunity to bid on and take home new pieces of art. Trio Club, 909 E Burnside, 7-11 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Fighting for the Dream Caravan

What’s more powerful than calling your state representatives? Stopping by to say hello in person. Travel to the office of Republican Greg Walden in Bend with this caravan organized by Portland’s Resistance and Milenio.org. The caravan will depart after the ICE rally and urge the representative to support the Dream Act. ICE Building, 4310 SW Macadam, 8 am, FREE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Reclaim MLK: Youth Organize

MLK Day deserves to be commemorated as more than simply a holiday, and five local organizations are joining forces to collaborate with youth to plan a 2018 MLK protest against police violence and racism. This is the first youth meeting and will take place after Don’t Shoot Portland’s monthly feed-in for those facing and experiencing houselessness. Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 111 NE Failing, 10 am, FREE

NXT LVL presents La Fuerza: a Bori-Mex Benefit

Support three grassroots initiatives that formed in the wake of natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Mexico at this benefit featuring music, performances, tarot readings, and more from Máscaras, Brown Calculus, and House of ADA members. Bring unopened menstrual products for the Portland Menstrual Society and extra money for the raffle. Cash only! (Full disclosure: I’m a co-organizer for this benefit.) Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster, 2-8 pm, $10-30 sliding scale

Punks for Puppies

You’ll be hard pressed to find anything more punk than playing spooky sets to raise money for the no-kill dog shelter, One Tail at a Time PDX. This (mostly) Halloween cover show features the sounds of Cliterati, LaCroixVod, Fatal Jest, and the one and only Alkaline C3PO. Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy, 8 pm-midnight, $7-10 sliding scale

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

Screening and Fundraiser: Crazywise

What if mental illness was seen as a blessing rather than a curse? Crazywise examines the ways various societies around the world view mental health, allowing viewers to consider these diagnoses and their potential for personal growth. This screening is hosted by Mental Health Providers Unite and will raise money for counseling scholarships to support POC, immigrant, queer, and trans community members. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 2-4:30 pm, $7-10 suggested donation

Cold Weather Kit Making Party

Join grassroots committee Friends of Montavilla as they source and pack 50-plus cold weather kits for folks facing houselessness. You can help by making the kits at the event and later by volunteering to distribute. Current donation needs include protein-rich snacks, instant soups, wet wipes, gloves, socks, and more. Holding Space Massage, 1236 NE 80th, 5-7 pm, FREE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Revolution Comedy presents Stand Up to Literally Save the World

Revolution Comedy is mixing up their fundraising format this month by offering a lower entry fee and showcasing various donation stations. You pick the cause you’d like your money to help, and beneficiaries include habitat and Columbia Gorge restoration, Puerto Rico relief, and victims of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Performers include Susan Rice, Cori Lucas, Dan Weber, and more. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE MLK, 6-8:30 pm, $5

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Literary Arts

Since 1984, Literary Arts has set to preserve and cultivate the arts for Oregonians. While the organization is centered on literature, one branch of the organization focuses on youth outreach and includes programming to serve students. The college essay mentoring program is just one of many ways to get involved.

Opportunities and commitment: Last year, 79 mentors provided college essay mentorship to nearly 200 students. The time commitment is flexible, with options to drop-in or provide weekly, ongoing support. Mentors typically offer 4-12 hours of support total. To become a mentor, you can apply at literary-arts.org and contact Mel Wells with questions at mel@literary-arts.org.