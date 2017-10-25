From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of October 25-31

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Screening and Q&A: The Chinese Exclusion Act

The 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act was the first law to restrict immigration based on ethnicity, and an especially timely PBS documentary on the subject will air next year. Join Gloria Lee of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance for a preview screening and engaging discussion. Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park, 7-8:30 pm, FREE

Let’s Defund Tar Sands

Greenpeace will present and discuss their nationwide campaign against JPMorgan Chase as major financial backers of tar sand pipelines in the US. RSVP online and enjoy free pizza, snacks, and drinks while you learn about alternatives to fossil fuels. Greenpeace PNW, 2249 E Burnside, 7-9 pm, FREE

Ink & Drink for CHAP PDX

Artists and good causes converge regularly at the live sketch events hosted by Ink & Drink. Watch 10 seasoned illustrators draw, and walk away with a new piece knowing that 50 percent of all sales benefit CHAP—an organization bringing arts to hospitals for children and families facing illness, disability, and special needs. Dig a Pony, 736 SE Grand, 7-10 pm, FREE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Nosh 4 Nonviolence

If you eat out today, be sure to do so at a handful of popular restaurants that will be donating a portion of all sales to Call to Safety, an invaluable resource for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The list includes Back to Eden Bakery, County Cork Public House, P’s and Q’s Market, Cerulean Winery, and Por Qué No? Taqueria. Various locations, all day, FREE

Domestic Violence 101

Did the countless #metoo Facebook statuses churn your stomach? Understanding the forms of domestic violence (DV) can better prepare you for how to respond. It’s also DV awareness month, which makes it a better time than ever to get engaged. The workshop will discuss the history of violence against women, explore societal norms that contribute to DV, and define advocates and their roles. YWCA of Greater Portland, 4510 SE Belmont, 2-5 pm, $10-60

Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon: Artists of Color

Wikipedia—like most history books and mainstream media—is predominantly written by straight white men. Edit-a-thons aim to address the lack of representation head on and this edition will focus on adding entries for artists of color. Training session provided, but bring your ideas and own laptop if possible. PNCA, 511 NW Broadway, 4-8 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Understanding Our Implicit Bias: Who, Me? Yes, You.

Calling all well-intentioned liberals: Dr. Caprice D. Hollins will discuss how phrases like “we are all human” and “I don’t see color” are more harmful than helpful. Beyond these statements, Dr. Hollins will explore strategies for identifying and mitigating the impact of implicit bias. Nervous about attending? The presenter is revered for her approachable delivery. Hillsboro Civic Center Auditorium, 150 E Main, Hillsboro, 6-7:30 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Decolonizing Our Activism Workshop

This entirely Native-led training is geared towards allies and will focus on creating authentic relationships with Native communities with respect to culture, tradition, and unique needs. This invaluable day of workshops presented by Sweetwater Nannauck (Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian) is free and includes lunch, snacks, and childcare. Native American Youth and Family Center, 5135 NE Columbia, 10 am-5:30 pm, FREE

Trick or Treat for the Animals Fundraiser

Fill up on vegan treats and freshly pressed cider at this event that’s friendly for the family (whether furry or fleshy). The costume contest will offer prizes for each category (adult, kid, and baby) so come dressed to impress. Best of all, the proceeds benefit Out to Pasture, a farm animal sanctuary. Out to Pasture Sanctuary, 33190 SE Regan Hill, Estacada, 1:30-4:30 pm, $5 suggested donation

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

10 Percent Day for Red Lodge

Shop for your groceries while also doing good! Both Food Fight locations will donate 10 percent of all sales on October 29 to Red Lodge, a new grassroots organization that supports formerly incarcerated Native Americans’ transition back into society by providing vital resources (including basic access to food, housing, and employment) to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. Food Fight Grocery, 1217 SE Stark; 11155 NE Halsey, 9 am-8 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Pueblo Unido PDX

Earlier this summer, two community organizers came together to launch Pueblo Unido, a grassroots group advocating for Latinxs with vulnerable immigration status. The group now includes five members and their work tackles three topics: case management, community engagement, and advocacy/activism.

Opportunities and commitment: This new organization is looking for volunteers who are experienced in immigration law, event management, and policy research amongst other areas of expertise. The group aims to meet every Sunday in the Rockwood Public Library from 1-2 pm with upcoming meetings scheduled for October 29, November 5, and 12, so feel free to drop in! Have additional questions? Send an email to pueblounidopdx [at] gmail [dot] com.