From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of November 1-7

Intro to Forest Policy: Forest Fire Edition ORE 138E burn | oregon dept. of transportation

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Screening: Priced Out: 15 Years of Gentrification in Portland, Oregon

In 1998 a group of filmmakers documented the struggles of Northeast Portland families seeking the American Dream. Fifteen years later, they’ve returned. Priced Out traces the effects of gentrification in Portland and explores what’s left of an area many families of color once called home. Arrive early for an audience and filmmaker reception with a Q&A to follow. Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park, 6:30-8:30 pm, $6-9

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Intro to Forest Policy: Forest Fire Edition

Bark is a group that’s passionate about Mt. Hood National Forest preservation and reservation. Their “Rad•i•cle” activist trainings are separated into two tracks: forest ecology and organizing/policy. This event will discuss the history of public lands, ownership, and land management with a focus on forest fires. Bark, 351 NE 18th, 6-8 pm, FREE

A Survival Kit for Activists: Tools & Methods for the Long Haul

This six-week class focuses on identifying strengths, weakness, and growth areas for activists. From navigating rank and privilege within spaces to preventing burnout, this dynamic course helps activists engage effectively and was developed by a diverse group of folks ranging in age from 27 to 70. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Register online prior to the class, or arrive early on the first day to sign up. Runs through December 14. Process Work Institute, 2049 NW Hoyt, 7-10 pm, $120-240

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Post-Truth Screenings

Last year, five local filmmakers were selected by a grant panel team to create works around the theme of “post-truth” with the help of $1,000 stipends. Presented on behalf of Open Signal and Lower Boom, each short will be debuted to the public at this screening. Open Signal, 2766 NE MLK, 7-9 pm, $5 suggested donation

Rose City Neighborhood Preschool 2017 Annual Basement Sale

Shop for affordable swag and support early childhood education for a handful of our next generation’s activists. This two-day rummage sale will feature books, home goods, children’s clothing and toys, DVDs, and more. All proceeds go toward supporting the creative play-focused Rose City Neighborhood Preschool. Bring dollar bills for raffle tickets and the chance to win dope prizes. Rose City Park Methodist Church, 5830 NE Alameda, 9 am-3 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Community Resource Share and Harvest Festival

Winter is coming. And with the influx of cold weather, vulnerable populations need access to basic goods to keep them warm and safe. Bring new and lightly used winter clothing, sleeping bags, and blankets, and strictly new underwear, socks, and hygiene products to this quick and easy drop-off site. Feel free to also stop by the church’s “We Are All Neighbors” harvest festival from 1-5 pm. Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 4244 SE 91st, 9 am-3:30 pm, FREE

PDX Refuse Fascism: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Queer Liberation Front and Refuse Fascism PDX will lead a rally and march to stand in opposition of our current administration on the anniversary of the 2016 election. Drink plenty of water, and get ready to shout: Hey hey! Ho ho! Fascism/racism/the Trump administration has got to go! Jameson Square Park, 810 NW 11th, 2 pm, FREE

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Bake Sale for PDX Vegans of Color

Are you a baker or consumer of baked goods? This is the event for you. Sign up to bring a sweet treat or show up ready to snack at this bake sale that doubles as a fundraiser for a future cookbook to be written by community group, Portland Vegans of Color. Food Fight Grocery, 1217 SE Stark, 1-4 pm, FREE

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Clinton Street Resistance Series presents Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Every week, the Clinton Street Theater plays throwback films in support of local organizations. This week, because being excellent to each other includes nonhuman friends too, all donations will benefit Youth for the Voiceless—a new, youth-based group that advocates for animal rights. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7-9 pm, $5 suggested donation

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Portland Books to Prisoners

Established in 1973, Books to Prisoners began in Seattle and has expanded to Olympia and Portland. Together, the group sends books to prisoners every month, delivering thousands of materials over the years. Books change lives and you can aid in supporting the continued education of folks who are incarcerated by volunteering and donating.

Opportunities and commitment: Every Tuesday night from 5-7 pm at In Other Words, volunteers gather to ship approximately 20 books to people across the country. Drop in to help package or drop off high-need donations including paper-back books, journals, dictionaries, packaging tape, and standard 8.5” x 11” paper. Can’t make it in person? You can send funds via Paypal to help cover the $300 monthly expenses at bookstoprisoners [at] riseup [dot] net.

For more info or questions, send an email to bookstoprisoners [at] riseup [dot] net.