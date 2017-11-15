Resistance Events for the Week of November 15-21

Wed 11/15: Jackson Screening and Benefit for Safe Travels Fund jacksonthefilm.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Jackson Screening and Benefit for Safe Travels Fund

Accessing safe and legal abortions is almost impossible thanks to severe limitations in many parts of the United States. Jackson tells the story of the last standing abortion clinic in Mississippi. All proceeds from the screening help finance travel and lodging expenses for Oregonians seeking abortion care with Oregon Foundation for Reproductive Health. Whitsell Auditorium at Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park, 6:30-9:30 pm, $6-9

NAACP Portland Branch 103rd Anniversary

Celebrate 103 years of Portland’s NAACP chapter at their annual cocktail gala. Ticket donations benefit NAACP public programming and youth council. Interested in joining? Read the volunteer spotlight below. Billy Webb Elks Lodge, 6 N Tillamook, 6:30-9:30 pm, $25-103

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Survival Tips: Scholarship Workshop

Navigating college, especially from a financial aspect, can be spooky as hell. Luckily, the good folks at Portland State’s Women’s Resource Center are sharing tips to keep your money safe from the “zombies” of higher ed. This workshop focuses on serving nontraditional students, returning students, parents, and students of color. PSU Women’s Resource Center, 1802 SW 10th, 12-2 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Including Disability in the Equity Conversation

This comprehensive workshop examines ways to reframe conversations and programs to ensure they’re accessible to all community members, especially those with disabilities. From physical spaces to language use and organizational development, presenters will provide strategies that work for a variety of settings. YWCA of Greater Portland, 4610 SE Belmont, 1-4 pm

Democratic Socialists of America Present a Reproductive Justice Panel

The DSA’s feminist branch will host a panel of four speakers discussing reproductive justice and how the subject shifts when viewed through an intersectional socialist lens. Q&A with audience with socializing to follow. Lucky Lab North Taproom, 1700 N Killingsworth, 7-9 pm, FREE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

A Place to Call Home: Exploring Housing in Oregon

If shelter is a basic need, then why isn’t every person in our community housed? Housing advocate Cristina Palacios will explore this question and more at this discussion facilitated in collaboration with SE Uplift Neighborhood Coalition and Oregon Humanities. SE Uplift, 3534 SE Main, 3-5 pm, FREE

A Benefit for Amaya’s Family Featuring POPgoji

This fundraiser pairs the sounds of Brazilian soul fusion band POPgoji with dozens of raffle prizes to assist a community member and her family repay $5,000 in debt after their father passed over the summer. All ticket and raffle sales will help the family tremendously during their time of mourning. Mississippi Pizza Pub, 3552 N Mississippi, 9 pm-midnight, $8-20 sliding scale

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Justice for Sioux Z

Last year, a water protector named Sioux Z was shot in the eye while at Standing Rock. Tonight, Sioux Z will speak about historical trauma and healing along with several other Native leaders during an evening filled with ceremony, food, music, and conversation. Music includes hip-hop, dancehall, and roots reggae by Rising Buffalo Tribe, Mista Chief, and Burial Ground Society. Requested donation earns your entry and a frybread taco, though no one will be rejected for lack of funds. PSU Native American Student Community Center, 710 SW Jackson, 6-11 pm, $10 suggested donation

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Every year, Transgender Day of Remembrance calls attention to and holds close the many trans folks who have passed. As trans people face disproportionally higher rates of violence, suicide, and sexual assault, it’s especially important to stay informed and help keep our communities safe. Activities include a panel discussion and on-site acupuncture, reiki, mental health practitioners, and more. PCC Cascade Campus, 705 N Killingsworth, 6-8 pm, FREE

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

What Now?

For the second year in a row, What Now? will provide Portlanders with an evening of amazing speakers and established (and emerging) organizations fighting to support community members at all intersections. This event is perfect for those seeking a crash course in numerous local groups that have been doing work long before 45 was elected. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark, 6-9 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

NAACP Portland

The NAACP is one of the oldest civil rights organizations in the country, and Portland’s branch dates back to 1914, making it the longest-running branch west of the Mississippi! This week, the group celebrates 103 years of advocating for the equality for all people in housing, employment, education, justice, and beyond.

Opportunities and commitment: Volunteer committee positions are open to all, with the exception of the Youth Council, which is for anyone under the age of 24. People passionate about racial equality can support the branch’s committees that focus on political action, legal redress to health care, housing, and more. NAACP Portland also seeks volunteers for a variety of other roles including fundraising, events, and leadership.

To get involved, email Melissa Lang at portlandnaacp [at] gmail [dot] com.