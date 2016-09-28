Portland’s Pretty Hot Days, Hot Looks at Century Bar

Marissa Sullivan

The jury is still out for Century—the newest bar by the guys behind Sweet Hereafter, Jackknife, and Dig A Pony. Is it a sports bar? Is it the new Produce Row? Well, for people who enjoy the more hip-hop side of Portland (which is ever growing, I’m happy to report), this bar might be your new favorite! As summer technically came to a close on a hot Sunday afternoon—July 24th to be exact—DJ Ronin Roc (whose love for Beyoncé never falters) was on the turntables at Century, and I found myself rolling in solo to this odd dance party. Were the people well dressed? Were they wearing anything particularly daring? Not necessarily. But were they wearing things I might miss on most of my nights out? Oh, most definitely. That makes me proud to share with you what the kids were wearing to a summer afternoon dance party at the most talked-about new bar of the Portland summer. Hint: Weed socks are still in... I guess?

Marissa Sullivan

Sk8-Hi Slim twins! Marissa Sullivan

Sk8-Hi Slim twins! Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Don’t get those shoes dirty! Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

I’ll never hate on Cortez. Marissa Sullivan

I’ll never hate on Cortez. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

This guy’s squad was cute. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Bless this man’s dress, jk. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan