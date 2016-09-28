The jury is still out for Century—the newest bar by the guys behind Sweet Hereafter, Jackknife, and Dig A Pony. Is it a sports bar? Is it the new Produce Row? Well, for people who enjoy the more hip-hop side of Portland (which is ever growing, I’m happy to report), this bar might be your new favorite! As summer technically came to a close on a hot Sunday afternoon—July 24th to be exact—DJ Ronin Roc (whose love for Beyoncé never falters) was on the turntables at Century, and I found myself rolling in solo to this odd dance party. Were the people well dressed? Were they wearing anything particularly daring? Not necessarily. But were they wearing things I might miss on most of my nights out? Oh, most definitely. That makes me proud to share with you what the kids were wearing to a summer afternoon dance party at the most talked-about new bar of the Portland summer. Hint: Weed socks are still in... I guess?