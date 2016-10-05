Portland’s Pretty Checking Out the Hot Hotties of Hesh Fest

Marissa Sullivan

While I didn’t make it to most of Hesh Fest, I hear the first night was really fun. Portland favorite Red Fang headlined on Thursday, playing to what I’m told was a pleased audience who no doubt went to work on Friday with some fierce hangovers. (Which could be the exact reason I didn’t attend—mama needs her paycheck.) However, I did make it to Friday night’s show and caught the tail end of Portland’s second-favorite band, Danava. (Okay, fine... second only to maybe Dead Moon. Happy, old-timers?) They were followed by headliners Uncle Acid (my new favorite band), who seriously went above and beyond expectations. If Black Sabbath and the Bee Gees morphed and created a super hot (to look at) band of longhaired modern rockers, with super hot (to listen to) British accents, that would be Uncle Acid. I don’t regret missing Thursday night and I’m super happy I made it to Friday’s show. My only regret is not showing the bassist my vagina. (Did I mention that band was hot?)

My new muse in overalls. Marissa Sullivan

Suckin’ beer through straws like Nenah. Marissa Sullivan

Hubba hubba! (Is that what you say to a hot dude? Not asking for a friend.) Marissa Sullivan

This hot dude was less amused. Marissa Sullivan

Septum piercing couple. Marissa Sullivan

Bell-bottom couple. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Merch babes in black. Marissa Sullivan

Grey haired babe in grey. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

That’s some hair! Marissa Sullivan

Harness-y! Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan