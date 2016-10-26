Portland’s Pretty Hot Looks and Free Wine at the Danner Boots Party

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: I was getting sick, the last Hillary/Trump debate was on (#ImWithHer just in case there’s any confusion), and it was raining out. But the deadline for this column had come and gone, so I willed myself to suck it up and attend a Danner Boots party for the launch of their Portland Select collection. It might not seem like it, since the persona I’ve inadvertently created is that of a get-up-and-go fun-lovin’ party gal—but going out all the time is hard, guys. And walking into a party alone and stone-cold sober is one of my LEAST favorite things to do. Thank god for open bars. I walked up and asked for a pinot noir; the bartender grabbed a can, cracked it, and said “Enjoy.” FREE UNDERWOOD WINE, PEOPLE! After taking a few sips and running into folks I knew, I realized, “Hey. This party isn’t so bad. And hey, there’s some pretty cool-looking people here, I should get to snappin’.” So I did, and here’s what I got.

(Pro-tip: Be careful with those free cans of wine—if you have two that’s a whole bottle!)

Babes babe’n Marissa Sullivan

Babes babe’n Marissa Sullivan

Cutie boys Marissa Sullivan

Cutie boys Marissa Sullivan

Cutie boys Marissa Sullivan

All green everything. Marissa Sullivan

Gentle reminder: If anyone photobombs a picture I’m taking, I’ll stab them. :) Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Cute couple #1: prettiest. Marissa Sullivan

Cute couple #2: coolest. Marissa Sullivan

Cute couple #3: most adorbs. Marissa Sullivan

An excited cutie. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Had to snap the guys in Danners™, right? Marissa Sullivan

This guy danced for me! Marissa Sullivan

The CONS One Stars really pulled this look together. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Cool hat—but those Filas, tho. Marissa Sullivan