Portland’s Pretty This is How to Throw a Party—and What to Wear

EVERYBODY HAS ONE, right? That cool friend who organizes a bunch of amazing shit in town, has an interesting job, and also dresses well. And you always wonder, “Why do they want to be my friend anyway?!” Well, Adam is that friend for me—so when he invites me to a dance party, the answer is an automatic “yes!” And when you find out it’s a last-minute super-secret set at One Grand Gallery featuring Bobbito as the DJ, the answer is an automatic “FUCK YES!”

Robert “Bobbito” Garcia—also known as DJ Cucumber Slice (thanks Wikipedia)—is one half of the duo that made up The Stretch Armstrong Show (originally broadcast on New York’s WKCR-FM) and helped shape many young men and women’s taste in hip-hop during the 1990s. So I was convinced this party would be full of Portland’s Pretty potential. And it was. Unfortunately, a lot of people didn’t feel like having their picture taken—and I totally get that! They wanted to dance! But in any case, here are the hotties who were game to pose!

(Psst! Big thanks to Connie Wohn and Adam Garcia for putting this night together. Glad you guys live in Portland, and keep doing rad shit.)

Perhaps the Phoenix Sun got in his eyes? Marissa Sullivan

Phoenix Suns guys should’ve borrowed this dude’s shades. Marissa Sullivan

Thanks, Connie! You’re a gem. Marissa Sullivan

A Portland classic. Marissa Sullivan

