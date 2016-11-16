Sold Out November/December Style Events!

LET THE HOLIDAY SHOPPING shitshow commence!!!

Adorn’s SE Division location will celebrate its second year with a party that includes a Mari Lassa trunk show, Alma Chocolate tasting, raffles, prizes, wine, and snacks. This will coincide with Adorn’s sister shop and next-door neighbor Gild Shoes’ holiday 2016 kickoff party, where there will also be wine, snacks, and raffles, as well as personal shopping and a meet-and-greet with local vendors.

Adorn, 3366 SE Division, and Gild Shoes, 3370 SE Division, Thurs Nov 17, 6-9 pm

Backtalk will host an ongoing exhibition of work by German artist and photographer Erika Astrid. Now based in Portland, Astrid’s specialty is editorial fashion, but she is pairing it with abstract painting for this show. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, November 19 with the artist in attendance, and the show runs through Saturday, January 14.

Backtalk, 421 SW 10th, Sat Nov19, 6-9 pm

If you’re shopping for the people in your life who tend toward the darker side of things, Black Sunday: Gifts and Riffs is the holiday shopping event for you. On its second year and hosted by Altar PDX co-owners Amy Fox and Cassie Ridgway (who, full disclosure, is a Portland Mercury contributor), this event is full of apparel, jewelry, art, and accessories from 30 of Portland’s greatest alternative brands, including Iron Oxide Designs, Morgaine Faye, Wolf Child, Theeth Jewelry, Portland Black Lipstick Company, and many more. The evening will be rounded out with live music of the heavy variety from local bands Nightfell, Hungers, and Shrine of the Serpent.

Eagles Lodge, 4904 SE Hawthorne, Sun Nov 20, 2-11 pm (music at 7 pm), $7 ($4 before 6 pm)

If you are not yet aware of Little Boxes, you either (A) just moved here, or (B) have never set foot in any of our locally owned businesses and seriously need to be schooled... and maybe mocked for exclusively shopping at the evil big box stores. Either way, Little Boxes is a great way to avoid the Black Friday madness that could very well lead to your untimely and pointless death, and instead support Portland’s amazing local business community. It’s a raffle that seemingly every store in Portland is involved with, and the more you shop, the more chances you have to win awesome prizes like an iPad, shopping sprees, and a dream vacation. Check out pdx.shoplittleboxes.com for complete rules on how to shop and play, plus information on participating businesses.

Almost every local shop in Portland, Fri Nov 25-Sat Nov 26, hours vary

Pop-Up Shop PDX is a temporary pop-up market open for select weekends during November and December that features a curated selection of Portland’s best designers and makers. Each market hosts a new selection of more than 50 participating vendors. This season’s rotating vendors include Strange Vacation, Stitch and Loom, CraftLAB, Machete, Fieldwell Home, Jbird Co., Tiny Adornments, and more. Check out Blogtown’s “Weekly Style Events” posts for the full lineup of each market.

1408 NE Alberta, 6-11 pm on Fri Dec 2, and 11 am-6 pm on Sat Dec 3, Sat Dec 10, Sun Dec 11, Sat Dec 17, & Sun Dec 18

Sundaze Collective will team up with Pop-Up Shop PDX to bring their collective sale events together at the Cleaners at the Ace Hotel. Those vendors include Minoux, Primecut, Yo! (formerly Yo! Vintage), Laurs Kemp, and Vintalier.

The Cleaners at the Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sun Dec 4, 11 am-6 pm

Coalesce, “an every-once-in-a-while shopping event that features a varietal group of Portland designers, artists, makers of goods, and all-around talented humans who cannot help but bring beauty into the world,” is back with their holiday installment featuring works from more than 25 vendors, including Katie Guinn, VAVA Lingerie, Rogue: Minx, West Daily, Michelle Lesniak, and more. Complimentary beverages will be on hand as well.

North Star Ballroom, 635 N Killingsworth Ct, Sun Dec 4, noon-6 pm

Since it’s the holiday shopping season, I’m sure many events will keep popping up, so be sure to visit portlandmercury.com for complete weekly style event updates. Got a fashion event? Drop us a line at fashion@portlandmercury.com.