Sold Out The Last Style Events of 2016!

ADORN LAVENDA MEMORY

JUST IN CASE you didn’t get the memo, 2016 OFFICALLY SUCKS. There were some good moments... which were outweighed by bad moments. REALLY BAD moments. On January 10, David Bowie died, and from there it was a million-mile freefall that landed hard on a bicycle without a seat when Donald Trump was elected pres—I can’t even finish the sentence. Along with the general shittiness of the world, Portland saw so many boutiques close: Mabel & Zora, Physical Element, Johnny Sole, and Parallel, just to name a few. In all this turmoil it’s important to try and see a silver lining, and luckily for us there is one in the Portland retail landscape.

Adorn has just expanded to a third location. Amid all the closures, it’s awesome news that a local business is doing so well they’re able to open a THIRD location.

“To be honest, I’ve always wanted to open an Adorn location on the West End, but I knew the timing and the space had to be perfect,” Adorn owner Nicole Whitesell says. “When Tez (Hartney) from Parallel reached out about her space becoming available, the stars just aligned. We originally considered a holiday pop-up, but ultimately decided that this was such a perfect space, we wanted to make it permanent. We have so many customers that live or work on the west side; we’re excited to be closer. Plus, of course, all of the friends and clients we’ll get to meet in our new neighborhood! I think it’s going to be a fantastic addition to our Adorn family.”

On the similarities and differences between the three stores Whitesell says, “The focus for us has always been on consistency. We want our customers to know what they’ll get from Adorn. So we’re bringing all our favorite brands, as well as our huge denim selection, and amazing crew of stylists. We’re opening quickly to be ready for holiday shopping, but we have a remodel planned for late summer, which will include some fun surprises. We always have a few tricks up our sleeves!”

Adorn’s newest location is officially open now at 1016 SW Washington, and a grand opening party is slated for early January.

And now... events!

Portland Bazaar is back for its sixth year with a ton of vendors that include Tanner Goods, Mazama, Bridge & Burn, Primecut, North of West, Claire Green Jewelry, and more. Red Wing Heritage will also be on hand to reveal their new Women’s Heritage line. The main event is free all weekend and food trucks from Bunk, Tastebud, and Boke Bowl (along with mulled wine from Union Wine Co.) will be on site to help keep you full. In addition to the main event there will be a Meet the Makers Preview and Happy Hour, where $15 will get you in the door, with a cocktail and snacks in your hands.

North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook, Fri Dec 16, 6-9 pm, $15, Sat Dec 17-Sun Dec 18, 10 am-5 pm, FREE

Jane’s Vanity will host their annual Holiday Soirée, transforming The Cleaners at the Ace Hotel into “an oasis of calm and beauty in the midst of the chaos of the holiday season.” New holiday collections of lingerie, loungewear, and accessories will be sold surrounded by rugs from Christiane Millinger, arrangements from Spellbound Flowers, perfume from Imaginary Authors, and pieces from Elysium Jewelry. Cocktails, a DJ, and models wearing the aforementioned collections will also contribute to the ambience of the event and “encourage guests to linger and enjoy themselves.”

The Cleaners at the Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sun Dec 18, noon-7 pm

Jason Calderon, designer and owner of West Daily, is asked a lot of questions on the regular about what it takes to start a clothing brand. So he’s decided to host his own class titled How to Start a Clothing Brand that will touch on topics like creating unique concepts, sourcing fabric, promoting your line at fashion and trade shows, selling online, and more. Attendees will receive a T-shirt pattern, other useful giveaways, and beer from Coalition Brewing (while supplies last). The class is FREE but he’s asking anyone who can to make a donation; all proceeds go straight to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). This class will be the kick-off for a new podcast and live class series called Seams Pretty Legit, which will offer classes, talks, and discussions by and with people from the Portland apparel industry for those who want to know more about the business of fashion.

The Cleaners at the Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Thurs Dec 29, 6-8 pm