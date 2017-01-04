Portland’s Pretty Here’s What Portlanders Looked Like Way Back in 2016

Let’s see... deaths of some of our most influential musicians, mass shootings, trucks driving into people, places, and things... and then there was that whole election debacle that I’d rather not remember at all—but which we’ll be dealing with for the next four years. It’s hard to remember the good stuff that happened in 2016, so I hope you can look back at these happy Portlanders around town and think, “Huh. I guess we had some good times, too.” Lastly, I would be remiss to not pay homage to “Mr. Street Style” himself, Bill Cunningham of the New York Times. Your sharp eye will be missed in the years to come, and this ROYGBV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet) roundup is dedicated to you, sir. RIP, and that goes double for 2016.