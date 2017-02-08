Sold Out February’s Best Sales and Fashion Events

BRIDGE & BURN X KIRIKO ERIK PROWELL

I LOVE collaborations. I especially love it when the collaboration involves two local companies that have different yet similar aesthetics. Bridge & Burn x Kiriko is a women’s and men’s capsule collection focused on classic Northwest designs made from heritage Japanese textiles. The collaboration came about the way many do—over late-night alcoholic beverages.

This one involved Bridge & Burn founder Erik Prowell and Kiriko’s creator Katsu Tanaka asking each other, “What’s the best of your brand?” over sake. The answer is a collection of highly covetable and wearable pieces, each named after a mountain in Japan. They started with trademark Bridge & Burn apparel, then incorporated more fashion-forward silhouettes and Japanese fabrics, including Mikawa heritage cotton; Sashi-ori, the fabric used in Kendo and Judo uniforms that acts as woven armor; Kasuri-ori, a Japanese weave technique similar to Ikat; Indigo, the natural dye used in Japanese cottons; and Sashiko, a decorative stitch whose name means “tiny stabs.” Women’s pieces include a fully reversible poncho (Aino), bomber jacket (Tengu), shirt-dress (Ena), and coveralls (Biei). Men’s pieces include a mid-weight trucker jacket (Warusawa), insulated vest (Tekari), two new button-down shirt styles (Yama and Senjo), and a relaxed fit pant (Maru). The collection is available exclusively through both brands at their flagship brick-and-mortar locations and online.

Bridge & Burn Flagship, 1122 SW Morrison, Kiriko Flagship, 325 NW Couch

Now, a few events just in case you need to do some last minute Valentine’s Day shopping:

Covet is an annual Valentine’s Day pop-up that features lingerie, jewelry, art, plants, and apothecary goods, all from badass local women. Participating vendors include VAVA Lingerie, Iron-Oxide, Birds and Bones, Katie Guinn, Roots and Crowns, Piper Dalton, and more.

Fri Feb 10, 3-9 pm, The Cleaners at the Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th

Portland-based Layneau and San Francisco- based Evgenia will co-host the three-day long Mad Love Valentine’s Day Lingerie Pop-Up at S. Fairchild Designs. Shop from a fresh batch of Layneau’s signature bed-jackets and robes, along with select samples that will be on sale, as well as Evgenia’s versatile lingerie line that’s meant to be worn out and about as well as in the bedroom.

Fri Feb 10, 5:30-9 pm, Sat Feb 11, noon-6 pm, Sun February 12, noon-5 pm, S. Fairchild Designs, 634 NW 12th

Tender Loving Empire will host a Valentine’s Day Trunk Show at its West End location featuring one-of-a-kind jewelry for women and men from Amarette Gregor, chocolate tastings from Only Child Chocolate Co., and custom floral arrangements from Vert Tige Design.

Sun Feb 12, noon-5 pm, Tender Loving Empire, 412 SW 10th

And a fashion show!

Fade to Light: A Multidimensional Fashion Event will present its winter installment featuring seven designers, many of them brand new to the Portland fashion scene. See new collections from Andres Pinedo, COLTY, Fräulein Couture, Geeks in Amsterdam, MOORE, One Imaginary Girl, and Wendy Ohlendorf. 2017 marks the event’s fifth anniversary, and since the show happens twice a year, a celebration will occur at both February and August events. The February installment will look back on the history of the past nine shows, while the August offering will look toward the future. As is customary, you can expect the unexpected. (Full disclosure: I’m the executive producer of this show.)

Wed Feb 22, 6:30 pm, Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside, $10-$75, all ages

