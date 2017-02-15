Portland’s Pretty What’s Underneath the Unmentionable Lingerie Show

Featured designer Aniela Parys in some amazing Spanish mules. Marissa Sullivan

ANOTHER YEAR, another Unmentionable: A Lingerie Exposition fashion show. The only difference was this year’s was so much bigger and so much better. After officially outgrowing its previous venue, the Doug Fir, Unmentionable overtook the Mission Theatre (and sold out before doors could open). As in the past, was I still the emcee? Full discloser: You betcha. And was it my best year ever? Well, ask anyone—I am clearly the BEST emcee to EVER exist, and that is undeniable TRUTH. Anyone who says differently? That’s fake news!

There are so many fun things I could say about boobs and butts, because those body parts are super fun to talk about, but I’ll keep it brief—get it? There were a ton of boobs and butts, of all different shapes and sizes, on display. And that’s because Unmentionable is all about body positivity and inclusion, making this show extra cool and special, IMO. I’ll end by telling you the coolest thing that happened all night... well, actually it might be a tie: 1) an amazing intermission performance by House of Flora, and if you ever get a chance to see them on stage, go. That’s all. Trust me. 2) when the models representing Chubby Cartwheels took their final walk down the runway, they carried signs with slogans ranging from “#NoDAPL” to “Support Planned Parenthood” to “No Ban, No Wall.” This resulted in a standing ovation from the crowd. I kid you not, it brought a tear to my eye. These are the moments when you realize fashion is much more than clothes, and this show was much more than girls in their chonies.

Werk! Marissa Sullivan

Fishnetzzzz! Marissa Sullivan

Models off duty. Marissa Sullivan

Models off duty. Marissa Sullivan

Models off duty. Marissa Sullivan

Side pony! Marissa Sullivan

