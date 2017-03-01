Portland’s Pretty The One Moto Show Gets Our Fashion Motors Runnin’

Best in Show Marissa Sullivan

What’s there to say about The One Moto Show that hasn’t already been said? In its eighth year, this local show spotlighting hot custom/vintage motorcycles has become a staple of my yearly must-do events—and no, I don’t own a bike... but neither do most of the leather jacket-wearing Nike designers who show up. But hey, we don’t judge, do we? DO WE?!? We can all enjoy the cool stories of how and why bikes were made, even if we don’t ride. Among the winners, one story in particular stood out about a guy who built a motorcycle not long after falling off his bike and breaking his neck. And that was just one crazy story! Another (much cuter) one was a winner whose son accepted an award on his dad’s behalf, because 9 pm was past his father’s bedtime. Bikers, man. They party.

The See See Motor Coffee crew (with Thor Drake at the helm) has managed to keep this exhibit completely free—a feat I can’t even imagine pulling off. I assume it’s thanks to Harley Davidson, one of their biggest sponsors—which even Thor mentioned was hard to believe! I imagine it would be how I’d feel if I got Taco Bell to sponsor my event. (I don’t have an event, but you get what I’m saying. Harley is a big deal for him!)

The show is incredible, even for a motorcycle novice like myself. And the style it brings out is fun to photograph, because everyone’s always in good spirits and happy for me snap them. So, you know, thanks all around!

Lots o’ high-waisted jeans. Marissa Sullivan

Lots o’ stripes. Marissa Sullivan

Lots o’ leather. Marissa Sullivan

Cute li’l crew. Marissa Sullivan

Fashion and function. Marissa Sullivan

