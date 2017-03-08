Sold Out News and Fashion Events for the Merry Month of March

We’ve got some great news on the Portland retail scene! Two businesses are moving to new locations because they were doing so well they outgrew their old spaces, while another has opened up a second spot due to the popularity of their first location.

Vintalier spent four great years in the Pearl District, and at the end of March will re-open in their new location in the West End at 1013 SW Morrison, near Backtalk, Frances May, and Animal Traffic. They’ll still carry their covetable and curated vintage selection as well as new brands LACAUSA and Loup, while adding vintage-inspired and modern home goods, as well as new men’s brand WeSC.

Simply Vintage Co. has also moved from their tiny spot on SE Belmont to a much bigger space at 1100 SE Division. Like Vintalier, they spent four years at their previous location and will expand their selection to include modern clothing, accessories, and gifts alongside their collection of beautiful vintage pieces.

In a twist of fate that was years in the making, EcoVibe Apparel has opened a second location at 1408 NE Alberta. They’d hoped to open their flagship location in this neighborhood eight years ago, but when they were unable to obtain a lease, they settled in the Pearl District, later moving to NW 23rd. The new location is a great addition to the already bustling arts district, and shoppers can expect to find the soft and sustainable clothing that EcoVibe Apparel is known for—as well their continuing pledge to donate one percent of all sales to various non-profits that create a positive environmental impact.

And now... events!

Shwood will launch their Spring/Summer 2017 collection at the newest location where you can pick up their line, Glance Optics and Eyewear in Lake Oswego. Try on Shwood’s latest frames as well as the shop’s collection of curated looks while enjoying drinks and local microbrews.

Glance Optics and Eyewear, 220 A Ave, Lake Oswego, Thursday March 9, 4-7 pm

The NW Dance Project has brought in a lot of local fashion design talent for their last few shows, and their next will definitely not disappoint. Carmen, the tragic 19th century French opera about a love triangle gone horribly (and predictably) wrong, will be reimagined by the dance company with choreography by Ihsan Rustem, an original set design by Luis Crespo, and what will sure to be amazing costumes by Michelle Lesniak.

Newmark Theater, 1111 SW Broadway, Thurs March 16-Sat March 18, 7:30 pm, $34-58 adv

Spring is approaching, which means it’s a great time to go through your closet and get rid of clothing you no longer need, as well as acquire new pieces to freshen up your wardrobe. Where can you conquer both tasks at once? The Biggest Clothing Swap in the Northwest! Going on its seventh year in existence and its second year at the Crystal Ballroom, shoppers can peruse and rummage through sections for women, men, plus-size, and accessories. Last year over 1,000 people attended and left with a few thousand pounds of new (to them) clothing, and the more people who attend and bring quality goods, the better the selection will be. The bar will be stocked with mimosas and Bloody Marys, DJ Gregarious will be on hand to fuel the shopping fun, and proceeds from the swap go to the annual Alley 33 Fashion Event. All leftover clothing will be donated to local charities. (Full disclosure: I co-produce this event with fellow Portland Mercury contributor Cassie Ridgway.)

Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside, Sun April 2, 12-4 pm, $8 adv, $9 door, all ages (but leave small kiddos at home)