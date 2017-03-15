I went to the Fade to Light fashion show last week (which, as usual, was faaaaantastic) and snapped pics of all the pretty people (who, as usual, were faaaaantastic). But it raises a quandary: I’ve been doing Portland’s Pretty for quite a while now, which means I find myself going to the same events year after year, which means taking pictures at the same events year after year, which means taking pictures of the same people year after year. So while I adore all the usual events, I’d really love somewhere new to go... like, where do all the young kids hang out? Do people still do coke? I moved out past the 205, which means I have to clear customs every time I wanna come into town. KIDDING... kinda, I love Portland and I still go out all the time—but I’d love to see some new faces. So, tell you what: Dress up nice and come to the Sandy Hut on Thursday, March 16. My friends are DJing, and I’ll be there with my camera, so maybe I’ll take your picture! (Oh, and can you also let me know if people are still doing coke? Thanks!)