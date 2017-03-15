Portland’s Pretty Where Do the Kids Hang Out? (Also, Do They Have Any Coke?)

This is perfection. Dress fits like a glove, shoes and purse are on point, and the glasses make what would be a fairly classic look a little more edgy. Bravo. Marissa Sullivan

I went to the Fade to Light fashion show last week (which, as usual, was faaaaantastic) and snapped pics of all the pretty people (who, as usual, were faaaaantastic). But it raises a quandary: I’ve been doing Portland’s Pretty for quite a while now, which means I find myself going to the same events year after year, which means taking pictures at the same events year after year, which means taking pictures of the same people year after year. So while I adore all the usual events, I’d really love somewhere new to go... like, where do all the young kids hang out? Do people still do coke? I moved out past the 205, which means I have to clear customs every time I wanna come into town. KIDDING... kinda, I love Portland and I still go out all the time—but I’d love to see some new faces. So, tell you what: Dress up nice and come to the Sandy Hut on Thursday, March 16. My friends are DJing, and I’ll be there with my camera, so maybe I’ll take your picture! (Oh, and can you also let me know if people are still doing coke? Thanks!)

You know I like white denim. Marissa Sullivan

TWINS on purpose? (I used to hate when my BFF and I would accidentally wear the same thing to school on the same day. In hindsight I wish there was more photographic proof that we were twins three out of five days of the week.) Marissa Sullivan

TWINS on accident? Marissa Sullivan

TWINS on accident? Marissa Sullivan

When all else fails, put on all black and be the most attractive person in the room. #lifehack Marissa Sullivan

Seriously, are these two not the cutest? Marissa Sullivan

Wait, maybe these two?! Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan