It’s a little hard to believe that it’s already been a year since the last #goskateday. (You know... that big ol’ skate jam that was at Wieden + Kennedy—and was way fun?!) Time is a cruel mistress, I guess...
Anyhoo, last year’s event was produced by Garrett Close, and this one, held at Kamp Grizzly, had a very similar vibe. (If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?) There was an art show and skate jam, but unlike last year, if you weren’t paying attention, you could’ve taken a serious shinner. So just a suggestion for whoever hosts this thing next: Have some sort of a barrier for the spectators, pretty plz!
Bruises aside, it was still waaay fun! Lots of great art on display by local ’boarders (both skate and snow) like Jess Mudgett, Forest Bailey, Jenny Vu, Dane Overton, Taylor Brubaker, and Joey Pepper. Check out the artwork in the background of my pics—I tried to include every artist, and apologies if I left someone out.
Skating is the reason I got into fashion in the first place, so this event was a feast for my eyes. From Dickies hand-dyed pastel blue, to tons of all-white looks (IMO the dirtier the white the better), to people still rocking and killing denim-on-denim looks, there was a whole lot of good going on. Big thanks to Adidas, Skate Like a Girl, and Kamp Grizzly for making it all happen.