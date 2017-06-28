Portland’s Pretty The Go Skateboarding Day Jammy Jam

Denim on denim is not dead. Marissa Sullivan

It’s a little hard to believe that it’s already been a year since the last #goskateday. (You know... that big ol’ skate jam that was at Wieden + Kennedy—and was way fun?!) Time is a cruel mistress, I guess...

Anyhoo, last year’s event was produced by Garrett Close, and this one, held at Kamp Grizzly, had a very similar vibe. (If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?) There was an art show and skate jam, but unlike last year, if you weren’t paying attention, you could’ve taken a serious shinner. So just a suggestion for whoever hosts this thing next: Have some sort of a barrier for the spectators, pretty plz!

Bruises aside, it was still waaay fun! Lots of great art on display by local ’boarders (both skate and snow) like Jess Mudgett, Forest Bailey, Jenny Vu, Dane Overton, Taylor Brubaker, and Joey Pepper. Check out the artwork in the background of my pics—I tried to include every artist, and apologies if I left someone out.

Skating is the reason I got into fashion in the first place, so this event was a feast for my eyes. From Dickies hand-dyed pastel blue, to tons of all-white looks (IMO the dirtier the white the better), to people still rocking and killing denim-on-denim looks, there was a whole lot of good going on. Big thanks to Adidas, Skate Like a Girl, and Kamp Grizzly for making it all happen.

See Justin and Brit at the 2001 American Music Awards for inspo ;) Marissa Sullivan

Just the perfect fitting denim. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Happy Pride! Marissa Sullivan

Aforementioned self-dyed Dickies. Marissa Sullivan

BUTTZ Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Steve Neal finally makes the Portland’s Pretty cut thanks to a photobomb. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Hearts for eyes for her. Marissa Sullivan

Thoughtful looks on these two. Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan

Marissa Sullivan