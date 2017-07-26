Let’s see... where does one start when describing the Federale, Máscaras, and Savage Family Band show to a person who’s never heard them? Welp, at the risk of sounding like a fangirl/groupie, these are some very heavy hitters in the Portland music scene. You know when Courtney Taylor-Taylor makes it out to the new Know, you might have a show on your hands.
Collin Hegna, who was a touring member of the Brian Jonestown Massacre, fronts Federale. Meanwhile the Savage Family Band, led by Chad Savage (Huntingtons, Battleme), is an all-star mish mash including Paul “Paulie” Pulvirenti (who was Elliott Smith’s drummer), and William “Billy” Morisey Slater, who was in Grails and also a fill-in for Modest Mouse. And then there’s local favorites Máscaras, whose bassist Theo Craig just informed me he’s in a really popular touring band named Alexandra Savior and also has a great show on XRAY.FM.
So now you know, okay? And while these pics from the show are a pretty good substitute, you won’t want to miss the next time a lineup this good comes around.