I knew I HAD a very busy Saturday filled with errands ahead of me, followed by a desperate search for street style to hit a looming deadline. My day started at Portland Nursery (90th and Division) to grab a couple of things. Definitely not a “see and be seen” part of town... or is it? The minute I walked in, I spotted a cute couple—the girl was wearing knee-highs and clogs—but unfortunately I wasn’t quick enough with my camera to catch them. Then I turned a corner to see yet another cute couple! I kept shopping and caught what looked like two sisters (the oldest was Kardashian-esque) and their little brother taking photos of EVERYTHING. That’s when I decided I had to pull out my camera. Man! Who knew that running errands on a Saturday afternoon could drum up enough cuties for an entire column? But it certainly did. I guess I’ll be camping out there again next weekend!