Portland’s Pretty Hitting the Floor on Motown Monday

A Duluth visitor in wool pants enjoying the dance floor. Marissa Sullivan

When I attended the inaugural Motown Monday at Dig a Pony back in July, I just happened upon it. (After all, I have no business going out on a Monday night.) An old high school buddy was in town for one night only, and he wanted to dance. So we hit the floor like old times, knowing every lyric to every song, and having one of the best nights of dancing in recent memory. It was so fun that I vowed to return to every future Motown Monday. Unfortunately, life gets in the way, and like I said, I have no business going out dancing on a Monday night. But last Monday I made it my mission to get back there—after all, it’s an event where everyone is dressed right—and I wanted to take pictures this time! But when I showed up, it wasn’t as crowded, and I was bummed. I get it: Mondays are hard... but this night is awesome! So I want to get the word out, and I need your help. I want this night to go on even if it means changing nights. Instead of Motown Monday, maybe it’s Soul Night Sunday? The Dtown Get-Down on Thursdays? Whatever is required, let’s make this thing happen, people!

A handsome man in a Spinal Tap shirt? I’m not mad. Marissa Sullivan

Respect to anyone who still has (and wears!) their high school letterman jacket. Marissa Sullivan

Respect to the man, the myth... Rev Shines in the flesh.still has (and wears!) their high school letterman jacket. Marissa Sullivan

Digging the ’80s denim. Marissa Sullivan

Danner and denim: a Portland classic. Marissa Sullivan

Saw some velvet last night, too. Fall must be here. Marissa Sullivan

Friends in plaid scarves and mules. Oh, it’s definitely fall. Marissa Sullivan

A closer look at this cutie’s outfit. Marissa Sullivan

