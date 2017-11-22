News Reporter Doug Brown’s Wish List

1. A Lindsey Horan/Portland Thorns Jersey

Fresh off a National Women’s Soccer League Championship, it’s time for me to rock the gear of Portland’s most successful professional sports team. The Nike jerseys are awesome: the red body, the beautiful Thorns logo, the black stripe down the sides. It just looks dope. Fortunately for me and half the population, they come in men’s sizes (XL, please). And I’ve got to have a name and number on the back, so let’s go with Horan and her number 7. Lindsey Horan, a young star who’s also on the national team, scored the NWSL championship-winning goal back in October and is an absolute force in the midfield. It’ll certainly overtake my knockoff Blazers T-shirt as the best Portland apparel I’ll own. Portland Thorns Team Store, Providence Park, $120

2. Simms Waders & Boots

A huge bag with literally all of my outdoor gear—tents, sleeping bag, hiking boots, multiple fly rods and reels, fly fishing accessories, and waders and wading boots—was yanked from my car during my first night living in Portland. (I know, I know, I should have moved everything into my hotel room.) I’ve slowly, and as cheaply as possible, replaced my camping gear, and just got a new fly rod and reel for my birthday. As soon as I come upon some waders and boots, I can head out into the river and be my old fly fishing self again. Northwest Fly Fishing Outfitters over on NE Halsey has a good selection of Simms (an awesome Montana-based company) waders (like the “Freestone Stockingfoot) and boots (G3 Guide Boot). Northwest Fly Fishing Outfitters, 10910 NE Halsey, $249.95 (waders) and $160 (boots)

3. Vans Sk8-Hi MTE

I don’t skateboard and I’m not a trombone player in a 1990s ska band, but Vans makes some of my favorite shoes around. And fortunately, with the weather we’re going to have to deal with for the next four or five months, they make shoes you can wear in Portland’s winter without looking like a complete dork. I’ve had a pair of Vans winterized shoes/boots for a while now—but they’re getting understandably worn out. Now I’m really looking for a pair of Sk8-Hi MTE, potentially the knit geo-tan color. They’re lined, you can walk in the slush and snow without getting your socks wet, and they’re subtly stylish. It’s a great combination of utility and looks that you need from winter footwear. Vans Shoes, 920 Lloyd Center, $85

4. Best American Magazine Writing 2017

Head on over to Powell’s when this comes out in mid-December and pick up a copy for all your loved ones who like to read and know things. It’s the yearly compilation of, you guessed it, the best magazine stories from around the country. It’s also the pinnacle of my profession—hundreds of pages of the most interesting and best-written pieces, with no weak links. This year’s collection has Shane Bauer’s immersive prison guard exposé for Mother Jones, Gabriel Sherman’s takedown of Fox News’ Roger Ailes in New York magazine, Sarah Stillman’s highly acclaimed New Yorker piece on juveniles and the sex offender registry, and a whole bunch of other pieces I’ve been meaning to read. Head to Powell’s and pick up a copy for yourself, too. Powell’s, 1005 W Burnside, $19.95

5. And I Think You Should Donate to... Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area

Gotta support the kids, man, so drop some of that holiday money at your local Boys and Girls Club chapter. For kids in families that may not be as financially stable as others, the Boys and Girls Club can really make a positive impact. They’ve got programs focusing on schoolwork, developing kids to be successful adults, science and the arts, sports, and just having fun. They do some really good and important work. And besides, it shouldn’t be just the rich kids who get to do all those fun non-school activities that are so important for development. bgcportland.org