Managing Editor Erik Henriksen’s Wish List

1. The Art and Soul of Blade Runner: 2049 by Tonya Lapointe and The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by Phil Szostak

2017 was a catastrophic year for everything else, but it was a great year for science-fiction—and one of the highlights was Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner: 2049, a visually gobsmacking return to the hauntingly beautiful dystopia of Blade Runner. The Art and Soul of Blade Runner: 2049 presents concept art and behind-the-scenes glimpses from 2049, and I would like to stare at it for 1,000 hours. Meanwhile, The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi digs into the otherworldly visuals of Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, which, from its trailers alone, promises to imagine strange worlds, weird creatures, and grumpy Luke Skywalkers. Annie Bloom’s Books, 7834 SW Capitol Highway, |, $39.95; |, $40

2. Showers Pass Club Shoe Covers

Despite living in Portland for 15 years, 2017 was the first year I started biking to get around the city—partly for health, partly for the environment, and mostly because traffic has become un-fucking-bearable. I already use the mandatory, all-conditions bike stuff (helmet, lights), and I’ve got the basic rain gear (jacket, gloves, rain pants, fenders), but you know what I don’t have? SHOE COVERS. Now that Portland’s rainy season has begun, water is finding its cursed way through the one chink in my rain armor—turning my otherwise sleek-and-sexy feet into bloated nightmares of moist wrinkled flesh that have the pallor and stench of a waterlogged corpse. Buy me these and do your part to protect my pwecious widdle tootsies. Western Bike Works, 1015 NW 17th, $39.99

3. Brooks MT21 Multitool

See above, re: biking, and also see: The fact I never get tired of fiddling with shit and adjusting shit and being obnoxiously obsessive-compulsive about anything that can be tweaked, tightened, loosened, straightened, or broken. And my bike’s got tons of stuff to adjust! To assist me in my endless and ill-advised tinkering, cough up some cash and get me the fancy pants MT21 Multitool from Brooks, the beloved English bicycle accessory company. Brooks’ elegant gadget contains no fewer than 21 tools—including torxes and hexes, screwdrivers, a chain tool, a knife, and an all-important bottle opener. Plus, it has a classy leather case! CLASSY! Clever Cycles, 900 SE Hawthorne, $70

4. MSR Lighting Ascent Snowshoes and Black Diamond Venom Ice Axe

In my continuing efforts to get as far away from the rest of you as possible, I’ve become well-acquainted with the gazillion hiking trails around Portland—from the peaks of the coast to the depths of the Gorge (whenever some dipshit hasn’t lit it on fire). Alas, snow makes some of these trails impassible, so for a long stretch of winter, I’m stuck in town. Around people. UGH. Sure, MSR’s Lightning Ascent Snowshoes are crazy expensive, but they’ll help me get to places on and around Mount Hood that I otherwise wouldn’t even be able to see in winter, let alone tromp around in. I would also like an ice axe, please, because ice axes are fucking cool and I might need to kill a yeti. US Outdoor Store, 219 SW Broadway, MSR Lighting Ascent Snowshoes $289.95, Black Diamond Venom Ice Axe $149.95

5. And I Think You Should Donate to... Born Again Pit Bull Rescue

Okay. I know. I used to be like plenty of other people: I thought pit bulls were dangerous and unpredictable. I thought it was irresponsible—and should be illegal—to own one. And I wasn’t particularly bothered by the fact pit bulls regularly land at the top of shelters’ lists for intake and euthanasia. Of course, that was before I actually knew any. Pit bulls, it turns out, can be some of the goofiest, cuddliest, most loyal dogs in the world—yet despite their status as beloved family dogs for much of the 20th century, harmful myths about them persist. (No, pit bulls’ jaws don’t “lock,” and no, pit bulls aren’t inherently more aggressive towards people than other dogs.) Thankfully, Born Again Pit Bull Rescue helps these misunderstood dogs—providing food and spay-and-neuter services for pit bulls in low-income families, and pairing with local shelters to find homes for dogs that would otherwise be out of luck. And since they know meeting a pit bull is the best way to undo decades of prejudice, BAPBR holds events like Pints for Pits—where, while drinking a beer or two at a bar, people can meet, scratch, pet, and fall in love with sweet, friendly “ambassador pitties.” One tail wag at a time, pit bulls like these make the world a better place—and BAPBR makes the world a better place for them. Born Again Pit Bull Rescue, bapbr.org, $100