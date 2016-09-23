Things to Do This Weekend! Things to Do for Sept 23-25

If you're looking to set that mind free this weekend, you got plenty of options on just how you wanna do it. There's a Hesh Fest going on if you're looking to have your whole head shredded, A hemp fest if you prefer your high with a tad less metal, CoHo Theatre's got a different kind of gun show guaranteed to broaden your perspective, Newmark Theatre's got Mike Daisey and a microphone, sure to confirm and confound your conventional wisdom, and then? Then, my friends, there's Beavis and Butt-Head, back from the '90s, to do a little bit of everything we've already mentioned, and then some. But even if you're not looking to go on a metaphysical journey through the arts, you're still getting hooked up, as there's more than enough food, drink, and local professional wrestling to slake your simpler—but still thoroughly rewarding—thirsts. It's not just a busy week, it's a provocative one. Hit the menu below and choose wisely.

Friday, Sept 23

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

Before Idiocracy and Silicon Valley, Mike Judge blessed us with a different fable about our fine nation: Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, in which the titular (heh heh) duo embark upon a noble quest to find their stolen TV. This brilliant film features (1) Cornholio crashing a plane, (2) Butt-Head facing off against the ATF, and (3) Bill Clinton. Until the end of time, this motion picture shall be heralded as an undisputed classic.

Sept 23-25, Academy Theater, 3pm, 9:30pm, $4

Oaks Park Oktoberfest

No need to travel to Munich, we’ve got our very own Oktoberfest here in Portland. Head to Oaks Park for a weekend celebration of German culture with authentic food and delicious Paulaner beer, polka bands, Bavarian dancing, games, a whole bunch of venders, and good family-friendly fun hosted by the German American Society of Portland. DOUG BROWN

Sept 23-25, Oaks Amusement Park, $2-5, all ages

Mean Jeans, Gooch Palms, Ladywolf

Australia transplants the Gooch Palms have soaked up Southern California’s beach-punk rays with their first album as expatriates, the charming Introverted Extroverts. Tonight the two-piece is joined by Portland’s ambassadors of pizza-party punk rock, the Mean Jeans, so tonight’s M.O. is simple: Bop ’til you drop. NED LANNAMANN

The Know, 8pm, $7

Chrome Sparks, Roland Tings

Chrome Sparks describes his energetic body of work as “emotional bass music.” Following the vibrant, thumping breakout track “Marijuana” from his 2013 EP Sparks, the Brooklyn producer has proven his ability to guide listeners through an emotional rollercoaster of warm, hypnotic beats. Last year’s Parallelism EP steered away from the down-tempo vibe of his earlier work with three heady, climactic tracks created from nothing more than analog synthesizers, vocal samples, and tambourine. With his indie-electro side project Promises Ltd. with Charlie Brand of Miniature Tigers, and the very danceable new track “All or Nothing” featuring Angelica Bess, Chrome Sparks’ upcoming Portland stop promises an engaging performance that will sway both body and mind. JENÉ ETHERIDGE

Holocene, 9pm, $12

Lubec, Versing, Riled

Contemporary bands obsessed with the aesthetic of early British indie-rock often don't realize how tuneful and pop-focused a lot of those bands were. Lubec considers style and song craft equally; they have the looks and bring the hooks. MORGAN TROPER

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8pm

Naomi Pomeroy

James Beard Award-winning and self-made chef Naomi Pomeroy, well known as the chef and restaurateur behind Beast, presents her new cookbook, Taste & Technique, offering recipes using professional techniques and flavor combinations to produce simple yet remarkable meals.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

How I Learned What I Learned

Portland Playhouse’s season opener is an atypical combo: a rarely-seen play by and about a major icon of American theater. How I Learned What I Learned is August Wilson’s autobiographical solo show, in which the playwright recounts his experiences, from formative moments as a young black artist living in Pittsburgh to becoming the critically lauded, Pulitzer-winning author of the American Century Cycle. Highly recommended if you care about intersections of art and race, and the “small irrevocable tragedies” that, as Wilson puts it, make up a life. Kevin Jones, co-founder and artistic director of the August Wilson Red Door Project, will direct. MEGAN BURBANK

Sept 21-Oct 23, Wed-Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm, $25-34

Khruangbin, Luz Elena Mendoza

With all the relentless political noise, sometimes you need a wordless getaway. East Texas trio Khruangbin (which means “airplane” in Thai) more than fulfills that request with largely instrumental tunes reveal ing new, colorful dimensions like a twisting kaleidoscope. On their dreamy 2015 debut, The Universe Smiles Upon You, Khruangbin relies on the classic combination of guitar, bass, drums, and sparse vocal touches to create gorgeous atmospherics ranging from hazy surf, to meditative soul, to vintage Thai-funk—the obscure genre that originally brought the members together. From the space-jazz of opener “Mr. White” to the gorgeous, celestial heights of closer “Zionsville,” The Universe Smiles Upon You is a collection that speaks in rhythms and melodies. Performed live, it may easily be one of the best round-trip flights you’ll take this year. KEVIN SMITH

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $12-14

David Liebe Hart, Jay Shingle, Anna Vo, Temporar

The 60-year-old musician and puppeteer David Liebe Hart has been a cult figure in Los Angeles for years, earning a reputation as a cast member on the LA-based public access show Junior Christian Teaching Bible Lesson Program and as something of a more endearing, 21st-century Wild Man Fischer, performing regularly in public spaces like the entrances to the Hollywood Bowl and La Brea Tar Pits. He claims to have been abducted as a child by a race of aliens called Korendians, an experience that makes its way into his songs. Hart's big break, however, came when he became a beloved regular on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, where his B-rate ventriloquist shtick epitomized the comedy duo's post-cultural marriage of the mind-numbingly normal with the horrifyingly surreal. MORGAN TROPER

High Water Mark, 9pm, $10-13

Northwest Hesh Fest Day 2: Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Danava

Much like their previous endeavors, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats' latest album, The Night Creeper, employs Sabbath-esque grooves that swing like a heavy, razor-sharp pendulum, yet have Kevin Starr's inviting, Beatles- and Bee Gees-like vocal melodies laid gently over the top. It sounds like an odd pairing, but it's actually a fitting combo that makes for spine-tingling stuff, perfect for calmly sharpening a knife to, or inspiring you to walk alone down that alley in the sketchy part of town and see what's hiding in the shadows. ARIS HUNTER WALES

Dante's, 9pm, $35-103.33

Jackson Boone, And And And, Little Star

Jackson Boone's self-described wizard rock is as cosmic and mysterious as the stretch of Oregon Coast he calls home. CIARA DOLAN

Bunk Bar, 9:30pm, $5

Honey Bucket, Mr. Wrong, Homies, Conditioner, The Tyrds, Mope Grooves

Honey Bucket's new album, Magical World—released by Portland label See My Friends—is a mid-fi wonder, packed with woozy DIY spirit and wily hooks. Across 13 tracks, Vince Skelly (bass/vocals), Matt Radosevich (guitar/vocals), and Jon Grothman (drums) are somehow disheveled and charming, urgent and easygoing. BEN SALMON

American Legion Local 134, 8:30pm

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Seratones

An evening of southern soul, R&B, and rock 'n' roll with the Birmingham, Alabama-hailing band who are currently touring in support of their second full-length album, Sea of Noise.

Roseland, 8:30pm, $25-40

Faizon Love

One of the funniest "those guys" you never knew you knew, known for his appearances in films like Elf, Made, and most famously as Big Worm in Friday.

Sept 22-24, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $20-25

A Night at the Movies: The Music of John Williams

The Portland Columbia Symphony pays tribute to the most acclaimed film composer of all time with a program including music from Superman: The Movie, Harry Potter, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and of course, Star Wars.

First United Methodist Church, 7:30pm, $5-35, all ages

A Tribute to Nina Simone

Known for her warm, bluesy alto and dynamic stage presence, LaRhonda Steele has wowed audiences as one of the most prominent blues vocalists of the Northwest for decades, and like Simone, she's not immune to the trials of life, having recently recovered from a battle with breast cancer. Paired with Martin's classical-meets-jazz sextet, the power of Simone's legacy is bound to shine in glorious light. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

Jimmy Mak's, 8pm, $15-17

Saturday, Sept 24

Kurt Braunohler

Kurt Braunohler is a master of chaos. When the comedian isn't hosting the popular Hot Tub variety show in Los Angeles (along with the hilarious Kristen Schaal), he's out in the world pulling stunts to make people do double takes. Like that time he blindfolded a busload of comedy nerds and drove them to Council Crest Park during Bridgetown. He taped his Kill Rock Stars-issued debut album, How Do I Land?, here in Portland, and now he's back for a Comedy Central Special filming. The best part? Tickets are free if you RSVP before they run out. Don't sleep on this one.

Revolution Hall, 7:30pm, 9:30pm, free w/ rsvp

DOA Pro Wrestling: 8th Anniversary Extravaganza

DOA Pro Wrestling returns to the Wattles Boys & Girls Club for an 8th Anniversary event featuring all your favorite DOA superstars.

Wattles Boys & Girls Club, 6:30pm, $10-15, all ages

Steve Gunn & the Outliners, Nap Eyes

Steve Gunn’s June release on Matador Records, Eyes on the Line, is a whorl of ‘verbed-out guitars-on-guitars, keys, briskly shuffling drums, and Gunn’s plainspoken poetics. Aside from the audible nods to folk rock forebears like the Dead and Michael Chapman (who guest stars in the music video for EotL’s “Ancient Jules”), Gunn’s ability to synesthetically evoke the freedom of cruising wide-open spaces on the empty highway gives his music an irresistible and timeless familiarity. The record feels like an eager and optimistic response to “the age-old call of a worn-out truck” that he sings about on “Full Moon Tide.” This joy in aimless locomotion is reflected in the buoyant grooviness that propels his songs forward. SAM BOVARNICK

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13

Hempstalk Harvest Festival

Hempstalk is a free, all ages festival featuring vendors, live music, speeches and demonstrations, information booths and many other cannabis-inspired activities.

Sept 24-25, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 10am, free, all ages

Huun Huur Tu

When we assign artists the honorific “traditional,” it often comes across as hollow, or worse, patronizing, as though any culture other than ours should be considered by a different set of standards. Even if intended as a compliment, “traditional,” whether applied to music or food, denotes something ethnic, therefore exceptional, and as a result we end up making excuses for a lot of shitty food and music. But no excuse needs to be made for Huun Huur Tu, from the obscure, Central Asian nation of Tuva. For over two decades, the band has been instrumental in bringing Tuvan throat singing to the West. By employing circular breathing and manipulating muscles in the throat, chest, and belly, the singer produces multiple harmonics simultaneously, creating an array of beautiful and haunting tones. Throat singing, like operatic singing, requires years and years of training and development to master, which is why dismissing it as “traditional music” does not begin to do it justice. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Alberta Rose Theatre, 8pm, $25-30

Northwest Hesh Fest Day 3: Deafheaven, The Blood Royale, Diesto

San Francisco's Deafheaven have reinvented black metal tropes to wield a shoegaze-metal hybrid that incorporates spacious, expansive, and—dare we say—beautiful sounds, while remaining as claustrophobic and annihilative as the best charred-to-the-bone metal out there. NED LANNAMANN

Dante's, 8pm, $35-103.33

Phantasm

Phantasm superfan J.J. Abrams (he named Gwendolyn Christie's character in The Force Awakens after the film) marshaled the forces of his Bad Robot production company to produce this digital restoration of Don Coscarelli's 1979 horror classic, about a tall old man who lives in a small Oregon town and keeps a really pissed off snitch as some sort of flying, murderous pet. So far as free-floating low-budget sweaty nightmares go, this is one of the most potent. Also see Film, this issue.

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $9

Buckman-Kerns Brewfest & Block Party

Another year, another chance to close down the street in front of East Burn, invite a bunch of breweries to set up, and share special seasonal beers, put a couple friends in the dunk tank, listen to some live music from local musicians, win raffle prizes, eat heartily, and help benefit the Children's Cancer Association.

East Burn, 3pm, free

Months, Wild Boy, Wave Action

Months have come a long way from Wilson Vediner's bedroom, and they've only gotten louder in the meantime.

(The World Famous) Kenton Club, 9pm

Slutty Hearts, Acid Teeth, Mr. Wrong, Girl Drink Drunks

Slutty Hearts play songs from their latest tape, No-Tell Motel, channeling some lush, driving, new-wave pop that's sure to go down as smooth as the Jell-O shots you'll be lining up all night. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Twilight Cafe & Bar, 9pm, $7

The Liberators

Portland's sexiest improv troupe takes the stage with a new format, using an audience-created slideshow as fodder for their flights of fancy. Starring John Breen, Shelley McLendon, Nicholas Kessler, and Tony Marcellino.

Siren Theater, 8pm, $12-16

Fall Science Fiction Silent Movie Series: Metropolis

The Hollywood Theatre’s latest throwback series presents Fritz Lang's groundbreaking, highly-influential, and still kinda relevant Metropolis, with live musical accompaniment by Dean Lemire on the organ.

Hollywood Theatre, 2pm, $9, all ages

Portland Night Market

The Industrial District is transformed into the kind of bustling, busy, brightly lit street market you see in movies where the director wants you to know you're visiting a strange, magical place. Except said magical place is in Portland's Industrial District for two nights, and features over 175 of Portland's best makers and creators, as well as some of its best food, drink, and music, too.

Sept 23-24, 100 SE Alder, 4pm, free, all ages

Riley Silverman

An evening of stand-up with the midwest-raised, Los Angeles-based comedian who has been seen on MTV and Fusion, as well as at Portland's own All Jane Comedy Festival.

Curious Comedy Theater, 9:30pm, $12-15

The Gun Show

“‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens.” It seems nearly every day, someone posts that Onion article in the wake of a mass shooting, and yet America remains a country in thrall to the political power of the NRA, despite clear support for common sense gun control. E.M. Lewis’ The Gun Show takes on our gun obsession, recounting experiences like growing up in a rural, gun-crazy culture and surviving an armed robbery. It’s about as timely as you can get. And given that Lewis’ solo show will be performed by Vin Shambry, one of the city’s best actors, it’s downright essential. MEGAN BURBANK

CoHo Theater, 7:30pm, $20-28

13th Annual Hood River Hops Fest

Taking place on 5th and Columbia, right between Double Mountain and Full Sail's breweries, the Hood River Hops Fest features over 40 breweries showcasing over 60 fresh hop beers, as well as a few hop ciders and some local wines to go along with local food options and arts and crafts vendors, all underscored by a steady stream of live music.

Double Mountain Brewery, noon, $10-15

Twilight Rummage Sale

Imagine a garage sale, but the garage belongs to the entire city, and holds some of the best vintage clothes, records, books, toys, collectibles, and more, and the garage isn't a garage, but the Eagles Lodge, boasting a live DJ and a full bar. That's the Twilight Rummage Sale.

Eagles Lodge (F.O.E. #3256), 4pm, $1

Sunday, Sept 25

Gabe Dinger's Going Away Comedy Spectacular!

Well, goddammit. We’re losing another Portland comedian to the wiles of Los Angeles. This time it’s the beloved Gabe Dinger, but he’s leaving on a high note. In Gabe Dinger’s Going Away Comedy Spectacular! he’ll be hitting the stage with Barbara Holm, JoAnne Schinderle, Jason Traeger, Nariko Ott, Bri Pruett, Milan Patel, Ben Harkins, Jacob Christopher, AND punk band Berzerk! Wait… and a raffle, too?!? Gabe really is leaving it ALL out on the stage! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

The Secret Society, 9pm, $10-15

Trevor

Scripted by Orange Is the New Black writer Nick Jones, Trevor fictionalizes the story of Travis the chimpanzee, who viciously mauled a woman in 2009. Drawing on many but not all the particulars of this sensational news story, Jones’ taut, darkly funny play explores questions raised by the tragedy—questions about relationships between species, pet ownership, chimpanzee consciousness and exploitation, and how well-meaning people can be as dangerous to one another as animals. KATIE PELLETIER Note: Trevor is not played by a live chimpanzee. There are no live chimpanzees in this play. Just in case you thought you'd see one. You won't. No chimps. Only man.

Artists Repertory Theatre, 2pm, $25-50

Echo and the Bunnymen, Ester Drang

Although they hail from Great Britain, for me Echo and the Bunnymen will always embody sunny beaches. Growing up in Los Angeles meant going to the ocean whenever my mom got time off work, blasting the legendary post-punk band the entire drive. Cruising down Pacific Coast Highway meant lush pianos, moody guitar riffs, and the rich full-bodied vocals of Ian McCulloch. As we pulled up to the beach, we’d pass a green-trimmed ranch style building that was constantly going out of business, but my mom insisted this place was once the Strand, the only cool venue around, Torrance’s equivalent of the Bronze from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the ’80s. It was there that she saw her favorite band, Echo and the Bunnymen, five times. It was where she swore she jumped onstage and danced next to Ian McCulloch. On those overcast mornings I’d taste the salty air as we passed the forgotten structure, and my mom would smile as McCulloch’s voice echoed during “Lips Like Sugar.” I could see it: smoky eye shadow, marquee lights, bright tutus and all. CAMERON CROWELL

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $30-35

NAO, Kweku Collins

British singer-songwriter NAO’s voice is really quite unique, but sometimes its resemblance to singers like Brandy and Aluna (of AlunaGeorge) is uncanny. She brings a fresh yet retro vibe to the alternative R&B scene, with distinct and soulful vocals fluttering above electronic production, ’90s-style beats, and tracks that dance between pop, funk, and future soul. Last year NAO showed versatility as a guest vocalist on “Firefly” by Mura Masa and Disclosure’s “Superego,” which she wrote. In July she dropped her highly anticipated full-length, For All We Know, and luckily her new album meets the bar she set with repeatable lead single “Bad Blood.” Other dope tracks from the project that we’ll hopefully hear live include the tender and sensual “Intro (Like Velvet),” “Fool to Love,” “Girlfriend,” and “Happy.” JENNI MOORE

Holocene, 8pm, $15

Naked Hour, Justus Proffit, Waister

Los Angeles fuzz-rocker Justus Proffit doesn't waste anytime getting into the thick of things on his recently released debut EP, Magic. Opening track "Seven" showcases Proffit's knack for combining gloomy, self-deprecating lyrics with catchy melodies that will hang around your head for days. Magic's six songs focus on themes of isolation and loss, but instead of coming off as someone who wants to wallow in sadness forever, Proffit's infectious songwriting and top-notch pop sensibility is strong enough to propel his songs to anthemic heights. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Valentine's, 9pm, $5

Hob Osterlund, David James Duncan, Brian Doyle

Hob Osterlund reads from her new book, Holy Moli, which combines a natural history of the albatross, a moving memoir of grief, and an exploration of the Hawaiian concept of’aumakua, in which spiritual ancestors occupy the physical forms of animals. Osterlund will be joined in conversation by David James Duncan, author of The River Why, and Mink River author Brian Doyle.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Blossom, My Body, Coco Columbia

The Portland-based soul and R&B singer-songwriter has been turning heads all summer. Come see what all the excitement is about tonight when Blossom headlines a free Sunday Session at Rontoms.

Rontoms, 8pm, free

Bluebeard's Castle

This is more than a run-through of Béla Bartók’s one-act opera Bluebeard’s Castle. The performance, which features bass Gábor Bretz and mezzo soprano Viktoria Vizin in the opera’s two sung roles, will be set against a backdrop by Pacific Northwest glass sculptor Dale Chihuly, providing a surreal counterpart to Bartók’s disquieting dissonance. The program also includes Mozart’s “Paris” symphony and the world premiere of Among Mountains, an orchestral piece specially commissioned by the Oregon Symphony from up-and-coming American composer Chris Rogerson. NED LANNAMANN

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $29-105

Beer for Breakfast

A glorious morning for beer aficionados, with a meat-eaters-and-vegan-friendly plated breakfast featuring Great Notion beers including their Double Stack stout (made with coffee and maple) their Blueberry Muffin (pretty self-explanatory what this beer tastes like, really), and other breakfast beers from guest brewers.

Great Notion Brewing, 9am, 11am, $50

The Magnificent Seven

If there’s a way to make a movie starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, and Byung-hun Lee and not have it be super fun to watch, scientists have yet to discover it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

The Trump Card

Mike Daisey returns to Portland with a one-night only performance of his latest one man show, dedicated to crawling inside the orange head of the Republican nominee for President.

Newmark Theatre, 7:30pm, $20.50-30.50