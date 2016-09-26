Things to Do This Week! Things to do for Sept 26-29

I don't know if the last week in September is supposed to feel super- important and soul-enriching as a rule, but it definitely seems to be the case for this last week in September. Obviously on the important front, you have the two candidates for President engaging in their first debate. It's probably the most important moment of the election season so far, so of course half the city is going to turn it into a series of drinking games. On the soul-enriching front, there are discussions with some of the country's best authors on the subject of banned books, a chance to meet one of the most influential feminists of all time, a festival of challenging, sexually-charged performance art, the Oregon Symphony trying to translate the cosmic genius of Bowie, and Deepak fucking Chopra is in town. All that and Hippies in Space, too. It's definitely a very busy week. Hit the menu below and choose accordingly:

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday

Monday, Sept 26

The First Presidential Debate

There are multiple reasons for you to specifically seek out the first Presidential Debate as opposed to, say, spending the night buried under thirty blankets like a small child hoping the monster under the bed will get bored and wander away to some other house. Firstly: One of these two people will be handed the keys to the family car, so you'll probably want to know a little something about how they plan to keep this station wagon on the road and moving forward. Secondly: It's likely going to be entertaining as fuck to witness a former Secretary of State, Senator, First Lady and Defense Attorney face off against a sentient skin tag known for multiple bankruptcies, thinly veiled white supremacy, and losing his most recent job as game show host. Thirdly: If it isn't entertaining and/or informative in and of itself, there's no shortage of venues in town looking to make it that way, blending civic duty with comedy, discussion, drinks, and games.

Various Locations, 6pm, click here for a list of participating venues

Nick Waterhouse

The cool, smoky R&B of Nick Waterhouse has all of its vintage accoutrements perfectly on display, but Waterhouse is no blast from the past. By injecting his soul shakedowns with sweat, tears, and even a little blood, these lost-in-time sounds have never sounded more alive. NED LANNAMANN

Star Theater, 8pm, $15

Summer's End Vegan Dinner

Derek Sarno and Gregory Gourdet join forces to present this sixth annual dinner celebrating the change of seasons and the region's organic offerings, filling six courses full of Asian flavors and twists on classic dishes.

Departure, 6:30pm, $72

Craig Johnson

Author Craig Johnson reads from his new book, An Obvious Fact, the 12th novel in his New York Times bestselling Longmire series.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7pm



It's Gonna Be Okay!

Portland comedian Barbara Holm presents her weekly stand up comedy showcase, featuring a revolving line-up of local comedians and national touring acts. You'll probably need some of Portland's funniest to reassure you after whatever you'll likely hear come spilling out of Trump's mouth earlier in the evening.

Bossanova Ballroom, 8:30pm, free

Tuesday, Sept 27

Banned Books Week: Diversity

Celebrate books that upset the delicate sensibilities of puritanical PTAs and Republican congressmen everywhere with a spirited Banned Books Week panel discussion featuring the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Charles Brownstein and rad authors like Cory Doctorow and Cathy Camper, who'll address how book-banning disproportionately targets authors of color—and how we can protect our freedom to read whatever we damn well please. MEGAN BURBANK

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Laura Marling

Laura Marling is quite the compelling figure. She speaks in allusions and metaphors, using characters and mythology as vehicles to pick apart and expand on topics that are so painfully human: fear of death, the search for “happiness,” alienation from other people and from oneself. The remarkable thing about Marling is how expertly she navigates these topics at such a young age—her first album was recorded when she was just 17. Her grace and authenticity has withstood the pressure of being a young woman in the music industry, and over the years the boldness that was always present in her voice has become louder and sharper. Her transition from acoustic to electric guitar in her latest album, 2015’s Short Movie, reflects this growth: Marling is rawer and more brazen than ever before. FIONA GABRIELLE WOODMAN

Alberta Rose Theatre, 8pm, $20-23

Cass McCombs Band, Hush Arbors

The dynamic folk-rock singer-songwriter returns to Portland in support of his eighth studio album, Mangy Love. Read our story on Cass McCombs

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13-15

LANY, Transviolet

An evening with the up and coming Los Angeles-based dream pop trio, currently on tour in support of their 2016 EP, Kinda.

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $15-17

Grindhouse Film Festival: Dolemite

"Way down in the jungle deep, the badass lion stepped on the signifying monkey's feet. The monkey said, 'Motherfucker can't you see? You're standing on my goddamn feet.' The lion said 'I ain't heard a word you said. If you say three more I'll be stepping on your motherfucking head.'"

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

Lush, Tamaryn

Lush's name has always been a perfect encapsulation of their dreamy, sparkle-washed music. The '90s British band reunites after a 20-year-long hiatus, and it's been a long time coming. They can do no wrong, but we're hoping the setlist is full of songs from their stellar albums Spooky and Split. Wear pretty shoes to gaze upon. COURTNEY FERGUSON Also, read our story on Lush.

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $25-30

Modern Baseball, Walter Etc., Jank

Whatever you think of “emo” as a descriptor, you can’t deny the irony that one of the genre’s fastest-rising bands is known for being funny. Humor in music is a delicate line to toe, but Philadelphia upstarts Jank seem happy to trample it: weed references abound throughout their catalog, recent EP Versace Summer features an absurdly earnest ode to a barely functioning bicycle, and their debut, Awkward Pop Songs, includes the not inaccurate lyric, “This is a rip-off of a Title Fight song.” Even the instrumentation hints at (perhaps unintentional) satire, as the technical, open-tuning guitar noodling fetishized by a niche subset of music fans is exaggerated nearly to the point of caricature. Sure, Jank’s appeal might be largely tied to the listener feeling included in inside jokes, but sometimes the best parties are the ones where only your closest friends show up. NATHAN TUCKER

Hawthorne Theatre, 8pm, $19-22

Taking Back Tuesday: Emo Nite LA

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night, Taking Back Tuesday. Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

Holocene, 9pm, $5-7

Whatever Forever

Get ready for Fall with big laughs from some of Portland's best stand-up comedians. Featuring sets from Alex Falcone, JoAnn Schinderle, Phil Schallberger, Barbara Holm. Hosted by Robbie Pankow.

The Waypost, 8pm

Wednesday, Sept 28

Susan Faludi

If you grew up in a feminist household, the trademark navy-blue spine of Susan Faludi’s gender-equity classic Backlash was probably a fixture on your parents’ bookshelf. Now, Faludi’s back, with a groundbreaking new work, In the Dark Room, which charts her father’s gender transition in a time when the fluidity of gender and the rights of trans people are seeping more and more into the collective conscience. This is going to be a big book, so get in there early. MEGAN BURBANK

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Twin Peaks, White Reaper, Modern Vices

Chicago-based quintet Twin Peaks are trading their fuzzy, raucous slacker rock for melodic road trip ballads in Down in Heaven, their third album, influenced by the Kinks, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles. Tracks like the feel-good and jaunty “Wanted You” and the more rowdy “Butterfly” reflect a more mature sound taking Twin Peaks to a new level of whole-hearted, hard cut garage rock. JENÉ ETHERIDGE

Doug Fir, 9pm, $13-15

The Come Inside Festival of Sex & Culture

Dance Naked, a company known for their sex-positive productions, presents 11 days worth of provocative performances from adventurous artists, storytellers, filmmakers, dancers, and musicians, all sharing their stories of sexual exploration and body-positive erotic adventure. Click here for a full list of performances and showtimes.

Sept 28-Oct 2, The Headwaters Theatre, $15

Shrimp Boil & Brewers BBQ

Lompoc offers up a tasty opportunity to hang out with its brewers while enjoying a bowl of shrimp boil and a pint of beer for $5, as well as specials on the Quadrant's barbecue menu.

Fifth Quadrant, 4pm, $5

Avi Buffalo, The Kickback, Kyle Craft

Mississippi Studios hosts a double headlining bill featuring California-based psych-folk rocker Avi Buffalo and the South Dakota-hailing indie rock quartet The Kickback.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13-15

The Dovecotes, Moaning, Fake Fireplaces

Humdrum, The Dovecotes first effort—actually performed largely on record by Hugh Jepson, formerly of Corvallis band Fjords—is beguiling, almost deviously complex pop, with dreamlike, watery passages alongside sharp-strummed folk rock. It all coheres marvelously on songs like "Light" and "Never Knowing When." There's even room for more expansive passages, as on the lovely, meandering intro to "Saltwater" or album closer "Any Day." It's perfect music for a lazy, sun-dazed afternoon—Jepson has mastered a casual, compulsively listenable twist on indie rock that, even this early on in the Dovecotes' history, is sure-handed and satisfying. NED LANNAMANN

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8pm

Re-run Theater: Hippies in Space

The Hollywood’s ongoing celebration of classic television. This month: An episode of Star Trek (the one where Spock plays a harp) is paired with an episode of Space: 1999 (the one where the crew lands on a giant acid trip), both of which embrace the sort of hopefully optimistic, ridiculously idealistic, and goofy-as-fuck aesthetic that would never fly in today’s sci-fi landscape but was absolutely required to push the genre into the mindbending areas it needed to occupy. Featuring some of Madison Avenue’s best/worst attempts at tapping into the counterculture market playing during commercial breaks.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

The Funky Microwave

A release party for NorthernDraw's latest album, collecting a bunch of his quick-hit funk beats with featured artists including Tay Sean, Wizdumb, Neo G Yo, and Jonny Cool.

The Know, 9pm, $5

Thursday, Sept 29

Bianca Del Rio

If you’re not familiar with the sharp-tongued comedy of drag artist Bianca Del Rio (real name Roy Haylock), let’s get you up to speed! Bianca took home the crown in season six of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and is widely regarded as one of the world’s most hilarious insult comics. BUT THAT IS NOT ALL. She’s also the quick-witted darling who will beguile and entertain you with wild true life stories, all peppered with her signature filthy language. In other words, dirty birds, miss this at your peril. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Newmark Theatre, 8pm, $37.50

Dinosaur Jr., Moon Duo

At this point, it feels like Dinosaur Jr. has been around longer than they haven’t. This year the veteran trio of cool dads released their 11th full-length record, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. The album is exactly what you expect from the band: iconic, fuzzy power-chords, squealing guitar licks and singer J. Mascis’ nasally, under-achievers’ vocal delivery. But would you really want Dinosaur Jr. to change? WK

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $25-30

The Doubleclicks Variety Show

Beloved geek-folk sister duo the Doubleclicks are trying something new! Instead of singing songs about the introvert party ritual of hanging out with pets, they're going full-on variety show with stand-up from Alex Falcone, songs for nerds from Molly Lewis, and a scene from the President Snakes musical! MEGAN BURBANK

Kickstand Comedy Space, 7:30pm, $5

The Music of David Bowie

Join the Oregon Symphony and conductor Brent Havens for what should prove to be one of the most spectacular tributes to Bowie yet.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $35-95, all ages

Mike Lawrence

An evening of stand-up with the New York City-based comedian and past Bridgetown Comedy Festival performer who worked as a staff writer on season four of Inside Amy Schumer and was the winner of the first season of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle. Lawrence's act leans heavily on pop culture references and self deprecation, and he attributes his ability to deal with hecklers to his time spent at McDonald's working the drive-thru.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, $15-23

Allah-Las, Tops

An underlying tension is what distinguishes the Allah-Las' brand of California folk- and surf-rock from the countless other bands that croon like the Byrds—their music is born from the 1960s garage and psychedelic era, but doesn't rely on its throwback familiarity. RACHEL MILBAUER

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $13-15

Deepak Chopra

A presentation by the world-renowned author on the six key lifestyle choices you can make to radically improve your life.

Oregon Convention Center, 6pm, $45-175

Lithics, Dr. Identity, Vog, DJ Kennel Jitters

Lithics minimalist post-punk pulses and chirps, manically pushing forward and pulling back, while building insistent loops before pretending to fall apart, as vocalist Aubrey Hornor brings an understated, bordering-on-spoken-word nonchalance. This restraint, at least on record, keeps the tension high, while also keeping something bubbling below the surface, waiting. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

Valentine's, 8pm

Ural Thomas & the Pain, Lola Buzzkill, DJ Bobby D

To live in Portland and never have seen Ural Thomas and the Pain—a resurrected local treasure of soul if there ever was one—would be a shame. MARJORIE SKINNER

Holocene, 8:30pm, $10

Drive

A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HUMAN BEING AND A REAL HERO A REAL HU

Laurelhurst Theater, 9:40pm, $4