Things To Do Comedy Funny Things to Do for the Month of October

Lady Dynamite herself, Maria Bamford headlines one of the best comedy festivals in the country.

All Jane Comedy Festival

The All Jane Comedy Festival returns for its 5th year, serving up performances from their first ever headliner, Jackie Kashian, and Lady Dynamite herself, Maria Bamford! The festival is also bringing in a range nationally known talent and local faves, including Page Hurwitz, Dulce Sloan, Laura House, Maggie Maye, Kate Willet, Deb DiGiovanni, Clare O'Kane, Lisa Best, Candy Lawrence, Irene Tu, Leah Mansfield, Jessica Sele, Daphnique Springs, Emily Galati, Bobbie Oliver, Robby Hoffman, Georgia Barnes, Luz Pazos, Rana May, Stacey Hallal, Danielle Perez, Melody Kamali, Anica Cihla, Fresh Hell, JoAnn Schinderle, Susan Rice, Andie Main, Katie Nguyen, Whitney Streed, Barbara Holm, Dinah Foley, Becky Braunstein, Belinda Caroll, Wendy Weiss, Ali Reingold, Jenna Zine, Amanda Arnold, Lucia Fasano, and Julia Ramos.

Oct 5-9, Curious Comedy Theater, Revolution Hall, Various times, $50-130

The Siren's 1st Birthday

A party for what has very quickly become one of the most vibrant-and-vital centers for stand-up and improv in Portland's nationally-recognized comedy community, with proceeds from a silent auction going towards new chairs for the theater. With live music, a no-host bar, door prizes, and more.

Oct 1, The Siren Theater, 8pm

Andrew W.K.

Just weeks ago, the excellent Andrew W.K. was in town for Project Pabst, and now he's back for his Power of Partying 50-state speaking tour, in which the fist-pumping rocker discusses his balls-out, fun-loving “Party Hard” ideology. Ninety-nine percent of the time, anything even remotely resembling a motivational speech is sappy and useless—but that other one percent? Well, that other one percent comes from Andrew W.K., whose joyful, head-banging message is guaran-damn-teed to improve Planet Earth. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Oct 4, Revolution Hall, 8pm, $20-23, all ages

The Randy and Mr. Lahey Show

Randy & Mr. Lahey, the pair of trailer park supervisors on the hit Canadian television series, Trailer Park Boys, bring their stage show to Portland. The "No Pants Unpissed" tour promises audiences an hour of songs, skits, and shenanigans, but its anybody's guess as to where this show will head once the liquor starts flowing.

Oct 5, Hawthorne Theatre, 8pm, $25-30

Sinbad

Yeah, your gramma thinks he's hilarious. Yeah, you probably only remember him screaming about brain damage while rockin' some tasty Zubaz pants. But the truth is Sinbad is actually a really funny guy. Gramma knows what's up.

Oct 6-8, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $35

Late Night Action with Alex Falcone

The penultimate episode of Alex Falcone's talk-show brings local luminaries and accomplished entertainers Jon Belz, Nariko Ott, and Sasha Roiz to the stage, and also Brian Wheeler.

Oct 8, Mississippi Studios, 7pm, $10-15

Andy Zaltzman

Andy Zaltzman is a British political comedian and author known for his deft wordplay and heavy use of puns. He has also worked extensively with John Oliver on radio shows and podcasts which include Political Animal, The Department, and The Bugle. You can catch Zaltzman tonight when he brings his Satirist for Hire show to the Aladdin Theater for the Portland stop on his North American tour.

Oct 9, Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $20

Bobby Lee

One of the many comedians who got their start thanks to Mitzi Shore's The Comedy Store, Lee went on to a long run on MADtv, and appearances in Premium Blend and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. He also once told a story about shitting his pants on Marc Maron's podcast that was pretty illuminating.

Oct 13-15, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15-21

Live Wire! Radio

The latest episode of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show features special guests Phoebe Robinson, Bill Oakley, and musical guest Blind Pilot. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

Oct 13, Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30pm, $15-35

Ralphie May

Ralphie May broke into the mainstream as the guy who was completely robbed on Last Comic Standing season one, and has only improved from there. Now 25 years into his career, May's stand-up speaks for itself on showing why he absolutely deserves all the spotlight he gets.

Oct 15, Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $35

The I, Anonymous Show

You are undoubtedly familiar with the Mercury’s wildly popular and long-running column, I, Anonymous. (For you newbies, that’s the weekly column and daily blog that features YOUR completely anonymous rants, apologies, and confessions!) Well, get ready for a welcome surprise: I, Anonymous is now also a live monthly comedy show! Hosted by the wonderful and criminally funny Bri Pruett, The I, Anonymous Show will feature the Mercury’s best I, Anonymous submissions, which will be discussed, argued over (and perhaps mocked a bit), live on stage by a panel of hilarious comedians and Portland celebs! This show was a breakaway hit when it premiered at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, so don’t miss the I, Anonymous Show in its brand-new home at the Secret Society. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Oct 17, The Secret Society, 7pm, $10

Hannibal Buress

You might know him as the lovable scene-stealer on Broad City or the aloof straight-man co-host of the The Eric Andre Show, but Hannibal Buress also happens to be one of the finest stand-ups working today. Come witness his act in person when the Hannibal Montanabal Experience swings through the Aladdin Theater for a three-night stand.

Oct 18-20, Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $28-30

Boys and Girls in America

Hosted by Thermals frontman and stand-up comedian Hutch Harris, Boys and Girls in America is Helium's brand new comedy showcase focused on bringing you the best in local stand-up talent. Featuring sets from Anthony Lopez, Barbara Holm, Ali Reingold, Marcus Coleman, Andie Main, Jeremy Laden, and Jenna Zine.

Oct 19, Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, $12

Natasha Leggero

The always-hilarious Natasha Leggero is a slam dunk for comedy lovers. Armed with arm-length gloves and a faux sophisticated style, Natasha brilliantly skewers the narcissism of the upper class, and her crowd work is first rate. Miss her at your own peril! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Oct 20-22, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15-20

W. Kamau Bell

Host of the brilliant, short-lived talk show Totally Biased, W. Kamau Bell is one of those rare comedians who manages to be both hilarious and wise, like a friend you can always count on for insight when you’re having a hard time (or all of America is). If you like comedy with a political edge, don’t miss it. MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 21, Aladdin Theater, 7:30pm, 10:30pm, $25

Brian Posehn

Some comedians feign geekiness for the sake of pandering to their audiences. But Brian Posehn is a legitimate nerd. A stoned, metal-loving, child-raising, hilarious nerd. Portland audiences love him as much as he loves our town, making this live comedy taping a win-win for all involved.

Oct 22, Revolution Hall, 7pm, 10pm, $20, all ages

Nick Thune

For his last special, Seattle-hailing comedian, actor, and musician Nick Thune spent his entire marketing budget on a single billboard near Roseburg, Oregon. Tonight, Thune returns to town tonight to tape a brand new special. Expect absurdity, deadpan wit, and plenty of guitar from a comedian whose act is every bit as unconventional as his promotional strategies.

Oct 25, Star Theater, 7pm, 10pm, $10

Tinder Live!

Produced and hosted by comedian Lane Moore, Tinder Live! is the only live comedy show to explore the strange world of dating through the Tinder app. Featuring real-time swiping and messaging, as well as helpful tips and tricks for using the app to land a date, Tinder Live! offers audiences an unpredictable romp into the world of online dating. Featuring Larry Crane, Hutch Harris, Lucia Fasano, and Barbara Holm.

Oct 26, The Secret Society, 8pm, $15

Joel McHale

Actor and comedian Joel McHale reads from his new memoir, Thanks for the Money, a tongue in cheek memoir that doubles as a how-to guide for getting rich in Hollywood.

Oct 30, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 2pm