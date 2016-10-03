Things To Do This Week! Things to Do for Oct 3-6

One of the funniest women in the world headlines one of the best comedy festivals in the country.

Welcome to October, Portland! Sure, December's got Christmas, and November's got Thanksgiving, but October might just be the most fun month at the end of the year, thanks to the ever-spreading excitement of Halloween— and yeah, pumpkin spice, too. (Stop fronting like you're too good for it just because other people like it. It's fucking delicious.)

And this opening week? Well, any week in which one of the best comedy festivals in the entire country kicks off w/ help from one of the funniest women working? That's automatically a win. But lets not discount amazing things to do like hearing a horror legend put on a mindbending show, hearing a party legend change your whole life in one night, hearing the reigning personification of dad jokes mop the floor with Trump's top toadie, and hearing one of our city's top comic talents pouring her heart and soul out onstage. All that and the Boss will sign his book for you! It's one hell of a busy week ahead—hit the menu below and load up your plate

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday

Monday, Oct 3

Tegan & Sara

The Calgary-hailing duo composed of identical twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin bring their distinct brand of indie-pop and rock to the Roseland stage in support of their eighth studio album, Love You to Death.

Roseland, 8pm, $35, all ages

Cymbals Eat Guitars, Field Mouse, Wildhoney

How do I love thee, Cymbals Eat Guitars? Let me count the ways. I love thee for your ineffable coolness. I love thee for your raspy late-summer jams. I love thee for including the lyrics “the season is breathing warm sex” and the word “bulge” in the same song. Some people want rock ’n’ gosh darn roll that’s groundbreaking and genre bending, and some of us just want to raise a cheap beer in the air and have some fun. The Staten Island quartet’s brand-new release, Pretty Years, blesses us with the perfect soundtrack to those waning summer vibes—I’ll tip my Pabst to that. JENNA FLETCHER

Doug Fir, 9pm, $12-14

Frizzi 2 Fulci

Fabio Frizzi was Italian horror master Lucio Fulci's secret weapon, providing hallucinatory, unnerving audio accompaniment to the nightmarish visuals splashing the screen. Frizzi brings a seven-piece orchestra to the Hollywood to perform his classic compositions from films such as Zombie, Gates of Hell, The Beyond and more.

Hollywood Theatre, 8pm, $25-50

Science on Tap - You and Your Racist Brain: The Neuroscience of Prejudice

For tonight's edition of Science on Tap, Dr. Larry Sherman, a Professor of Neuroscience at the Oregon Health & Science University, explains how our brains react to people perceived as "different" from us, and focuses on ways to overcome this automatic prejudice.

Revolution Hall, 7pm, $15-20

Natural Child, Faux Ferocious

The mudflap country-rock of Natural Child is perfect for kickin’ back, boozin’, and tokin’, or whatever sort of trouble you feel like getting into. If your musical heart lies somewhere between the cow pastures and the punk-rock basement—but cowpunk never made a lick o’ sense to you—this Nashville trio is exactly what you’ve been looking for. NED LANNAMANN

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $10-12

Sun Foot, Sam Coomes

Sun Foot bring their minimalist blend of experimental and eclectic blend of lo-fi pop to the Liquor Store basement. Quasi's Sam Coomes opens the show, playing in support of his debut solo full-length, Bugger Me.

The Liquor Store, 9pm, $7-10

Chief Keef

The Chicago-based rapper and producer stops off in Portland to headline the Hawthorne Theatre.

Hawthorne Theatre, 8pm, $25-30, all ages

The Fur Coats, Mattress, Mall Caste, Chugger

The Fur Coats bring their R&B-tinged psych-rock to the High Water Mark to headline a tribute to gone-but-not-forgotten house show space, Dekum Manor.

High Water Mark, 8pm

Tuesday, Oct 4

KING, Joey Dosik

“Let’s explore, so much more to discover,” sings R&B trio KING in their song “Red Eye.” This is, appropriately, exactly how I feel when listening to their debut, We Are KING. Discovered on YouTube by the late, great Prince, KING was born in Minneapolis and now calls LA home. After just a few years together they’ve already won a Grammy, for their collaboration with Robert Glasper on his album Black Radio. Their sound is emblematic of a new subset of R&B—a world of synth where classic harmonies and rhythms still reign over the KING-dom. Between silky, rich vocals and electro-pop hooks, it’s hard not to feel like you’re in a really great dream where you’re petting kittens and getting back together with your best ex. ROSE FINN

Doug Fir, 9pm, $17-20

Andrew W.K.

Just weeks ago, the excellent Andrew W.K. was in town for Project Pabst, and now he's back for his Power of Partying 50-state speaking tour, in which the fist-pumping rocker discusses his balls-out, fun-loving “Party Hard” ideology. Ninety-nine percent of the time, anything even remotely resembling a motivational speech is sappy and useless—but that other one percent? Well, that other one percent comes from Andrew W.K., whose joyful, head-banging message is guaran-damn-teed to improve Planet Earth. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $20-23, all ages

Cool American, Helens, Adult Mauling, Wet Trident

Cool American has the goods to stand on its own. The songs are strong, the melodies memorable, and the arrangements show ambition and a sense of adventure. Their recently released debut album, You Can Win a Few, is terrific, top to bottom. BEN SALMON

Valentine's, 9pm, free

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, Tancred, Sunbathe

Many of the things you’ll read about Tancred describe its core force, Jess Abbott, as the guitarist and vocalist for Minneapolis rock band Now, Now. Those words will become outdated soon (if they aren’t already), because Tancred is responsible for one of this year’s best rock records. It’s called Out of the Garden, and it’s a massive step forward from Abbott’s previous work with her solo side project. Tancred’s first two albums—2011’s Capes and a 2013 self-titled release—showed promise, but at times felt reserved and a bit cautious. That’s not a problem on Out of the Garden, 11 songs that are sturdy, vibrant, and catchier than a Velcro jumpsuit. Abbott’s latest is crunchy, punchy power-pop of the highest order—the kind of record that will make Abbott best known for Tancred. BEN SALMON

Mississippi Studios, 9pm

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is coming to the City of Books in support of his new autobiography, Born to Run. In an attempt to thwart a stampede, Powell's will be ticketing the event. Tickets include a pre-signed copy of Born to Run and allow one person per ticket to meet the author. There will be no reading or performance.

Powell's City of Books, noon, $32.50

The Vice-Presidential Debates

XRAY.fm and the Bus Project present this special live screening of the first debate between the Vice-Presidential candidates. No word on whether there will be drinking games based on the number of dad jokes Tim Kaine drops, but you'll probably need a drink after hearing Mike Pence talk at length.

Dig a Pony, 5pm, free

B-Movie Bingo: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés. This month’s entry: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, the most flat-out disappointing entry in the long-running slasher series, and that's really fucking saying something. It's a good thing you'll be busy playing Bingo while watching, because this tepid, largely boat-bound exercise (they're in Manhattan, which is really Vancouver, B.C., for all of about 15 minutes) makes the case that the B in B-movie stands for boring-as-hell. Then again, this is the movie where Jason punches a dude's head all the way off, so there's that

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

Mortified

Tonight's installment of the nation-wide storytelling show is being filmed for an upcoming TV series, meaning a cast of Portlanders will be sharing their shame on stage and in front of the world!

Alberta Rose Theatre, 7pm, $16-23

Wednesday, Oct 5

Danny Brown

Often shallowly depicted as merely a party rapper, Danny Brown contains a multitude of substance, the depths of which he mines on Atrocity Exhibition, his darkly neurotic, drug-drenched new album. Tonight Brown’s gap-toothed grin will no doubt get the good times rolling, but don’t miss the fascinating self-laceration that’s going on between his lines. NED LANNAMANN

Roseland, 8:30pm, $28, all ages

All Jane Comedy Festival

Are you a feminist or a feminist-curious person who loves to laugh? Well, I’ve got amazing news: It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the All Jane Comedy Festival, the city’s annual celebration of stand-ups who aren’t boring white straight men telling unfunny crazy ex-girlfriend and/or dick jokes. (Let’s face it: Men just aren’t very funny.) (That was a joke. Don’t come in here with a reverse sexism defense!) This week, take in master jokery from local champs like Katie Nguyen, Andie Main, Barbara Holm, and Wendy Weiss, and get super fucking thrilled for headliner Maria Bamford, who captured all of our crooked hearts with her Netflix series Lady Dynamite. MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 5-9, Curious Comedy Theater, Revolution Hall, Various times, $50-130

Do the Right Thing

A special 35mm screening of Spike Lee's summer classic, in honor of the dearly departed Bill Nunn, who shared with us the compelling tale of how left-hand hate was K.O.'d by love. Raise a glass to Radio Raheem, and let the Hollywood turn that beatbox up real loud.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

FrightTown

Halloween is just around the corner, which means if you love a good scare, you’ll shriek in joy over the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7pm, $20-40, all ages

Adam Green's Aladdin

New York-hailing singer-songwriter, artist, and filmmaker Adam Green, co-founder of the anti-folk duo The Moldy Peaches, presents a screening of his modern take on the Arabian Nights classic. A set of live music will follow after the film screening.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13-15

FashioNXT

A three-day festival of fashion, with multiple runway shows, discussions with international designers, and exhibits featuring the technological advancements that will enable the future of the industry.

Oct 5-8, 2204 N Randolph, 6pm, $25-185



Frankie Cosmos, Iji

SINCE 2009, Greta Kline has released dozens of albums' worth of songs on Bandcamp under the moniker Frankie Cosmos. Her airy voice resurrects the '90s twee-punk of K Records bands like the Softies, but with lyrics that are marked by a profoundly conversational intimacy. CIARA DOLAN

Bossanova Ballroom, 7pm, $15, all ages

Thursday, Oct 6

Stellar

Hands down, comedian Bri Pruett is one of Portland’s greatest citizens. Along with her hilariously smart sex column “Let’s Do It with Bri Pruett” which she writes for the Mercury, her stand-up act is filled with smarts, sass, and humanity. That’s why you WILL attend her one-woman theatrical show Stellar, in which Bri will regale you with tales of sex, body positivity, online dating, and even the Zodiac! Get ready to laugh and learn. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Oct 6-16, various times, $20-25

Nick Jaina, Catherine Feeny, Chris Johnedis

Although Brutal Lives’ sideways arrangements and inward-looking lyrics might not immediately suggest it, a new album from musician/author Nick Jaina is always cause for celebration. Tonight the Portland luminary plays a record release show with a three-piece band to help him drive home those lucid, wry observations of heartbreak and humanity. NED LANNAMANN

The Liquor Store, 9pm

Phantasm

Phantasm superfan J.J. Abrams (he named Gwendolyn Christie's character in The Force Awakens after the film) marshaled the forces of his Bad Robot production company to produce this digital restoration of Don Coscarelli's 1979 horror classic, about a tall old man who lives in a small Oregon town and keeps a really pissed off snitch as some sort of flying, murderous pet. So far as free-floating low-budget sweaty nightmares go, this is one of the most potent. Also see Angus Scrimm: The Antithesis of a Horror Monster [Film, Sept 21].

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $9

Sinbad

Yeah, your gramma thinks he's hilarious. Yeah, you probably only remember him screaming about brain damage while rockin' some tasty Zubaz pants. But the truth is Sinbad is actually a really funny guy. Gramma knows what's up.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, $35

Phantogram, The Range

Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter of Phantogram have a lock on nonchalantly cool rhythm and slightly druggy mystique. Their electronic music is well suited to similarly beat-driven pursuits like walking purposefully or swaying knowingly at one of their spacily transportive live performances. MARJORIE SKINNER

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $27.50-32.50

Slabtown Block Party

For October's first Thursday, 17th Street gets turned into a showcase for the best of the Slabtown neighborhood, with vendors setting up shop amidst local musicians throwing down next to a mini beer and wine fest

NW 17th & NW Overton, 5pm

The Thesis: Donte Thomas, Mic Mar, Nick B, Verbz

This month's lineup of local hip-hop talent includes a headling performance by Donte Thomas, CEO of the independent music organization Success That's Recognized At Youth (STRAY). Thomas will be performing in support of his recently released debut album, Grayscale. Mic Mar and Nick B provide support, with DJ Verbz holding it down on the turntables.

Kelly's Olympian, 9pm, $5

Bitch'n, Suicide Notes

Bitch'n is equal parts Fugazi and Tom Tom Club, with the playfulness of Dirty Projectors and Hot Chip, keeping it bumpin' with catchy songs accented by dark bass, psych-pop guitars and keys, driving drum beats, and all five women's voices singing and sometimes shouting in unison. Experimental in nature, Bitch'n expertly weave a tapestry through their songs, keeping the project from falling into a single box, while simultaneously following a cohesive thread. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

The Fixin' To, 9pm, free

The Game, Bonaphied, Chez, Rob E

It's been over a decade since The Game emerged with his major label debut, The Documentary, and he's still going strong. Catch him tonight performing in support of the pair of follow up albums he released last year.

Roseland, 8pm, $32, all ages

The Moth GrandSLAM

A spinoff of the nationwide storytelling success, in which potential soul-barers put their names in a hat, and once called, have five minutes to tell their tale. Tonight's edition of the event will see storytellers competing for the title of The Moth's GrandSLAM Story Champion.

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $25

Gary Younge

Gary Younge is an award-winning British journalist, author, and broadcaster. Tonight he reads from his new book, Another Day in the Death of America, which tells the in-depth stories behind ten young lives lost on November 23, 2013, a random day chosen by Younge to highlight just how commonplace the violence has become.

Powell's Books on Hawthorne, 7:30pm