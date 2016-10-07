Things To Do This Weekend! Things to Do for October 7-9

Lady Dynamite herself, Maria Bamford, headlines the All Jane Comedy Fest, continuing this weekend.

October certainly blew in with a bang, and now the city settles in for the ramp-up to the holiday season, building to Halloween in satisfying style, including the All Jane Comedy Fest continuing on with headliners Maria Bamford and Jackie Kashian, the HP Lovecraft Film Festival (and Cthulhucon, don't forget Cthulhu) filling your creepy, tentacled entertainment needs, a surf-punk throwdown sure to help you Lose Yr Mind, yet another Oktoberfest, this one done up Widmer style, and a couple hits of high-stakes professional wrestling, one from the WWE, and one for the Presidency. It's a pretty damn busy weekend; hit the menu below and load up your plate accordingly.

Friday, Oct 7

The H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival & CthulhuCon

Portland's annual celebration of all things slimy and tentacled, with special guests including John Shirley, Sean Branney, Cody Goodfellow, and the celebrated director of From Beyond and Re-Animator, Stuart Gordon. More at hplfilmfestival.com. Oct 7-9, Hollywood Theatre, various times

Okkervil River, Landlady

“I’m not as interested in rock ’n’ roll as I used to be,” Okkervil River’s lead singer and songwriter Will Sheff recently told NPR. That statement becomes pretty clear listening to Away, the Austin band’s contemplative eighth album. With roots in Americana and folk, Okkervil has never really had the reputation of a raging rock band, but they’ve definitely explored fist-pumping territory on past LPs like 2007’s The Stage Names and 2013’s The Silver Gymnasium. The circumstances that led to Away—such as Sheff losing his grandfather, and most of his bandmates departing to pursue other interests—may help explain the subdued vibe. Still, longtime listeners will find much to love in the new album, as Sheff’s gift for literary lyricism continues to illuminate the winding paths of his songwriting. KEVIN W. SMITH

Wonder Ballroom, 9pm, $20-22

Lose Yr Mind—Night 1: Beach Fossils, The Shivas, The Woolen Men, Candace

This weekend marks the third annual Lose Yr Mind Fest, which brings a raucous three days of grimy surf-punk to a warehouse near you, kicking off with performances from Brooklyn dream pop quartet Beach Fossils, and a stacked line-up of locals, featuring The Shivas, The Woolen Men, and Candace.

AudioCinema, 9pm, $15-20

Joyce Manor, The Hotelier, Crying

An album with a 19-minute runtime that somehow never feels rushed, Never Hungover Again has no business being this revelatory, yet Joyce Manor have effortlessly crafted an absolutely perfect assembly of pop-punk songs for the sort of person who wouldn't be caught dead listening to pop-punk at this stage in life. The hardest part is listening to any other music afterward. It's just not the same. EZRA ACE CARAEFF Also read our story on Joyce Manor.

Hawthorne Theatre, 8pm, $16.50-20, all ages

Rocky Votolato, Chris Staples, Michael Dean Damron

Back in 2006, you could catch me wearing too much eyeliner and thrashing my limbs around at hardcore shows. So when I saw Rocky Votolato’s name on a record I picked it up immediately, imagining the output would be similar to that of his sibling, Cody Votolato (the Blood Brothers, Head Wound City). I couldn’t have been more wrong, but I gave the bare bones alt-country record a chance, though it is more “staring pensively out windows” than “limb thrashing.” Now Votolato’s celebrating 10 years since the release of Makers, and a decade of relentless touring behind him. JENNA FLETCHER

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $15-18

Liz Vice, Amber Sweeney

Liz Vice is labeled a gospel singer, but that’s not a completely accurate descriptor. Yes, her songs are almost solely dedicated to all things Jesus, but Vice’s music owes more to soul-influenced gospel than to tambourine-shaking revivalism—she’s more Mavis Staples than Mahalia Jackson. Her debut, There’s a Light, was quietly released in 2015, and since then she’s garnered much-deserved praise (no pun intended), climbing both gospel and R&B Billboard charts. She’s been making the festival rounds, sharing stages with Ben Harper, the Avett Brothers, and more, and this December she’ll be supporting the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama on tour. While tonight’s show will be Vice’s last in Portland before she moves to New York, it’s fair to say there is still a whole lot more to come from Liz Vice, God willing. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Mission theater, 8pm, $15-20

The Mystery Box Show

Another installment of Portland's sexy secret storytelling showcase.

Alberta Rose Theatre, 7pm, $20-55

Stellar

A one-woman show written by Bri Pruett and directed by Jason Rouse, inspired by her stand-up career, her sex life, and her adventures in the realm of Portland's dating scene, transformed into stories and vignettes and set to the smooth sounds of Sade.

CoHo Theater, 7:30pm, 10pm, $20-25

Sweeping Exits, Dim Desires, Rod, Riled

Sweeping Exits have survived several epochs of Portland punkdom. Originally a solo moniker for singer/songwriter Mira Glitterhound, the project's earliest recordings and performances were heavily evocative of neo-folk bards like Conor Oberst and John Darnielle. Sweeping Exits formally transitioned from solo vehicle to band in 2011, and have since released two Weezer-worshipping LPs and a flurry of digital singles. They're currently undergoing another evolution with Glitter & Blood—a vampire-themed concept album that blends the fey erudition of This Is Hardcore-era Pulp with the wardrobe and "shock rock" sensibilities of canonical horror punk. MORGAN TROPER

Anarres Infoshop, 7pm, $5, all ages

Greg Brown

The cult of the American songwriter centers on personality, but that’s never been a problem for Greg Brown. The Iowa-born singer made his name on a run of albums from the late-’80s to early-’00s that blend folksy Midwestern storytelling with a strong dose of his freewheeling, pissing-shirtless-under-the-stars brand of charm. It’s not far from the lyrical tropes exaggerated to the point of kitsch on pop-country radio, and there’s no denying that a listener’s appreciation for Brown likely rests on whether they think an aging white man has anything interesting to say about America in 2016. But there’s also no denying that Brown’s best songs—like “Brand New ’64 Dodge,” which tackles the loss of innocence in the wake of JFK’s assassination without ever mentioning the event itself—exhibit a lyrical deftness that explains why so many consider him a national treasure. NATHAN TUCKER

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $32.50-35

Discharge, Eyehategod, Toxic Holocaust

It’s been more than three decades since Discharge literally put the “D” in d-beat. That rapid-fire beat has proven an enduring brand of blasting, even if its corresponding crust-punk offshoot of hardcore has sometimes felt a little limited. Still, there’s been no shortage of badass bands that have made the most out of that formula—Anti Cimex, Mob 47, Disfear, Doom—and we have Discharge to thank for that. The rest of tonight’s lineup is equally killer: At the bottom of the bill are speed/thrash metal mainstays Toxic Holocaust, and sludge-metal icons Eyehategod will have Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe filling in for the ill Mike IX Williams. MATTHEW W. SULLIVAN

Dante's, 9pm, $23

La Caja China Pig Roast

Gartner's Country Meat Market sends over a 60-pound pig for Lompoc's Fifth Quadrant to drop in their La Caja China roasting box, for the purposes of turning that pig into a succulent feast including pulled Cuban mojo pork, chicharron, Cubano sandwiches, and more.

Fifth Quadrant, 4pm, all ages

Mr. Gnome

The volume that emits from Cleveland duo Mr. Gnome is more than impressive—it's immersive, swirling together their mind-trippin' psychedelic rock and haunted-house nursery rhyme folk into explosive doses. NED LANNAMANN

Star Theater, 9pm, $10

Portland Tattoo Expo

The 8th annual Portland Tattoo Expo brings over 300 tattoo Artists from all over the nation to town. Come out and show off your own ink in the Expo's tattoo contests, take in burlesque performance, and browse a range of unique vendors from around the city and beyond.

Oct 7-9, Portland Expo Center, 2pm

FrightTown

Halloween is just around the corner, which means if you love a good scare, you’ll shriek in joy over the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7pm, $20-40, all ages

Saturday, Oct 8

Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest: X Ambassadors, Tango Alpha Tango, Quiet Type, The Lonesome BIllies, DJ Danny Merkury

Follow the sound of flugelhorns! The annual Oktoberfest blowout in Munich has been over for a while, but your frolicsome, malty revelry begins now. The Widmers’ 12th-annual go at the celebration is Schuhplattlering its way into Pioneer Courthouse Square for one sudsy day, indeed. DIRK VANDERHART

Pioneer Courthouse Square, noon, $25-75, all ages

A Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass: Andy Stokes

Portland soul singer Andy Stokes will do justice to Teddy Pendergrass, performing songs like "Love TKO" and "Close the Door" by the legendary Philadelphia soul singer who oozed pure sex in the 1970s and ‘80s. It's well worth checking out Stokes when he sings anything, and even more so when he's belting out Pendergrass tunes on a Saturday night—it's the perfect date night event.

Jimmy Mak's, 7:30pm, 10pm, $12-15

2016 Apple Tasting

For the 29th straight year, Portland Nursery invites the city to sample and celebrate the abundance of tasty apples and pears in the region, with over 60 varieties to choose from, as well as fresh-pressed cider demonstrations and tastings, and kid-friendly activities for the little ones.

Oct 8-9, Portland Nursery, 10am, free, all ages

Shonen Knife

It’s crazy to think that Shonen Knife has been rocking their all-female, pop-punk trio steez for literally longer than I’ve been alive. They’re eternally young robot women that sound like a high-energy, high-pitched Ramones. Founded in 1981 by sisters Naoko and Atsuko Yamano, Shonen Knife have dropped a record every two or three years, amassing a huge catalog of music about feeling snacky and staying positive. They’re geniuses of the simple, catchy rock hook. Atsuko officially retired from the band in 2006 (they’re in their 50s!), but frequently plays bass on the band’s North America tours. That means that if you see them on this tour, you’ll see at least two of the three founding members. SUZETTE SMITH

Dante's, 9pm, $12

Tobacco, High Tides, Odonis Odonis

Name a musician who has established a more immediately identifiable sound in the past couple of decades than Tobacco. It’s not easy to do! The guy came creepy-crawling out of the Pennsylvania woods in the early ’00s with Black Moth Super Rainbow, a collective of analog synth-obsessed weirdos who spun a particularly psychedelic brand of electro-pop. In recent years, Tobacco has put more effort into his solo albums, which generally sound like Black Moth with sturdier beats. This brings us to Sweatbox Dynasty, Tobacco’s latest effort, which finds him getting back to basics by recording tracks on a cassette deck. As a result, his songs are hazier and hissier than ever before. The low-end digs deeper into the digital mud, the vocals are smeared in syrup, and the synths stretch to the horizon. Sweatbox Dynasty is relentlessly disorienting—which Tobacco would consider a high compliment, no doubt. BEN SALMON

Wonder Ballroom, 9pm, $15

Lose Yr Mind—Night 2: Shannon & the Clams, Mommy Long Legs, Máscaras, Moon By You

They say the seven-year itch marks the decline of happiness in relationships, but fizzy surf rock gang Shannon and the Clams are still all smiles. The Oakland quartet’s sound has naturally progressed over the years, shying away from the sweaty party notes of earlier days and transitioning to softer retro-pop sounds. Shannon Shaw continues to transfix audiences with bellowing vocals perfectly juxtaposed against Cody Blanchard’s syrupy harmonies. With Nate Mayhem on drums and the addition of Will Sprott on keys, tracks from their latest Hardly Art release, Gone by the Dawn, ooze spookiness straight out of a giallo horror film. They’re joined by a slew of equally excellent garage groups at the weekend-long festival, so prepare for a night of gulping tiki drinks. EMILLY PRADO

AudioCinema, 9pm, $15-20

Handmade Bike and Beer Festival

The annual party paying tribute to two of Portland's favorite pastimes: Riding bikes and drinking beers. This year's family-friendly offering features over 30 custom builders showing off their bikes, local brewers pouring their latest concoctions, and live music, performances, and wares from local vendors.

The North Warehouse, 10am, $10-20

The Birth of a Nation

It’s hard to remember the last time a movie showed up with this much off-screen baggage, from its incendiary political relevance to its record-setting acquisition at Sundance to, of course, the controversy surrounding the 1999 rape accusation against director Nate Parker. The reason this movie was purchased at Sundance by Fox Searchlight Pictures, however, wasn’t so that the Fox conglomerate (which until recently employed Roger Ailes and continues to serve the needs of Donald Trump) could hold up an African American domestic terrorist as a hero. That $17.5 million price tag was based on the company’s success—both in prestige and box office—with 12 Years a Slave three years ago. Birth isn’t as artistically sophisticated as 12 Years, but it has the potential to be much more impactful. At the advance screening I attended, several voices spontaneously called out “Black Lives Matter!” and recited the names of African American victims of police violence as the end credits rolled. This sort of demonstration will surely be repeated across the nation over the next few weeks, and it seems to me like a healthy thing for white folks to be exposed to. MARC MOHAN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for locations and showtimes

Late Night Action with Alex Falcone

The penultimate episode of Alex Falcone's talk-show brings local luminaries Jon Belz, Nariko Ott, and Sasha Roiz to the stage, as well as Brian Wheeler and other surprises.

Mississippi Studios, 7pm, $10-15

White Fang, No Parents

The Doug Fir serves up a double dose of party punk and garage rock.

Doug Fir, 9pm, $10-12

Jackie Kashian & Friends

The All Jane Comedy Fest rolls on with a show of Festival heavy hitters. Featuring sets from Jackie Kashian, Clare O'Kane, Lisa Best, Georgia Barnes, Luz Pazos, Irene Tu, Melody Kamali, and Bobbie Oliver. Hosted by Andie Main. This show is on the Curious Comedy second stage.

Curious Comedy Theater, 7:30pm, $15

Michael Hurley, Pony Hunt, Galen Ballinger

Obscure though he may be, Oregon songwriter Michael Hurley is a legend as storied as the characters that populate the folksy universe of his music and visual art. Since making his first record, First Songs, in 1964, Hurley has lived his music—zigzagging the States and working odd jobs in odd places. Since then, his alter-ego, a mischievous wolf named Snock, has robbed banks, fallen in love with drunks, been drunk, attended the hoodoo bash, and so much more. And yet Hurley and his music are humble rather than boastful—on “Slurf Song,” when he finds a wishbone, his only wish is for a potato. This sweetness shines through amply in his live performances; during mid-set tuning banter I once heard him ask the audience if anyone could bring him a puppy dog. The man is a treasure of American music. SAM BOVARNICK

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8pm

Snap Judgement

Glynn Washington's weekly NPR-syndicated radio podcast comes to Revolution Hall, promising raw and intimate tales from the world's finest story tellers, with backing music from the Snap Judgement band.

Revolution Hall, 7pm, $35-45

Peche Fest

The fourth annual celebration of the peach, and all the wonderful ways you can make it into something that will get you drunk, featuring over 25 beers and ciders from some of the country's best brewers.

Saraveza, 3pm, $10-25

The Prids, Arctic Flowers, Puppy Breath

A night of shoegaze, noise pop, and post punk, headlined by Portland indie rock institution, The Prids.

Black Water Bar, 8pm

Back Fence PDX: Russian Roulette

The less-serious, more competitive version of the long-running local storytelling series (it's got a wheel o' topics, even), featuring true stories from Emmett Montgomery, Tyler Hughes, Dylan Reiff, Andy Lindberg, Lauren Modica, Mary Numair, and Melissa Buchta. Hosted by B. Frayn Masters and Mindy Nettifee.

Disjecta, 8pm, $16-20

WWE Live

Vince McMahon's traveling carnival roadshow and superhero soap opera stops in town for an evening of sweaty histrionics and good ol' fashioned asswhuppins. With appearances from Dolph Ziggler, the Miz, Becky Lynch, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, and of course John Cena.

Moda Center, 7:30pm, $20-105, all ages

Sunday, Oct 9

Presidential Debate #2

For someone who thinks so highly of himself, Donald Trump really had his orange ass handed to him in the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton. But now it’s time for round two! Will Trump somehow overcome his nervous tics, sniffles, and rambling repetitions? Will he actually come prepared with, you know, “ideas” on how to run the country? Probably not—but oh, it will be so fun to watch. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Dig a Pony, 6pm, also click here for a list of theaters hosting free screenings

The Julie Ruin, Mecca Normal, Allison Crutchfield & the Fizz

Kathleen Hanna is well known for her legendary contributions to the ‘90s riot grrrl movement with her former band Bikini Kill, but a few months ago her new band the Julie Ruin released a game-changing debut, Hit Reset. Its 13 tracks rip and tear new trails through funky electro-punk that’s no less potent than what made Hanna famous decades ago. CIARA DOLAN Also read our story on the Julie Ruin.

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $20

Maria Bamford, Jackie Kashian, the Curious Comedy All Stars

The All Jane Comedy Festival and Curious Comedy present an evening of stand-up and storytelling with one of the funniest comedians in the world, Lady Dynamite herself, Maria Bamford. Jackie Kashian and The Curious Comedy All Stars provide support.

Revolution Hall, 7:30pm, $40-45, all ages

Ryley Walker, Circuit des Yeux

Ryley Walker's 2015 album, Primrose Green, is a majestic, fully realized recording that's stunning from bottom to top—from Walker's impressionistic, smoky songs to his fluidly fingerpicked acoustic guitar; from his band's almost telekinetic interplay to the crystal-clear recording that fully immerses you in the music. It's rare to get goosebumps from a compressed Spotify stream and a pair of tiny earbuds, but Primrose Green will do it to you. NED LANNAMANN Read our story on Ryley Walker.

Mississippi Studios, 8pm, $12-14

Andy Zaltzman

Andy Zaltzman is a British political comedian and author known for his deft wordplay and heavy use of puns. He has also worked extensively with John Oliver on radio shows and podcasts which include Political Animal, The Department, and The Bugle. You can catch Zaltzman tonight when he brings his Satirist for Hire show to the Aladdin Theater for the Portland stop on his North American tour.

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $20

The Return of the Living Dead

While it's a fact the most influential person in zombie fiction is George Romero, the undead's most easily identified trait—their hunger for human brains—came not from him, but from Dan O'Bannon, co-writer of Alien and writer/director of this 1985 cult classic, which also introduced the idea that zombies can run, talk, and deliver Schwarzenegger-tier one-liners. It's funnier than it is scary, but its signature creature, the Tarman, is one of horror's most iconic monsters. While it's not anywhere near as satisfying as Romero's own Day of the Dead released that same year, it's understandable why audiences then (and now, really) would have preferred the nudity-filled, punk rock joys of O'Bannon's spinoff instead. BOBBY ROBERTS

Academy Theater, 9:20pm, $3-4

Heather Arndt Anderson

Mercury contributor Heather Arndt Anderson doesn't do book release parties like most people. Usually it's just a reading, a Q&A, and then a line for some signings. Instead, Heather is going to present her book Chillies: A Global History via a specially-made four-course chile dinner, with veggie options available upon request. Admission price includes a signed copy of the book along with the meal.

Mi Mero Mole, 6pm, $45