Things to Do for October 14-16

It's been awhile but the rule ain't changed: When Luda moves, you move—just like that.

We're creeping ever closer to Halloween, which means all the properly-themed parties are gonna start crawling out from under the bed in bigger, more boisterous numbers. The Boo Bomb gets dropped courtesy of Ludacris, Blackstreet, and En Vogue, while Rogue hosts a Killer Pumpkin Fest that gives you permission to smash up all the gourds you could want, The Lost Boys—Live! gets revived once again, The Creature from the Black Lagoon rises from the depths of Hollywood's classic era with a pair of red-and-blue glasses on, and FrightTown stays going strong. And if you're saving your Halloween hype for something closer to the day, you can celebrate Hip-Hop Day, or Drake's birthday, or Jason Alexander's singing career, or comedy queen Kristine Levine's return to the City of Roses. Carve into the week like a jack-o-lantern via the menu below.

Friday, Oct 14

The Lost Boys—Live!

There’s no better way to get into the Halloween season than with Bad Reputation’s HILARIOUS stage production of The Lost Boys–Live! The talented cast—which includes my esteemed boss, Wm. Steven Humphrey—recreates everyone’s favorite bugnuts ’80s teenage vampire flick on stage, telling the story of a long-ago era, well before Kiefer Sutherland became our commander-in-chief or anyone had any idea Corey Feldman was a musical genius. And do I even need to mention it? Sexy sax man! NED LANNAMANN

Siren Theater, 8pm, $18

Sweeping Exits, The Tanked, Die Robot

CD Baby's "End of Summer" showcase brings an eclectic line-up of employee acts to the Bossanova stage for a show to benefit Ethos, a community musical arts program for kids.

Bossanova Ballroom, 7pm, $7-10

PDX City of Cider

A two-day celebration of the country's best ciders, beers, wines, and distilled spirits, as well as foods prepared specially for pairing with those libations, with live music underscoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Portland Expo Center, 4pm, $12

The Proclaimers, Jenny O

The brothers Reid are best known, of course, as the nerdy but loveable twins behind the hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," which became soundtrack fodder and forever solidified their place as one-hit wonders, here in the US anyway. The Scottish duo are more like four-hit wonders elsewhere in the world, while generally being regarded as great pop-smiths. MARK LORE

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $25-30

Aan, J&L Defer

The title of J&L Defer’s debut full-length, No Map, loudly announces the intentions of Zurich-based musicians Anita Rufer and Gabriele De Mario. The duo’s new project expands on the experimental leanings of their primary band, the long-running noise-pop outfit (and Built to Spill tour mates) Disco Doom. No Map’s striking collage of piano, guitar, analog synths, and drum machines oscillates between ambient meandering and hypnotic pulsing—always seemingly headed somewhere, but often unsure where that may be. But the music itself isn’t impossible to navigate: J&L Defer might claim to be working free of genre constraints, but the record’s best moments—like its gripping single “Hard Fiction Road”—showcase the duo’s ability to pluck incessantly catchy pop melodies from an experimental haze. NATHAN TUCKER

Bunk Bar, 9pm, $10

Bobby Lee

One of the many comedians who got their start thanks to Mitzi Shore's The Comedy Store, Lee went on to a long run on MADtv, and appearances in Premium Blend and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. He also once told a story about shitting his pants on Marc Maron's podcast that was pretty illuminating.

Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15-21

Chills & Thrills: The Gimmick Series—The Creature from the Black Lagoon

The Hollywood’s latest throwback series firmly and lovingly embraces the art of the gimmick, spending the month of October resurrecting classic Hollywood hucksterism via awesome-yet-corny promotional stunts. Saturday, October 1 allows you to see and feel William Castle’s The Tingler in seat-shaking “Percepto.” Monday, October 10 features John Waters’ Polyester in its original “Odorama.” Friday, October 14 sees—in anaglyph red and blue 3D—a 35mm screening of the monster classic Creature from the Black Lagoon. Wednesday, October 19 is your opportunity to feel Irwin Allen’s legendary disaster flick Earthquake in real room-rumbling “Sensurround.”

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

One Dress United

A live launch event for Her Worth International's freedom business initiative, benefiting survivors of human trafficking both locally and globally, with talks by Adrienne Livingston, Elle Hughes, and Rachel Rose Nelson.

World Trade Center, 7pm

James Blake, Moses Sumney

If you’ve got tickets to this sold-out show, you’re probably looking forward to English producer James Blake’s subtle balladry and silky-smooth vocals. Blake’s recent collaborations with Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and Bon Iver have only compounded everyone’s love for this talented Brit. In all honesty though, the real reason you should go to this show is to hear Moses Sumney. I saw the LA singer/songwriter almost two years ago on tour with Hundred Waters. Then relatively unknown, Sumney’s one-man, three-mic performance stole the show and captivated an audience of strangers. Sumney is a deep thinker and heartfelt writer, which is apparent on his gorgeous, solemn new EP, Lamentations. ANNA McCAIN

Roseland, 9pm, $32-46

Poster Children, The Secret Sea

An evening with the long-running DIY rock and post hardcore band out of Champaign, Illinois.

Doug Fir, 9pm, $15-17

Fall Junk Bonanza

The Fall Junk Bonanza is your opportunity to find and purchase vintage wares, antiques, and one-of-a-kind and artisan-repurposed pieces.

Clark County Event Center, 10am, $10-30

Game Grumps Live!

Animator/voice actor Arin Hanson and comedian/musician Dan Avidan bring their popular Let's Play webseries to the Schnitz. Hang out with the Game Grumps while they play games, make jokes, and interact with the audience.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $25-69.69

Saturday, Oct 15

Portland Hip-Hop Day

Last year’s inaugural Hip Hop Day was a blast. Now it’s time to join StarChile at the Skype Live Studio for a few hours and do it again. Hip hop artists Mic Crenshaw, Vursatyl, Libretto, and some others will be performing, with music from legendary Portland deejays O.G.ONE (an XRAY.FM host and the Blazers’ DJ) and DJ Chill. There’ll be b-boys dancing and a live mural painting and some delicious food. It’ll be a fun afternoon. DOUG BROWN

KINK FM, 3pm, free, all ages

Boo Bomb

Back in the day, consciousness and romance ran deep, and the third incarnation of JAM’N 107.5’s annual Boo Bomb will serve as a powerful reminder. With perhaps its best lineup yet, this year’s Boo Bomb will bring together the hottest in the early ’00s most played artists on BET and some of hip-hop and black culture’s most influential pioneers. Headliner Ludacris probably wouldn’t even have a career without the Sugarhill Gang and their iconic “Rapper’s Delight,” not to mention Young MC’s busting of moves. Jagged Edge’s romantically centered lyrical themes owe thanks to Color Me Badd’s desire to sex everyone up and En Vogue, the “Real Funky Divas” of R&B. With Candyman and the last-minute addition of Blackstreet, Boo Bomb will be like a spooky lesson in musical history for those born after 1997. CERVANTE POPE

Moda Center, 7pm, $29.50-89.50

Bryan Cranston

The star of Malcolm in the Middle and the upcoming Power Rangers movie comes to Beaverton to read from his new memoir, A Life in Parts.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3pm

Jason Alexander

I imagine that Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (for his role in the 1989 Broadway musical Jerome Robbins’ Broadway) probably wants his two worlds to be separate. In one he’s serious, performing solo before the Oregon Symphony. In the other, the world that most of us occupy, he is George Costanza (or Art Vandelay), a neurotic, frugal, and painstakingly unlucky man. This is the guy who, like any of us, just wants to be noticed when he drops money in a tip jar, only to experience the nightmare of getting caught “stealing” because he deposits his tip when the cashier’s back is turned. This is the guy who, when trying to get fired from the Yankees to get his dream job with the Mets, is finally recognized by his boss when he wears Babe Ruth’s uniform and runs across the field during a game in a morph suit, because who has the confidence to actually do it naked? But here, at the Schnitz, Alexander will sing show tunes in his operatic tenor, knowing full well that if he were to sneeze, some bozo will yell, “Bless You!” as someone else in the otherwise silent concert hall will assuredly yell back, “You’re sooooo good looking!” CAMERON CROWELL

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $23-105

Portland Pet Expo

PETS! PETS PETS PETS! Dogs! Cats! Lizards! Guinea pigs! Snakes? Ferrets! Fish! Birds! Today the Portland Pet Expo offers all kinds of exhibitors, adoptions, and stuff you’ll probably like but your pet will probably fucking hate, like free nail trims, discounted vaccinations, and humiliating costume contests. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Portland Expo Center, 10am, free, all ages

Nu Shooz

Many people either forgot or had no idea that R&B dance group Nu Shooz was from Portland. But the husband-wife band, fronted by Valerie Day and John Smith, has been churning out irresistibly catchy tunes in Bridgetown since 1979. Who knew Portland had so much funk? ZARA ZHI

Jimmy Mak's, 8pm, $15-18

All-Night Horror Marathon

The unknown is literally a scary thing tonight—or rather, it’s four scary things. If you wanna know what horror classics from the 1970s and ’80s are getting screened in 35mm tonight, you’ll have to enter the theater first in order to discover what bloody treasures await you, alongside the more mundane (but delicious) treasures of pizza, beer, and coffee.

Hollywood Theatre, 9pm, $15

Killer Pumpkin Fest

A one-day mini-beerfest focused on the wonderfulness of taking pumpkins and turning them into beers, with Rogue providing a whole bunch of actual pumpkins to bowl, decorate, carve, and/or smash, and the Green Dragon kitchen providing a special pumpkin menu to pair with the over 40 pumpkin ales to sample. Also featuring costume contests for kids, grown-ups, and even your dogs. Proceeds benefit Camp Ukandu.

Green Dragon Bistro & Brewpub, 11am, $5, all ages

Lucia Fasano

The Portland stand-up releases her first album—not one full of jokes, but one full of songs, most of them serious ones, at that— and her friends Barbara Holm, Kyle McCormick, and the Doubleclicks are joining her in-store for the occasion.

Books With Pictures, 7pm, free

Heads. Hands. Feet

Making ordinary things seem strange is one of the best things good art can do, and Shaking the Tree does it regularly, pairing risky material with intricate, careful directorial and design choices in immersive performances that stay with you. The spooky-sounding Head. Hands. Feet (subtitle: “Tales of Dismemberment”) combines some of the darkest stories from fairy tales (e.g., the horrifying Bluebeard) and classical mythology (Iphigenia) in a play that’s sure to continue Shaking the Tree's fall tradition of making theater that’s weird, dark, and well worth your time and attention. MEGAN BURBANK

Shaking the Tree Studio, 7:30pm

Ralphie May, The Smash Brothers

Ralphie May broke into the mainstream as the guy who was completely robbed on Last Comic Standing season one, and has only improved from there. Now 25 years into his career, May's stand-up speaks for itself, showing why he absolutely deserves all the spotlight he gets.

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $35

Drake and Cake

Say what you will about Drake, the boy is determined. Celebrate the birth of October's Very Own, with local DJs spinning his billions of hits, in addition to plenty of deep cuts, remixes, collabos, and OVO affiliates. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Holocene, 10pm, $10

North Portland Unknown Film Festival

"If you filmed it on VHS, it was just a little bit more intriguing to us,” says Nini Liedman of the 250 movies she and her husband, co-founder Bryan Liedman watched while curating the North Portland Unknown Festival. The Liedmans have a love for experimental, lo-fi, and just plain weird films—and the festival is their brain child. A one-day event at Disjecta, the North Portland Unknown Film Festival already promises things like an entire program that consists of two-minute-long films. Also see Film, this issue.

Disjecta, 2:30pm

Cold War Kids, The Strumbellas

If you've listened to any rock radio station since 2007, you have heard Cold War Kids' "Hang Me Up to Dry," with its simple yet exceedingly catchy guitar solo, clear-voiced lead singer, and biblical symbolism. CAMERON CROWELL

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $29.50-30



Califone, Slow Moses

In 16-some years, Califone haven't really changed. Which is to say they've had no need for reinvention. Unlike surfers of the stylistic zeitgeist, Tim Rutili's rusty, warm, tactile, vagabond folk continues to crack with the utmost distinction. Like a hobo's fire, the Chicago group's vast catalog warms and warbles, flickering in haunted harmony. ANDREW R TONRY

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $18-20

Moon Honey, Animal Eyes, And And And

Built around Jessica Ramsey’s trilling, Kate Bush-inspired vocals and the scale-jumping, King Crimson-esque guitar work of Andrew Martin, Moon Honey weave a complex soundtrack of musical-style hymns with tricky poetic lyrics and syncopated rhythms. This is the sort of band a fan can become really obsessed with, due to the obtuse mythology of their lyrics and a visual component that seems just as important as the audio. Formerly known as Twin Killers in their pre-Ramsey days, the formerly Baton Rouge- and now LA-based, formerly a four-piece and now a twosome, Moon Honey have been touring their first full-length record Hand-Painted Dream Photographs’ little heart out since its 2013 release. SUZETTE SMITH

Bunk Bar, 9:30pm

FrightTown

Halloween is just around the corner, which means if you love a good scare, you’ll shriek in joy over the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7pm, $20-40, all ages

Sunday, Oct 16

EXPLODE INTO COLORS, WAMPIRE, HUGO BERLIN (early show); EXPLODE INTO COLORS, THE GHOST EASE, LITHICS (late show)

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) It seems like only yesterday that Explode into Colors flashed across the Portland sky like a comet of magically infectious polyrhythms. While our time with the legendary trio was painfully short, the memories held by anyone fortunate enough to bear witness are indelible. Attendees of those exciting performances will recall psychically syncopated dance pieces that burst with feminine punk swagger, and chants that incited sweaty movements and communal ecstasy through a barrage of percussion and bass sounds. But longtime fans and jealous newbies rejoice! Tonight there’s a doubleheader of Explode into Colors reunion shows (early show is all-ages, later show is 21+) that also feature some of the Northwest’s most artistically fresh bands. Both concerts benefit local organizers: Friends of Noise and LA venue the Smell, so attendants cyclically contributes to communities that will hopefully produce more great groups like Explode into Colors. CHRIS SUTTON

Mississippi Studios, 6pm, 9pm, $10-20, all ages

Calamity Jane, The Prids, DJ HWY 7

Portland grunge/proto-riot-grrrl band Calamity Jane has gone the way of legend, but the groundbreaking all-female band is doing a rare reunion show to benefit a new documentary on Measure 9, an anti-gay ballot measure that was justly trounced back in 1992. The all-ages matinee will be a fine chance for oldies to relive the past and young ’uns to see what they missed—and although it seems we’ve progressed a long way since Calamity Jane’s heyday, we’ve still got plenty to go. NED LANNAMANN

Doug Fir, 4pm, $13-15, all ages

Forest Veil, Johanna Warren

A free record release show with local doom-folk outfit, Forest Veil, the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Monica Metzler.

Rontoms, 8pm, free

Ghost, Marissa Nadler

Sweden’s Ghost brings their sacrificial metal to town pretty often, but that’s probably because their fan base is fucking massive. Led by an anti-pope known as Papa Emeritus III (there’ve been three since Ghost formed in 2008), members’ identities are shrouded beneath mysterious and terrifying “Nameless Ghoul” guises, leading to years of speculation as to who these dudes actually are. My favorite conspiracy theory is that Dave Grohl—Nirvana drummer, Foo Fighters frontman, loveable dork, and producer of their 2013 EP If You Have Ghost—is one of the Nameless Ghouls. Ghost played Portland around this time last year, right after I’d adopted a tiny two-month-old orange tabby named Dude. One dark and tormented night I endured a nightmare I’ll never forget: For some reason Ghost was headlining a house show I was hosting, and my small duplex was packed with raving metalheads. Papa Emeritus III saw Dude, unleashed an unholy screech, and announced to the crowd that my baby cat was the Devil incarnate. Although only a figment of my subconscious imagination, the battle that followed was horrendous—I’ll forever cower in the presence of Ghost. CIARA DOLAN

Roseland, 8pm, $37.25-52.25, all ages

Deerhunter, Aldous Harding, Jock Gang

Aldous Harding’s self-titled debut officially came out in 2014, but its release was limited to her homeland of New Zealand. It’s since gained traction, spreading into Australia, then Europe, and last month finally getting a proper US release. But it doesn’t sound two years old—it sounds two centuries old. Harding has little in common with modern music, and is more influenced by 19th century English and Scottish ballads, particularly murder ballads, cautionary tales, and other grim folklore. Over her quiet and delicate guitar playing, Harding narrates bleak tales in a voice that’s haunting and breathtaking; she sounds like she’d gladly sing you a lullaby and then murder you in your sleep. In her recorded music Harding sounds like a darker Vashti Bunyan, but in some live performances she sings with the righteousness of PJ Harvey. For her first-ever US tour, she’s supporting indie dream-pop rabble-rousers Deerhunter. This might seem like an odd pairing, but ultimately it doesn’t matter who she tours with—Aldous Harding exists in a realm all her own. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $20-23, all ages

Saint Vitus, The Skull, Witch Mountain

For the past five years, Los Angeles doom wizards Saint Vitus have experienced a renaissance of sorts—they’ve released the full-length Lillie: F-65, several EPs and splits, toured extensively, and just last month dropped Live Vol. 2. That’s not to say that Scott “Wino” Weinrich’s gruff, sneering vocals or Dave Chandler’s sludgy riffs and certifiably insane solos ever verged on irrelevance. It’s heart-warming to see a band marauding across stages more than 30 years after its inception, and still getting the respect it deserves. What’s better than seeing a timeless, classic, and influential doom band like Saint Vitus delivering the goods live, anyway? How about seeing Chicago’s the Skull on the same bill? The Skull features vocalist Eric Wagner, bassist Ron Holzner, and drummer Jeff “Oly” Olson from another timeless, classic, and influential doom band: Chi-town legends Trouble. Every lick of the Skull’s output in their four-year tenure slides perfectly into a set of Trouble’s greatest hits. Tonight’s show will be the Skull’s first time performing in Portland with Rob Wrong on guitar. Wrong also handles the axe for local doom dealers Witch Mountain, who also grace tonight’s weighty ticket. ARIS HUNTER WALES

Star Theater, 9pm, $20

Alexander McCall Smith

British author Alexander McCall Smith reads from his new book, Precious and Grace, the latest installment in his acclaimed and best-selling No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency series.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 4pm

iACT for Refugees

A special dinner party helping benefit iACT, helping refugees in central Africa. With live music, food from Le Pigeon, Little Bird Bistro, and Stella Taco, Oregon wines, and Lagunitas beer.

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 5:30pm, $10-12

Kristine Levine, Mishka Shubaly

Kristine Levine returns to Portland with Canadian author Mishka Shubaly, bringing their Bigger and Badder Comedy Tour to the Bossanova.

Bossanova Ballroom, 8pm, $12

Mountain Man, Chrch, Diaspora

Not to be confused with the Vermont-based indie folk trio of the same name, this Worcester-hailing band pack a double drummer assault into their noise-driven hardcore punk.

High Water Mark, 9pm, $10