It's HEEEEEEEEERRRREEEEE

Halloween is finally here! Well, technically, it's not here until Monday, but if a holiday the magnitude of Halloween falls on a Monday, it becomes the province of the entire preceding weekend. Hell, why Halloween hasn't legally been declared the last full week of October, who knows. Maybe President Hillary will get it done on the same day she abolishes Daylight Savings Time. Anyway, enough digression: You're here for the Halloween. We've got a weekend bursting with Halloween like a sledgehammered jack-o-lantern spraying pumpkin guts and seeds all over the city. You can hit any day on this menu below and fill your trick-or-treat basket (or pillowcase, if you're doing it right) with fat handfuls of amazing events—so stop gawking and dig in, already!

Friday, Oct 28

Majid Jordan, DJ TJ

Former child actors notwithstanding, some of the most interesting new R&B acts to emerge in the last few years—Allie, Daniel Caesar, and, sure, even the Weeknd—have come out of Toronto. Add to that list Majid Jordan, a duo consisting of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman. Signing with Drake’s OVO Sound, they got their first taste of stardom after collaborating with the 6 God on the 2013 summer jam “Hold on, We’re Going Home.” This year they released their self-titled debut—a slick, polished collection of electro-pop and synthy R&B that manages to flaunt Drake’s influence without letting it overshadow them. Time will tell whether Majid Jordan has staying power, so you might as well catch them now, while they’re still hot. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Wonder Ballroom, 9pm, $26.25-30, all ages

Chance the Rapper, Francis & the Lights

It’s always handy when things tell you what they are: Ivan the Terrible. Francis the Talking Mule. And, of course, Chance the Rapper, who is indeed a rapper and a very, very good one (he also does much more than rap). Catch the legend in the making as he spreads posi vibes all over the inside of Memorial Coliseum—this might just be the show of the year. NED LANNAMANN Also read our story on Chance the Rapper.

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 8pm, $42.50-49.50

Stranger Things Album Release Party

A listening party for the vinyl release of the soundtrack to the feel-good TV hit of the summer, with costume contests, Dungeons & Dragons games, and a waffle bar.

Fabulous Jackpot Records, 5pm

Dave Douglas, The Westerlies, Anwar Marshall

Trumpeter Dave Douglas is, like a lot of his jazz brethren, a very busy man. Since the late ’80s he’s been a fixture in the New York scene, applying his sharp tones and improvisational daring to groups like John Zorn’s Masada, albums by artists like clarinetist Don Byron and experimental pop group Cibo Matto, and his own far-ranging discography. He’s also leading the charge for artists rights through his fantastic label Greenleaf Music, which uses a subscription model to stay afloat and provide a steady source of income for its musicians. This year alone, Douglas has released two albums of original material: a new collaboration with Detroit electronic artist Shigeto and a dada-inspired work recorded with pianist Frank Woeste. We’re lucky to get a glimpse of him here in Portland for one brief evening, where he’ll appear with the brass-heavy ensemble the Westerlies. ROBERT HAM

The Old Church, 8pm, $20-30

Queen of the Night: Halloween Queens

A special holiday-themed edition of the regular reading series, featuring spooky stories by women, as read by Gigi Little, Leanna Moxley, and Michell Keil.

Mother Foucault's, 7pm

Holy Sons, Nurses, Blesst Chest

Emil Amos is bit of a rogue. The former Portlander has for the past decade confronted the gray area between plaintive, introspective gloom 'n' doom and something that approximates lo-fi Americana experimentalism. It's engaging, shape-shifting stuff.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $12

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

The Schnitz presents an evening with one of the most acclaimed and long-running mariachi orchestras in the world. Currently in their 5th generation, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán have been playing Mexican folk and mariachi music since the late 1800's.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 8pm, $25-85

Hallo-Funkn-Ween: Three Sigma, Supadupa, Kiran Moorty

A costume party headlined by local wordslingers and beatmakers, with a costume contest, a photobooth, a full bar, and food from Calle de Tacos parked outside.

Urban Studio, 7:30pm, $25-30

A Nightmare on Elm Street Double Feature

First you watch Wes Craven's landmark 1984 slasher, notable for being one of the most finely crafted horror films in the genre's history and birthing its biggest single icon since Dracula. Then you watch the quickly-churned out 1985 sequel, notable for being one of the gayest films in the genre's history, and even more notable for the fact that nobody in charge seemed to even notice they'd done it.

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $9

'80s Video Dance Attack: Halloween Party

The annual '80s Video Dance Attack Halloween Party returns to the Crystal Ballroom and Lola's Room just in time to kick-start your weekend. Be sure to come dressed to impress for a chance to win a big prize in the costume contest.

Crystall Ballroom, 8pm, $17

In the Forest, She Grew Fangs

Pat Moran and Zoë Rudman direct this Young Professionals production of Stephen Spotswood's edgy deconstruction of Red Riding Hood, inspired by issues of bullying, identity, and the "It Gets Better" movement.

Oregon Children's Theatre, 7pm, $10-12

Bloodyvox: Blood Red is the New Black

BodyVox's Halloween tradition returns to the stage blending folklore, film history, and all-around freaky shit into a singular (and bloody) dance experience.

BodyVox Dance Center, 7pm, 9pm, $25-60

Saturday , Oct 29

RIP: A Halloween Tribute—Cooky Parker, Lamar Leroy, Bobby D, Jimbo

Four of the city's best DJs join forces like dancefloor Ghostbusters to pay homage to the deceased by spinning the sounds of funk, pop, and hip-hop legends who have traveled to the other side.

Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), 9pm, $10

She Shreds Party: Deep Sea Diver, Tiburones, Women's Beat League DJs

She Shreds, Portland’s resident publication showcasing female guitarists and bassists, is celebrating four years of shredding, a new home base, and the release of its 11th issue. This all-ages event will host performances by local indie folk powerhouse Tiburones (Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba, Nick Delffs, & co.) and Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver, fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson. She Shreds is also collaborating with the Women’s Beat League and the Synth Library to offer a hands-on music-making workshop for female-identifying and nonbinary students at Disjecta. After hours, the party continues with DJ sets from Women’s Beat League members Daniela Karina, Nishkosheh, and Tastesweet. JENÉ ETHERIDGE

Disjecta, 7pm, $10, all ages

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble Fall Concert: Catherine Feeny, Tahirah Memory, Johanna Warren, Haley Henderickx, Annalisa Tornfelt

If you love a good remix, then how about a rearrangement? After a successful collaboration last fall, the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble is once again pairing with the singer/songwriter community to present Plus Twelve, a night of original music reworked to be accompanied by the PJCE. Look forward to the mystical enchantment of Johanna Warren, the haunting warble of Haley Heynderickx, and the eloquent aural clarity of veteran Portland songwriter Catherine Feeny. These performances will be special in their own right, but combined with the sharply precise accompaniment of the PJCE, it’s bound to be a downright dazzling display. ROBIN BACIOR

The Old Church, 7:30pm, $10-15

The 17th Annual Portland Erotic Ball

Portland's biggest adult Halloween party returns, with over 2000 revelers getting down to live bands, burlesque artists, aerial performances, stilt walkers, and fetish demonstration stages. Hosted by Sasha Scarlett.

Crystal Ballroom, 9pm, $39-135

Bollywood Horror XIV Halloween Party

Anjali & the Incredible Kid return once again for one of the biggest, bassiest, bhangriest Halloween parties the city has ever seen, with support from Adam McCollom on the Panjabi dhol drum, and psychedelic visuals by Micah Schmelzer and Deai, taken from some fairly freaky South Asian horror films.

The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, 10pm, $10

Heads. Hands. Feet.

Making ordinary things seem strange is one of the best things good art can do, and Shaking the Tree does it regularly, pairing risky material with intricate, careful directorial and design choices in immersive performances that stay with you. The spooky-sounding Head. Hands. Feet (subtitle: “Tales of Dismemberment”) combines some of the darkest stories from fairy tales (e.g., the horrifying Bluebeard) and classical mythology (Iphigenia) in a play that’s sure to continue Shaking the Tree's fall tradition of making theater that’s weird, dark, and well worth your time and attention. MEGAN BURBANK

Shaking the Tree Studio, 7:30pm

Sunflower Bean, The Lemon Twigs, Shannon Entropy

The young and quirky New York psych pop trio return to Portland in support of their critically acclaimed debut album, Human Ceremony.

The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, 6pm, $10, all ages

Halloween Double Feature

Before the Rob Zombie remakes, before that weird detour into druid possession or whatever-the-fuck happened in the last three movies, before Halloween III confused the shit out people by trying to turn it into a horror anthology, the Halloween series consisted of two films: The 1978 original by John Carpenter, still a landmark of independent cinema, and the 1981 follow up by Rick Rosenthal, which isn’t anywhere near as good but is still a mean-yet-fun slasher movie. Here’s your chance to catch ’em both back-to-back on the big screen. BOBBY ROBERTS

Academy Theater, 3:10pm, 9pm

The King Khan & BBQ Show, Paint Fumes

BBQ's double-duty ramshackle drum kit and Khan's fierce guitar-playing power forward with smart, raw songs delivered with wry humor and sardonic wit. The King Khan and BBQ Show are always terrific live, making soul-dance nights seem boring by comparison. TRAVIS RITTER

Dante's, 9pm, $14

Blitzen Trapper, Sera Cahoone

Hometown heroes Blitzen Trapper headline Revolution Hall for the Portland stop on their Songbook tour. The event promises to deliver a night of storytelling and song from frontman Eric Earley and his eclectic country outfit.

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $25-27, all ages

Tour of Untimely Departures

A special candle-lit guided tour of the cemetery, discussing the unusual circumstances behind some of its residents' winding up there.

Lone Fir Cemetery, 5pm, $5-15

Kumoricon 2016

The return of Portland's biggest celebration of anime, manga, and Japanese pop-culture, with panels, vendors, costume contests, and much more.

Oregon Convention Center, 8am, $45-300

Sip + Shop

A wine-assisted sale showcasing new goods from Lloyd Clothing, Ara Handbags, and Fieldwork Flowers, with 15% off everything in the store.

Shop Boswell, 2pm

Thrill the World

The 10th annual celebration of what many consider to still be the greatest music video ever made, with hundreds to thousands of people re-enacting Michael Jackson's famous dance routine.

Irving Park, 3pm

Sunday, Oct 30

La Femme, Wet Dream

While Parisian experimental pop project La Femme has been releasing unabashedly weird dance music since 2010, the group broke into American consciousness with 2013’s Psycho Tropical Berlin, closing the album with their only English title, “Welcome America” (a synth-punk song sung in rapid-fire French). Think The Big Lebowski’s artistic love interest Maude (Julianne Moore) singing an erotic mix of ye-ye and cold wave dance-pop. “La Femme Ressort” builds an icy, cartoonish soundscape that’s like a frightening reimagining of a claymation Christmas special. “Si un jour” sinisterly pulsates with layers of drum machine noise and bouncy synth while Clémence Quélennec’s crystalline vocals commandingly match the syncopated rhythms. La Femme’s new record Mystère doubles down on their Neu! post-punk influences. CAMERON CROWELL

Doug Fir, 9pm, $12-15

EYRST Halloween Party: Maze Koroma, Golden Retriever, Volcanic Pinnacles, Wine & Coffee

It’s time to stop thinking of Halloween as a holiday predominately soundtracked by punk, metal, “Monster Mash,” and any other old school ghoulish jam redone by Kidz Bop. Instead let’s celebrate by rolling up, turning up, and zoning out to tunes from our leading provider of quality Pacific Northwest hip-hop, EYRST. The local label is hosting a spooky spectacle featuring hypnotic lyricist Ripley Snell, Maze Koroma, whose rhymes will get your brain wheels turning as you bounce to his beats, and a bit of experimental, ambient jazz/post-rock fusion from Volcanic Pinnacles and Golden Retriever. CERVANTE POPE

Holocene, 8pm, $8-10

Ghosts of Portland Party

The Ghosts of Portland Party is a family friendly costume party and the final fundraising push for Chloe Eudaly's Portland City Council campaign. The event will feature a cupcake making station, an instructional performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and live music from Portland indie-rock heroes, Hazel.

Leftbank Annex, 2pm, $10, all ages

Joel McHale

Actor and comedian Joel McHale reads from his new book, Thanks for the Money, a tongue-in-cheek memoir that doubles as a guide to getting rich in Hollywood.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 2pm

Rosemary's Baby

Roman Polanski’s 1968 maternal-jitters flick is simultaneously one of the scariest horror movies ever made and one of the funniest black comedies of all time. Mia Farrow plays an expectant mother who fears a clan of Satanists has an eye on her unborn child. Is she hormonal? Paranoid? OR IS SHE RIGHT? Rosemary’s Baby is wonderfully creepy (and pretty hilarious), proving that despite his real-life creep factor, Polanski knows what he’s doing behind the camera. NED LANNAMANN

Hollywood Theatre, 9:30pm, $9

Music for Halloween: Oregon Symphony

A special program for the spookiest weekend of the year kicks off with the Prelude from Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s opera From the House of the Dead (based on the book by Dostoevsky), followed by Sergei Prokofiev’s terrifying Symphony No. 3, which features reworked music from his orgiastic opera setting of Bryusov’s The Fiery Angel. Violinist Joseph Swensen provides calm in the storm with the caress of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto before the frights come back with Bach’s thunderous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, in the well-known orchestration by legendary conductor Leopold Stokowski. NED LANNAMANN

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $23-105

The Oregon Dope Cup 2016

The Old Freeman Factory is taken over to help celebrate Oregon's finest growers of cannabis, and the cannabis community they serve, with vendor booths, food, and live music—including a performance by hip-hop legends the Pharcyde.

Old Freeman Factory, noon

Oregon Mycological Society Annual Fall Mushroom Show

Cats get shows. Dogs get shows. Why shouldn't shrooms? Wild, locally foraged mushrooms have been carefully selected, chosen, and arranged to best educate the public. Includes special interest tables, instructions on mushroom growing and cooking, mushroom-themed art, and more.

World Forestry Center & Museum, noon, $5

A Burlesque Nightmare Before Christmas

The 4th annual Burlesque Nightmare Before Christmas show pays tribute to Jack Skellington and Co., as well as a wide range of other great characters from the mind of Tim Burton, with burlesque, music, and visual performance. Featuring performances by Carla Rossi, Kai Mera, Judy Patootie, Jasmine Rain, Romeo Bedwell, and more.

The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, 6pm, $12-50

Apple Market

Rev Nat's Cidery invites you to come out and fill your pantry and fridge with fresh fruit and juice from some of the region's best growers. While your at it, fill you stomach with warm cider doughnuts, and take part in one of two free Cidermaking classes offered at 12 and 2pm.

Rev. Nat's Cidery and Taproom, 10am, free, all ages

